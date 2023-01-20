Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Farmland managers take responsibility with farmers seriously
Russell Hiatt is president-elect of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, the forerunner to the national organization. Hiatt is accredited by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. He follows in the footsteps of his father, and has been in the profession since 1979....
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrests made for retail theft, cannabis, FTA warrants
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Jaylyon A. Rucker, 19, of Rantoul, was arrested on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court early Monday, Jan. 23, while he was waiting in the lobby of the Ford County Jail in Paxton. Rucker was among the passengers in a vehicle whose driver was arrested late the previous night for possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. All had been taken to the jail’s lobby following the traffic stop, after which police confirmed that Rucker was wanted on the warrant and arrested him.
mahometdaily.com
Rent hikes at Candlewood part of national trend as investors purchase mobile home parks nationwide
Note: This article has been updated. Originally, we quoted a 2016 Amendment to the Mobile Home Act that looked to change the first right of refusal clause in many mobile home land leases. That measure failed. The language regarding the sale of a mobile home according to the Act is now included. Candlewood residents currently do not have a lease from Kodiak Property Management.
25newsnow.com
ATM stolen from Woodford County bank
BENSON (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATM from a bank lobby. Woodford County Sheriff Matt Smith says police were notified just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday about an open door at the Flanagan State Bank of Benson at 403 State Street.
Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved
HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
Central Illinois Proud
ATM stolen from bank in Benson
BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning. According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Vermilion Co. Sheriff, FBI, ISP apprehend fugitive, ending multi-state manhunt
Illinois State Police report that the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate an officer involved shooting. ISP DCI confirmed that preliminary information indicated that during the search for 18-year-old Jacob Edwards, a Vermillion County Deputy...
Stop signs stolen in some Central Illinois cities
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — “You got to be kidding me, that’s not good,” Darla Smith said. That was Darla Smith’s reaction when I told her stop signs had been stolen near her house. Commissioners from St. Joseph, Stanton and Ogden Townships told a Champaign County deputy about the problem. “They’re taking the stop signs, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fugitive, 18, Considered Armed and Dangerous after Chase Through Danville to East of Henning Road
(Above) Picture of Jacob Edwards provided by Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. An 18-year-old man wanted for bank robbery in Macomb Township, Michigan and also for carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana is still at large after being pursued through Danville Thursday night. The suspect, Jacob Edwards, allegedly was seen driving...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Plans for a new cannabis dispensary in Danville go up in smoke
CHAMPAIGN – Danville has no plans to welcome a third cannabis dispensary anytime soon. The Danville City Council on Tuesday denied a special-use zoning permit to open a new dispensary in the Lynch Road corridor. That vote came after the decision to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to allow...
Le Roy school district uses R-Zero to protect schools
Le Roy school district is taking extra precautions to ensure everyone is healthy.
wglt.org
Sheriff looks for suspect who burglarized same hardware store 6 times in 2 months
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who apparently burglarized the same Lexington hardware store six times in the past two months. The latest burglary at the True Value Hardware store in Lexington happened early Friday. The same suspect appeared to be present during burglaries at the same store on Nov. 12, Nov. 21, Dec. 7, Dec. 25, and Jan. 4, according to the McLean County sheriff's office.
One person hurt, several displaced after accidental Champaign cooking fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and several people have been displaced after an accidental fire in Champaign. It happened on the 900 block of Crescent Dr. at a two-story apartment building on Saturday evening. Officials say when crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the back of the building and were […]
Former Vermilion County Health Administrator suing, says he was forced to resign
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — Vermilion County Health Department’s former administrator Doug Toole is suing the Vermilion County Board of Health. He said he was forced to resign. The lawsuit accuses the County Board of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act at the Nov. 10 meeting. The lawsuit states the following were violated: Toole spent […]
Urbana Police looking for person with stolen credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are asking for help in identifying a person who they said was in possession of a stolen credit card. Officials said the suspect recently bought a MacBook laptop from an area business. He was captured on the store’s security cameras exiting the store after making the purchase. Anyone who […]
19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting
HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrest made for theft of $7,381 from Dollar General
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Teovoro Rapalo-Varelo, 29, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, after Paxton police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle at 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The 2011 Cherolet Equinox that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
Man rescued from downtown Champaign elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine being inside of an elevator, the doors open, but you can’t get out. That happened to a man in downtown Champaign this week. But lucky for him, Champaign Firefighters just went through elevator rescue training. We spoke with a firefighter who said this training came at a perfect time. In […]
arthurgraphic.com
Body found in downtown Atwood
According to information received from Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross, on Friday, January 20, at approximately 7:23 am, officers were dispatched to investigate a deceased individual near the intersection of Main St. at Central Ave. in Atwood. Upon officers’ arrival, the decedent was identified as Eian W. Urban (19 years old).
thechampaignroom.com
It’s nearly impossible to explain this Illinois team
Try to explain this Illinois team. You can’t. Following an impressive four-game winning streak that had many fans believing they had finally figured it out and were primed for the success many expected in the preseason, the Illini were utterly dominated Thursday in their home building by a depleted Indiana team, 80-65.
