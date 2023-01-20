Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Nearly 100 arrests made during 3-day operation in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were able to make nearly 100 arrests during a three-day operation in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff's Office conducted the operation from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Friday, Jan. 20 and included multiple search and arrest warrants for narcotics violations, according to a release.
wpde.com
1 minor killed, another injured in shooting in Darlington County, sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two minors were shot in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County Friday night, according to Sheriff James Hudson. Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed one of the juveniles died. Every road that leads to Talulah Street was closed. Our crew on the...
wpde.com
Woman charged in collision that left one Richland deputy hospitalized
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County deputy was injured and hospitalized after a collision Saturday night. Authorities say the crash happened just after 9:30 PM at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road. Deputy Kameron Locklear was sent to the hospital with an injury to her...
Sheriff seeks help identifying vehicle possibly involved in Darlington County homicide
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff James Hudson Jr. with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the Friday homicide that left a juvenile dead. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is unknown, the sheriff’s […]
WMBF
Juvenile dies in shooting in Darlington County near Syracuse Street, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon just outside the city of Darlington. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies responded to the call of a shooting on Syracuse Street. One minor was killed in the shooting, according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd...
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Deputies investigating shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon just outside the city of Darlington. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies are currently on the scene of the shooting in the area of Syracuse Street. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WMBF News...
wach.com
One person dead after shooting in Richland County, authorities investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The incident occurred around 3:10 AM Sunday on the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. RCSD says they arrived on site to find a victim outside with a gunshot wound. He...
WMBF
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies were led on a chase around 4 p.m. by a driver who stole a 2012 Honda Civic. The chase occurred on McAllister...
wpde.com
Alvin S. Glenn officer stabbed by inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials say an officer at Alvin S. Glenn detention Center was stabbed by an inmate last Friday. The officer was stabbed with a metal object back on Jan. 11 but officials say the investigation began two days later. The incident remains under investigation.
wpde.com
Juvenile arrested in connection to 'pre-planned' murder of Robeson Co. man: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A sixth person who is a juvenile has been arrested in connection to a "pre-planned" murder of a 50-year-old Robeson County man. The charges are in relation to Darrell D. Locklear, of Maxton who was murdered around midnight on Thursday, Dec. 22, during an attempted robbery.
wpde.com
33-year-old man killed in Robeson Co. dirt bike incident
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are seeking help to find the driver of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) or side by side in a crash Friday night that killed a man on a dirt bike on Ward Store Road in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Trooper B.L. Bullard with North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sheriff: Man who pointed gun at deputy arrested after brief chase near I-95
The massive police response on Interstate 95 in the middle of the night Saturday morning was to arrest a man who pointed a gun at deputies.
South Carolina police chief arrested, charged with misconduct in office
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — An Upstate police chief has been booked into a South Carolina jail following an investigation by state agents. According to a statement from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Heath Vinson was charged with misconduct in office on Friday and booked into the Chester County Detention Center.
Teen accidentally shot in Bishopville; police, coroner investigating
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday. According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments. Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment when one of them...
wpde.com
2 men in hospital after being shot in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning on Sandy Acres Road in the Floydale community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Their conditions aren’t being released. Pernell said the men indicated they were robbed...
4 people accused of kidnapping, fatally shooting South Carolina man held in dog kennel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — Four people are accused of fatally shooting a man allegedly held captive in a dog kennel in October, authorities said Tuesday. Brittany Nichole Caraway, of Johnsonville, was the fourth person arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, WBTW-TV reported. Montrose’s body was found on Oct. 8 near Timmonsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
wpde.com
Robeson County school bus involved in crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday morning on Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton. The Public Schools of Robeson County Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne said 10 students were on the bus and they weren’t injured. Horne...
SC corrections officer charged after letting inmate in restricted area, sheriff says
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A corrections officer was charged after she let an inmate into a restricted area at the Chesterfield County Detention Center, the sheriff said. CO Lakeya Bullock, 26, let the inmate into the master control area where she was not working on Tuesday. Only officers are allowed in master control, the sheriff said.
Florence County deputies search for suspect in armed robbery
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies searched for a man after an armed robbery on Wednesday, according to authorities. Deputies searched the area of Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, said Major Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The male suspect is about 6-foot tall and weighs about 200 pounds, Nunn said. […]
SLED investigating use-of-force incident involving Bennettsville police officer, chief says
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a use-of-force incident involving a Bennettsville police officer. Police Chief Kevin Miller confirmed SLED’s involvement in the incident, which happened earlier in January. He said it is standard procedure for SLED to investigate these kinds of allegations. SLED was requested on Thursday to […]
Comments / 1