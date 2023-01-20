Read full article on original website
KOMO News
2 Covington 76 gas stations robbed at gunpoint within hours
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after two different gas stations in Covington were robbed at gunpoint within five hours. The first armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the 76 gas station located on the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street in Covington. KCSO Sergeant Corbett Ford said two men wearing masks entered the store with a gun and robbed the business.
Puyallup police arrest 2 teens with guns at South Hill Mall
Puyallup police arrested two teenagers with guns at the South Hill Mall on Sunday afternoon, the department announced. According to police, officers were called to the mall around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two males wearing full masks carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the mall’s movie theater.
Woman accused of pretending to be customer, then stealing Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot
The owner of a car dealership in Puyallup says a brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot on Friday. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
Tacoma police seek man suspected of several bank robberies
Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for a pair of bank robberies. On Dec. 13, the man entered Umpqua Bank at 1201 South Pearl Street, where he handed the teller a note demanding cash. The man is also the suspect...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Homicide in Chehalis Allegedly Gave Victim Pills He Found in a Parking Lot
The boyfriend of a woman who died of an overdose in Chehalis early Thursday morning was formally charged with controlled substance homicide in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday. The defendant, Ronnie Paul Wilson, 36, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail at 5:45 a.m. on...
Tri-City Herald
Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say
A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
Tacoma police looking for man who allegedly caused a destructive fire while stealing gas
Tacoma police are trying to find the man allegedly responsible for causing an explosive fire while stealing gas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown, curly, hair (pictured right). He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, tan boots, and might have facial burns, according to the report.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
KOMO News
Relatives identify Thurston County house fire victims
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County family is picking up the pieces a day after their relatives reportedly died in a house fire. Investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze officials say killed a husband, wife and three of their children. It’s an incredibly heartbreaking time...
q13fox.com
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
q13fox.com
Family of man killed in Federal Way hit-and-run pleading for driver to turn themselves in
FEDERAL WAY - A man's family is desperate for answers after they say their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run in Federal Way. Police say they were called out to Harbor Freight Tools on Pacific Highway South Monday, January 16 around 9:26 p.m. after someone reported seeing a person lying in the lot.
Man arrested for drive-by shooting after firing shots while chasing stolen truck in South Seattle
Seattle police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he allegedly fired several shots from his car while chasing a driver in his stolen truck around South Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, the man saw his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mount Baker neighborhood around 4:45 p.m. while he was driving his Toyota Camry.
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
myeverettnews.com
In 4 Hours, Everett Police Make Over A Dozen Arrests In Evergreen Way Emphasis
On Thursday (January 19th), the Police Department in Everett, Washington conducted a 4-hour Emphasis on Evergreen Way in south Everett. The operation ran from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM and was centered on the area stretching south on Evergreen Way for three blocks from Casino Road. It extended north...
KOMO News
3 suspects arrested for string of violent, armed King County robberies
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three people were arrested and charged for a string of violent, armed robberies throughout King County over the past few months. Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval and Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez face several charges from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office. The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said all three...
Six stolen vehicles recovered and three arrests made in Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force operation
Pierce County — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force’s multi-agency operation led to six stolen vehicles being recovered and three arrests in the Lakewood area on Wednesday. The following vehicles were recovered:. Ford F-450 stolen from the Tacoma area. Hyundai Accent stolen from the Tacoma area. Kia...
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests domestic violence suspect after 5-hour standoff in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Police arrested a domestic violence suspect after a five-hour standoff near Sunset Beach Friday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sent out an alert on Twitter that they had responded to a residence on E. Olympic Palisades Dr. for reports of a domestic violence assault.
FBI offering reward to find person responsible for vandalizing pregnancy resource center in Everett
The FBI is now offering a reward in an effort to track down the person or people who vandalized and tried to burn down Two Hearts Pregnancy Aid in Everett. It happened on June 27, 2022, but so far the feds have come up empty-handed on a suspect. “Well, it’s...
1 killed, two hospitalized after four-vehicle crash in Kent
KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Kent on Saturday, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. The collision happened near the intersection of Central Avenue South and South 266th Street, south of downtown Kent, just before 11 a.m.
q13fox.com
Thieves leave empty-handed from attempted smash-and-grab burglary in north Seattle
SEATTLE - Surveillance footage shows several people trying to break into an Ace Hardware in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood early Tuesday morning. A white Nissan and black Lexus pull up to the storefront before 3 a.m. and within minutes, the Lexus rams into the store. When that attempt is unsuccessful,...
