FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
colemantoday.com
Gloria Edmiston, 79
Gloria Edmiston, age 79, of Coleman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, with her daughter by her side. She was born Gloria Jean Sutton on April 30, 1943, in Yuba City, California to Thomas Paul Sutton and Betty Jean Van Winkle Sutton. Gloria grew up in Odessa, Texas where she attended school. She married Ronald Kent Edmiston on July 26, 1959, in Odessa. Gloria and Ronald moved to Coleman in 1995 after Ronald retired from the City of Midland as a firefighter. Ronald preceded Gloria in death on August 6, 2021.
Central Texas Communities Continue Work Developing Heritage Tourism in this Region
Thirty-three representatives and four representatives on Zoom gathered in the main building at the Texas Ranger Motel last Tuesday to advance the mission of the Penatuhkah Comanche Trails Partnership. That mission is twofold: to conserve and interpret sites important to the history of the band of Comanches that controlled this region for almost two centuries as well as create economic opportunities through heritage and ecotourism in this region.
Lillie M. Duncan, 89
Lillie M. Duncan, age 89, of Talpa, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Sagecrest Alzheimer's Care Center in San Angelo. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Additional Information Given on Proposed New Ambulance Service Provider
In session on Thursday evening, January 19, the Coleman City Council gave approval to authorize the City Manager and City Attorney to negotiate on behalf of the City a contract for a new ambulance service provider. Texas based Sacred Cross EMS is the new provider. Below is additional information from the City on the process leading up to the proposed change in provider and more information on Sacred Cross EMS. (see more below)
Bluekatts Maintain Share of 1st Place As Second Half of District Starts Tuesday
UPDATE - NO JV GAME - VARSITY WILL BEGIN AT 4:30 PM. The Coleman Bluekatts are now 4-1 in district, along with Roscoe and Miles, fighting for the 1st place spot. (The losses for each team were: Coleman beat Roscoe, Roscoe beat Miles, and Miles beat Coleman) This Tuesday will be an important matchup for the district race since Coleman will be at Roscoe, which will give one of them a second loss breaking the three-way tie. The remainder of the records for the district are: Winters 2-3, Bangs 1-4, and Colorado City 0-5.
JH Bluecats Get Wins Against Winters and Miles
Jett Black - 2 Also playing were Kyle Chambers, Brady Elder and Townes Fulbright. Also playing were Kyle Bowers, Riley Johnson, and Bryston Story.
PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Bluecats vs Winters Blizzards, January 20, 2023
The Coleman Bluecats beat the Winters Blizzards 52-37 on Friday, January 20, 2023. The Cats overall record is now 15-10, with a 3-0 District record. CONGRATS BLUECATS!! (Coleman Today Photos)
Coleman ISD Board of Trustees to Meet Monday Night - Agenda Posted
The Coleman Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet Monday, January 23, at 5:30 pm in the CISD Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue. The agenda is shown below. 1. Invocation. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Call to Order. 4. Recognize January Retiree. 5. School Board Recognition. 5. Reading...
CCEC Scholarships Available
It's Scholarship Season for the Class of 2023! The Coleman County Electric Coop is awarding seven - $1500 scholarships to graduating seniors in their service area. Visit https://colemanelectric.org/scholarship to download the application and apply today. The deadline is April 7th! The applicant must reside with a parent or legal guardian whose residence is served by Coleman County Electric Cooperative.
