Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Related
Stolen car owner threatened, man arrested, woman on loose
One man was arrested and a woman remains at large after allegedly pulling a gun on a person who spotted his stolen car and confronted them Sunday morning.
Pedestrian hit in Southeast Portland, dies at hospital
A pedestrian died at a hospital after being struck by a driver in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, according to Portland police.
Chronicle
Oregon Man Shot in Back After Telling Man He Shouldn’t Park in Space for Disabled, Prosecutor Says
Teddy Wayne Hall Sr. is accused of pulling a .22-caliber revolver from his pocket and fatally shooting an unarmed man who had told him he shouldn’t park in a space reserved for the disabled. Hall fired four shots at Raja McCallister as McCallister stood beside the driver’s-side door of...
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
Families fight in MultCo court during murder hearing
A Multnomah County courtroom fight between the families of a murder victim and his accused killer injured 2 people in an incident now under investigation by the District Attorney's office.
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
Parolee booked for Salem hit-run; woman seriously hurt
A parolee is facing a slew of charges following a hit-and-run in Salem that left a woman significantly injured Saturday night.
Portland homicide detectives ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths; 1 suspect arrested
Portland homicide detectives were “up all night and well into today” responding to three back-to-back deaths, two of which were fatal shootings, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Christopher Grohs, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Friday afternoon on charges of second-degree...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: 4 show dogs missing after van stolen in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four show dogs are missing after their owners’ van was stolen Saturday morning from a hotel parking lot in Portland, police said. Someone jumped in and took the van while it was briefly left running, taking off with four terriers in crates inside, the Portland Police Bureau said. Two of terriers were 6-month-old puppies.
kptv.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at Cornelius bar patrons, firing into ground
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Tillamook man was arrested early Saturday morning in Cornelius after bar patrons said he pointed a gun at them and then fired into the ground, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to The Jungle Room...
4 show dogs, Mercedes van stolen at Portland hotel
Four show dogs set to compete in the Rose City Dog Show are missing after the Mercedes van they were in was stolen early Saturday in North Portland.
kptv.com
Portland man suspected of murder over disabled parking space denied bail
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man charged with the Nov. 23, 2022 death of 45-year-old Raja McCallister was denied bail on Thursday according to documents filed with the Multnomah County Circuit Court. Teddy Wayne Hall, Sr. is suspected of shooting and killing McCallister during an argument about a disabled...
kptv.com
Portland police reveal 2022 shooting statistics showing rising trends
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has released a new report detailing shooting incidents and gun-related homicide statistics for 2022. The statistics are added to a rolling and annual comparative graph, representing incidents from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2022. Standouts:. 94 homicides in 2022 was...
‘We need more support:’ Portland business falls victim to repeat break-ins
House of Pipes says the lost revenue and damages from this week's break-in are still being totaled up, but estimates could be around $100,000 lost.
Chronicle
Warren Forrest, Suspected Southwest Washington Serial Killer, Set to Go on Trial
The cold-case murder trial for suspected serial killer Warren Forrest will begin Monday morning in Clark County Superior Court. The trial is expected to last approximately three weeks, with jury selection likely taking a full day Monday. Forrest, 73, is charged with first-degree murder in the 1974 slaying of 17-year-old...
kptv.com
Woman shot, injured in Cowlitz Co., husband arrested
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured late Friday evening in Cowlitz County, Wash. and her 55-year-old husband was arrested, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 p.m., police responded to a house on the 400 block of Monroe Street in...
Running car gives Portland car thieves head start
Michael Jordan was getting ready to leave for his first day at his new job when he ran back inside his house in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood for just a minute to grab his safety vest.
kptv.com
Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
Comments / 0