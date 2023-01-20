ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enumclaw, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

2 Covington 76 gas stations robbed at gunpoint within hours

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after two different gas stations in Covington were robbed at gunpoint within five hours. The first armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the 76 gas station located on the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street in Covington. KCSO Sergeant Corbett Ford said two men wearing masks entered the store with a gun and robbed the business.
COVINGTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman accused of pretending to be customer, then stealing Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot

The owner of a car dealership in Puyallup says a brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot on Friday. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
PUYALLUP, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
TUKWILA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KOMO News

Relatives identify Thurston County house fire victims

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County family is picking up the pieces a day after their relatives reportedly died in a house fire. Investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze officials say killed a husband, wife and three of their children. It’s an incredibly heartbreaking time...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

3 suspects arrested for string of violent, armed King County robberies

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three people were arrested and charged for a string of violent, armed robberies throughout King County over the past few months. Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval and Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez face several charges from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office. The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said all three...
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy