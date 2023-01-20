Read full article on original website
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
Brantley Gilbert Returns to Bangor this Summer with Nickelback
BG Nation, saddle up. Brantley Gilbert will return to Bangor this summer. We have another show to add to the summer line-up at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Brantley Gilbert will return to Bangor, on August 24, along with Nickelback. Josh Ross will open the show. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 27.
If This Local Legend Showed Up At Your School, It was the Best Day Ever
I vividly remember when I met Mary Hunter. I was a 2nd-grader at McGraw School in Hampden, and our teacher told us we were going to do something a little different. As I recall, it was in the week leading up to Christmas vacation, so it seemed to be endless fun things that week, instead of the usual boring school work. Yes, I even hated school in 2nd grade...
Landing in Eastport and finding a new life Downeast
Eastport, once a bustling sardine-industry city in Washington County, is making a comeback. In this episode of Chasing Maine, we meet two of Eastport’s newer residents — Richard Fulghum, a former college professor from Denver, and Joan Lowden, a native Californian who left a tech career in Silicon Valley.
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
No More Mail: Penobscot Times Will Move Online After Halting Print Edition
For 135 years The Penobscot Times, a weekly publication for the Penobscot County area, has been printing and mailing out its newspaper to the communities of Old Town, Orono, Milford, Bradley, and a handful of other small Eastern Maine towns. Like many, it's something that's been coming to my house...
Here Are 8 Chain Restaurants That Could Be In Bangor Someday
Any of these restaurant chains would fit nicely here in the Bangor area?. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights the Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
Enjoy A Weekend Away in This Magical Tiny Garden Home in Belfast, Maine
Welcome to a world of peace. Treat yourself by leaving the noise of every day life and vacationing for a weekend away at this magical AirBnB Tiny Garden Home, located in Belfast. This spectacular hidden gem is located on an acre of land and the own lives in the main...
Zach Bryan Announces ‘Burn, Burn, Burn Tour’ with Massachusetts Show
Highway boys on the road tonight, got a gig out [in New England.]. Zach Bryan has announced a 2023 tour, and a game plan to ditch Ticketmaster. The burn, burn, burn tour kicks-off on the East Coast, with a New England date as the second stop. The show closest to Maine will be in Worcester, Massachusetts, May 12, at the DCU Center.
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
wabi.tv
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
penbaypilot.com
Two unique bookstores open in central Maine this winter
CENTRAL MAINE—Two bookstores with unique concepts have opened this winter in Waterville and Gardiner, giving bibliophiles and the surrounding communities more reason to curl up with a good book this winter. The Banned Bookstore. Waterville, Maine. Maddie Smith is the founder/owner of a new, online independent bookstore that celebrates...
Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service
The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
Get Ready To Celebrate Snow At The Somerset SnowFest
Mark your calendars for what's being called a "Celebration of all things Winter!" The Somerset SnowFest will be taking place in February and they've lots of fun things planned!. The SnowFest is being put together by Main Street Skowhegan and Lake George Regional Park, in an effort to inspire folks...
Winter Storm Warning Sunday Night Through Monday Night
There's a winter storm warning in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday night through 10 p.m. Monday night (January 22-23) for Downeast Maine, including Bar Harbor, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Eastport, Machias and Cherryfield. Total snow accumulations of 3-9 inches with higher amounts expected North of Route 1. Winds will gust as high...
Bangor Humane Society Needs Lots of Cozy Blankets for Their Dogs
The Bangor Humane Society is asking for donations of soft blankets to protect their pups from the concrete floor. Imagine if you had to spend winter days and nights lying on a cold, hard floor. And let's take that scenario a little further. You've been taken out of your home, put in a place where you don't know anyone, surrounded by others who seem as scared as you are. The floor is cold, there's no bed to climb into or a sofa to lie on. Just the floor. No blankets to keep you warm and no buffer against the chilly surface. That's what the dogs at the Bangor Humane Society are facing if the organization doesn't gather donations of blankets and comforters.
Are You Ready for the 5th Weekend in A Row of Crap Weather?
I feel like this has got to be some kind of record... This winter, you can almost set your watch to it. It seems without fail, some kind of semi-major weather event has rolled through Maine almost every weekend since before Christmas. We got that pile of snow, then the next weekend it rained cats and dogs. New Year's Eve was nuts, with lots of rain.
