Not a damn thing. There are no consequences anymore and no accountability for their actions. That's the reason teachers are packing and leaving the profession .
Police used to have the ability to issue citations for fighting in school, but our legislators took that away. We need to get back to writing citations to these kids that are repeat offenders. Going to court and being held accountable is more of a deterrent than putting them in ISS or Alternative school.
Up here in West Virginia if u defend ur self u get suspended and the police get called and they call the parents. It’s stupid anymore, I told my kids let them hit u first and then let them have it, kids should a right to defend their selfs anymore
