A Texas school district removed a teacher for giving a 7th-grade special needs class an 'extremely disturbing' worksheet with racial slurs and insults
The insults and slurs were displayed in word scramble, fill-in-the-blank, and matching exercises on worksheets given to a class of 7th graders.
Virginia Senate panel OKs gun bills after campus shootings
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate panel voted Monday to advance a range of gun control bills, including legislation meant to address recent campus shootings at the University of Virginia and a Newport News elementary school. In an hours-long hearing, the Senate Judiciary Committee signed off on...
Gov. Kristi Noem's personal cellphone hacked, according to office
Gov. Kristi Noem is urging both the United States Attorney General and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of her family's personal information, including her personal cell phone number. That phone number was hacked to make hoax calls, which she had no involvement in, according to the governor's office in a press release Monday. ...
Oregon launches abortion hotline offering free legal advice
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Oregon is launching a new abortion hotline offering free legal advice to callers, moving to further defend abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer and eliminated federal protections for the procedure. The state's Department of Justice announced...
News On 6
Tulsa Public Schools Hosts Community Enrollment Expo For Future Students
Tulsa Public Schools hosted a community-wide event Saturday for families looking to enroll into the district for next school year. The district invited families out for an all-school Enrollment Expo with hopes that community members will learn more about what TPS has to offer. Tulsa Public Schools is the largest...
News On 6
OU Announces Graduate Fees Decrease
Fees for graduate college-level programs at the University of Oklahoma's Norman campus are decreasing, according to a university announcement. The Board of Regents approved a 59% reduction for fees last week. The board also approved a $10 increase on domestic admission application fees starting next fall. Those changes have to...
