NBC 29 News
Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of families around Virginia struggle to afford a place to live. Community members and organizations - Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship -gathered for a vigil in Waynesboro Sunday, January 22, as way to bring awareness to this housing crisis. “We...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville officially adopts Climate Action Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first Climate Action Plan is now officially adopted. The plan is divided into sectors, which will help the city take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also goes into transportation, nature-based solutions, and community involvement. “Policy changes and programs that help make the...
cbs19news
Lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville dismissed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In June, former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney filed a lawsuit against the city and 10 officials. She alleged she was wrongfully terminated, claiming that race and gender were major factors. Mayor Lloyd Snook, who was one of the people named in this suit, says...
NBC 29 News
Developer offering tours of newest addition to Southwood neighborhood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville community and beyond are taking a tour of the area’s newest living space. Atlantic Builders had a pre-sales event for its different three-level town home collection at Southwood Sunday, January 22. The location is near Fifth Street Shopping Center. The company...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County moves forward with three road projects with VDOT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are three big road projects moving forward in Albemarle County, but each faces an extended timeline before getting finished. The three projects are Avon, Belvedere and Route 250. One gets a series of small improvements, and the other two are eventually getting new intersections.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices heading back up
Prices at Virginia pumps are on the rise. Triple-A reports the average resident of the commonwealth is paying around 3-29 per gallon for gas. This time last week, regular gas hovered around 3-16. People in southeast Virginia are seeing the cheapest prices. A ten-cent pricing swing is present in Harrisonburg,...
cbs19news
Former city mayor tosses hat into House of Delegates race
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A familiar face in Charlottesville politics is getting back in the game, this time seeking a state-level position. Former Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris says he’s running for the newly-redrawn 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Sally Hudson currently represents the are covered...
Virginia Business
Report: Capital One cuts 1,100 jobs
According to a report Friday in Bloomberg, McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. eliminated more than 1,100 technology positions this week. The McLean-based Fortune 500 banking company confirmed in a statement that it has cut jobs but declined to disclose how many and where. “These associates are located throughout our footprint,”...
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
wmra.org
Books & Brews, February 14, 2023 - After
WMRA’s February 2023 Books & Brews features Dr. Bruce Greyson, discussing his book, After: A Doctor Explores What Near-Death Experiences Reveal about Life and Beyond. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7pm. Live at Pale Fire Brewing Company and available later on WMRA's Books & Brews Youtube Channel and on...
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
cbs19news
Proposed hotel at Lake Anna gets green light
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After months of debate, a proposed hotel-resort on Lake Anna in Louisa County is moving forward. After an extensive discussion, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to approve rezoning, allowing for the development of the Lake Anna Resort project. LA Resort, the...
UV Cavalier Daily
Attempted robbery reported on Jefferson Park Avenue
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an attempted robbery Sunday at 6:45 p.m. at 2115 Jefferson Park Avenue, per a community alert sent Sunday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Per the alert, a 20 year-old male suspect brought...
WSET
New Lynchburg councilman sues City, LFD, fellow councilman, others after 2021 cartoon post
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Now-Lynchburg City Councilman Martin Misjuns filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and other former and current city officials. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, it was filed with the Western District Federal Court of Virginia. At the time that...
cbs19news
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
NBC 29 News
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
wmra.org
WMRA Daily 1/23/23
A judge throws out former Charlottesville police chief Rashall Brackney’s $10 million lawsuit against the city… In the General Assembly, Democrats are poised to block Republican efforts to roll back election reforms, and abortion rights…. We evaluate Republican claims that President Biden will unleash 87,000 IRS agents on taxpayers….
