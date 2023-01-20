NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night to honor the memory of two Stephen F. Austin University students. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition. McAfoose was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO