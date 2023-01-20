‘I put my soul into this business:’ Waco businessowner dealing with insurance nightmare after driver crashed into her spa

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An 8-year-old dachshund is getting a new lease on life after a woman found him abandoned in a backpack on the sidewalk. It was less than a week ago when Gina Ray was traveling to the store on Old Florence Road, when she found a lone backpack sitting on the sidewalk. She had a feeling something was wrong, so she pulled over to check it out.

