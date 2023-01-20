The Bangor Humane Society is asking for donations of soft blankets to protect their pups from the concrete floor. Imagine if you had to spend winter days and nights lying on a cold, hard floor. And let's take that scenario a little further. You've been taken out of your home, put in a place where you don't know anyone, surrounded by others who seem as scared as you are. The floor is cold, there's no bed to climb into or a sofa to lie on. Just the floor. No blankets to keep you warm and no buffer against the chilly surface. That's what the dogs at the Bangor Humane Society are facing if the organization doesn't gather donations of blankets and comforters.

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO