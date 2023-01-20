ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FOX 28 Spokane

Police: 4 show dogs missing after van stolen in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four show dogs are missing after their owners’ van was stolen Saturday morning from a hotel parking lot in Portland, police said. Someone jumped in and took the van while it was briefly left running, taking off with four terriers in crates inside, the Portland Police Bureau said. Two of terriers were 6-month-old puppies.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland man suspected of murder over disabled parking space denied bail

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man charged with the Nov. 23, 2022 death of 45-year-old Raja McCallister was denied bail on Thursday according to documents filed with the Multnomah County Circuit Court. Teddy Wayne Hall, Sr. is suspected of shooting and killing McCallister during an argument about a disabled...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland police reveal 2022 shooting statistics showing rising trends

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has released a new report detailing shooting incidents and gun-related homicide statistics for 2022. The statistics are added to a rolling and annual comparative graph, representing incidents from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2022. Standouts:. 94 homicides in 2022 was...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman shot, injured in Cowlitz Co., husband arrested

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured late Friday evening in Cowlitz County, Wash. and her 55-year-old husband was arrested, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 p.m., police responded to a house on the 400 block of Monroe Street in...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR

