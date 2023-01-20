Read full article on original website
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KTRE
Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night to honor the memory of two Stephen F. Austin University students. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition. McAfoose was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
KTRE
WEBXTRA: Lots of critters on display at Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview
Historic Palestine church on ‘Texas most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville’s Sea Scouts
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through maritime skills. Jacksonville attorney John C. Box Junior set up a unit for local boys in 1936. They met at this location which has four buildings made of red ironstone.
KTRE
Nonprofits, East Texas libraries work to boost reading skills of children
Lots of animals that crawl, creep and even slither are on display this weekend at the show in Longview. Longview Exhibit Center, as well as food trucks and other fun things to do. It's happening at 1123 Jaycee Drive, on Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
KTRE
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase for more than an hour through Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An attempted traffic stop turned into pursuit Wednesday night after the driver refused to stop for a speeding violation. According to police, the incident started in New Summerfield when officers tried to conduct a routine traffic stop for speeding. Police say the driver did not stop and attempted to evade police.
KTRE
Tyler ISD board set to approve new Legacy football coach on Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board is scheduled to name a new head football coach for Legacy High School in a special-called meeting on Thursday. The hiring of the coach is one of two action items listed on the agenda. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. The...
KTRE
“We just wanted to raise better food for our family than we could buy; we wanted to know what our ch
KTRE
Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World champion Olympic medalist Natalie Hinds spoke to student athletes today in Tyler at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine institute about her journey in becoming an Olympic bronze medalist. Natalie Hinds is a professional swimmer from Midland, Texas, who scored Bronze in the swimming division at...
KTRE
Tyler Lions attempt to end Mount Pleasant’s winning streak on the court
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mt Pleasant boys’ basketball team took down Tyler high for their 26th win 83-50. Running an uptempo offense and making shots inside and out, the Lions were overmatched. The Lions’ rally would fall short as the Tigers found a rhythm to their game and kept...
KTRE
Local Farmers share tips on how to grow your own eggs
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The rising cost of eggs has inspired some East Texans to become curious about how to raise their own hens according to local farmers at Taste and See Farm in Tyler. Shane and Stephanie Shelton are the owners of Taste and See Farm, and they say...
