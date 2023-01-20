ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Nearly 100 arrests made during 3-day operation in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were able to make nearly 100 arrests during a three-day operation in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff's Office conducted the operation from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Friday, Jan. 20 and included multiple search and arrest warrants for narcotics violations, according to a release.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Alvin S. Glenn officer stabbed by inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials say an officer at Alvin S. Glenn detention Center was stabbed by an inmate last Friday. The officer was stabbed with a metal object back on Jan. 11 but officials say the investigation began two days later. The incident remains under investigation.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
33-year-old man killed in Robeson Co. dirt bike incident

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are seeking help to find the driver of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) or side by side in a crash Friday night that killed a man on a dirt bike on Ward Store Road in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Trooper B.L. Bullard with North Carolina Highway Patrol.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
2 men in hospital after being shot in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning on Sandy Acres Road in the Floydale community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Their conditions aren’t being released. Pernell said the men indicated they were robbed...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
4 people accused of kidnapping, fatally shooting South Carolina man held in dog kennel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — Four people are accused of fatally shooting a man allegedly held captive in a dog kennel in October, authorities said Tuesday. Brittany Nichole Caraway, of Johnsonville, was the fourth person arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, WBTW-TV reported. Montrose’s body was found on Oct. 8 near Timmonsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Robeson County school bus involved in crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday morning on Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton. The Public Schools of Robeson County Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne said 10 students were on the bus and they weren’t injured. Horne...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Florence County deputies search for suspect in armed robbery

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies searched for a man after an armed robbery on Wednesday, according to authorities. Deputies searched the area of Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, said Major Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The male suspect is about 6-foot tall and weighs about 200 pounds, Nunn said. […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
SLED investigating use-of-force incident involving Bennettsville police officer, chief says

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a use-of-force incident involving a Bennettsville police officer. Police Chief Kevin Miller confirmed SLED’s involvement in the incident, which happened earlier in January. He said it is standard procedure for SLED to investigate these kinds of allegations. SLED was requested on Thursday to […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC

