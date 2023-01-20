Read full article on original website
News On 6
Man Wanted For Hit-And-Run By Lighthorse Police In Custody
---- Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police issued a warning regarded a suspected killer. Authorities say to be on the lookout for Gary Wayne Fraser, who has felony warrants for homicide after leaving the scene of a fatal accident. If you have any information on his whereabouts you're asked to call Lighthorse...
News On 6
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
News On 6
Tulsa Candy Shop Broken Into For 3rd Time In Less Than 3 Months
A Tulsa candy shop says it has been broken into for the third time in less than three months. Yum Eats & Sweets on 81st and Harvard posted a picture of the supposed break-in on Saturday. Staff there say Levitate Fitness, two doors down, was also broken into the same...
News On 6
Tulsa High School Student Writes Book On Impact Of Bullying
A Tulsa high school student can now add "author" to her list of achievements. She recently published a children’s book to help others who have experienced bullying. JaLyn Halpine, 18, says she wanted to write a book to help others with their self-esteem with hopes that people could learn more about the impact of bullying.
News On 6
Power Restored To Thousands Near Port Of Catoosa
An issue with a transmission line near the port of Catoosa cut power for thousands of Oklahomans Monday morning. Wayne Green with PSO said there were 3,677 customers without power in the area and PSO workers resolved the problem just before 11 a.m. Verdigris Police said the police station, and...
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Rescue 2 Dogs From Early-Morning House Fire
Tulsa firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire that broke out on Monday. Fire officials say it happened at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive at around 2:30 a.m. According to officials, no people were inside the building, but firefighters helped two dogs...
News On 6
Oklahoma Schools React To Developments In Artificial Intelligence
Schools across Green Country are working to deal with the latest developments in artificial intelligence. Across the nation, there are concerns about students using AI technology to do their assignments for them. Just days before the spring semester started, professors at Oklahoma State University may have made changes to their...
News On 6
Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition & Volunteers Clean Turkey Mountain
Volunteers and members of the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition cleaned up Turkey Mountain, one of Tulsa's most popular hiking trails, on Sunday. To many people in Tulsa, Turkey Mountain is a special place. Robert Reese led the cleanup effort. "It's nice to come out here after work and do this...
News On 6
Tulsa Native Launches New Magazine To Highlight Black Entrepreneurship
A Tulsa business dedicated to shining light on Black entrepreneurship celebrated the launch of a new magazine on Saturday. The magazine is called Greenwood Ave. and it highlights black voices from around the globe. The first edition focuses on business owners and how they've overcome obstacles as black entrepreneurs. Trey...
News On 6
Mad Dog Demolition Derby Returns To Claremore
Get ready for Oklahoma's "baddest event on four wheels" as the Mad Dog Demolition Derby returns to the Claremore expo center tomorrow night. Jay Reynolds AKA Nitro Ned with Motorhead Events joined News On 6 to talk about it. Tickets to the Mad Dog Demo Derby are on sale now...
News On 6
'Double Up Oklahoma' Program Now Available In Sand Springs
Hunger Free Oklahoma is making it easier for residents on SNAP benefits in Sand Springs to buy and eat healthy food. The goal is to make sure nobody has to choose between having enough food to eat and eating healthy. When customers at Cash Savers in Sand Springs purchase food...
News On 6
Catoosa Public Schools Asking Voters To Pass $9M Bond Issue
A proposed tax increase to build a new elementary school in Catoosa is on the ballot again. Catoosa Public Schools is asking voters to pass a $9 million bond issue to finish a project they started nearly a year ago. Catoosa voters passed a $52 million bond in February 2022,...
News On 6
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
News On 6
Watch: Youth E-Sports Tournament Coming To Tulsa
A youth e-sports tournament is coming to Tulsa. The event is just a few weeks away and there's still time to sign up. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live at Contender e-sports at 101st and Sheridan on Monday morning with details on the upcoming tournament.
News On 6
A Native American Fashion Show, Benefit Dance Fundraising For Muskogee College
A Native American fashion show and a benefit dance are fundraising for a Muskogee college for dorm and classroom repair. The dance will be held at Bacone College on February 4th at 6 p.m. The event will have raffles, an auction and vendors. The fashion show and auction will be...
News On 6
Tulsa Beats Tulane To Earn 1st Conference Win In OT 81-79
Sam Griffin's 23 points led the way for Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane defeated Tulane 81-79 in overtime at the Reynold's Center on Saturday. Griffin hit 4 three-pointers and grabbed 4 rebounds while his teammate Anthony Pritchard kept the ball moving with 9 assists and nearly finished with a double-double (10 points).
News On 6
Tulsa Public Schools Hosts Community Enrollment Expo For Future Students
Tulsa Public Schools hosted a community-wide event Saturday for families looking to enroll into the district for next school year. The district invited families out for an all-school Enrollment Expo with hopes that community members will learn more about what TPS has to offer. Tulsa Public Schools is the largest...
News On 6
Williams, Robertson Rally Oklahoma Past Oklahoma St, 97-93
Madi Williams scored a season-high 26 points and Taylor Robertson scored 15 after halftime and No. 15 Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 97-93 on Saturday. The Sooners rallied from a double-digit deficit for the second-straight Saturday to remain atop the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas last week and have won 13 of 14.
News On 6
Abmas Has 27 As Oral Roberts Takes Down North Dakota 84-72
Max Abmas’ 27 points helped Oral Roberts defeat North Dakota 84-72 on Saturday. Abmas added six assists for the Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0 Summit League). Connor Vanover scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Issac McBride recorded 15 points and was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
