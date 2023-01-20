ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

KTRE

Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night to honor the memory of two Stephen F. Austin University students. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition. McAfoose was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

WEBXTRA: Lots of critters on display at Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview

Historic Palestine church on ‘Texas most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville’s Sea Scouts

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through maritime skills. Jacksonville attorney John C. Box Junior set up a unit for local boys in 1936. They met at this location which has four buildings made of red ironstone.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World champion Olympic medalist Natalie Hinds spoke to student athletes today in Tyler at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine institute about her journey in becoming an Olympic bronze medalist. Natalie Hinds is a professional swimmer from Midland, Texas, who scored Bronze in the swimming division at...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Local Farmers share tips on how to grow your own eggs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The rising cost of eggs has inspired some East Texans to become curious about how to raise their own hens according to local farmers at Taste and See Farm in Tyler. Shane and Stephanie Shelton are the owners of Taste and See Farm, and they say...
TYLER, TX

