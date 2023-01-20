UPDATE - NO JV GAME - VARSITY WILL BEGIN AT 4:30 PM. The Coleman Bluekatts are now 4-1 in district, along with Roscoe and Miles, fighting for the 1st place spot. (The losses for each team were: Coleman beat Roscoe, Roscoe beat Miles, and Miles beat Coleman) This Tuesday will be an important matchup for the district race since Coleman will be at Roscoe, which will give one of them a second loss breaking the three-way tie. The remainder of the records for the district are: Winters 2-3, Bangs 1-4, and Colorado City 0-5.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO