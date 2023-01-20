Read full article on original website
wearebuffalo.net
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
travelawaits.com
Small California Town Just Sold For $2.5M — The Plan To Make It A Tourist Attraction
Only a high-stakes Las Vegas entertainment company would buy a whole desert town and convert it into a “circus town.” Spiegelworld, known for its glitzy shows that are somewhere between burlesque and acrobatic productions, bought the tiny town of Nipton, California, for $2.5 million in 2022. Spiegelworld plans to turn Nipton into the center of its operations — and a day trip destination for tourists.
travelawaits.com
I’m A New Grandparent — The First 3 Places In Florida I’m Taking My Granddaughter
A little miracle in my life has changed my travel patterns. Her name is Layla, and we were already planning our first grandma, grandpa, mom, dad, and baby taste of grand-travel 2 months in. My son and his wife had their sights set on a beach vacation in December to...
Noted orthopedic surgeon J. Richard Steadman dies at 85
VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Dr. J. Richard Steadman, an orthopedic surgeon who founded the renowned Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, where many of the world’s elite athletes have gone for career-saving treatment, has died at age 85. Steadman died in his sleep Friday at his home in Vail,...
travelawaits.com
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
travelawaits.com
The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
travelawaits.com
How To Spend A Long Weekend In Fabulous New Orleans
New Orleans has a lot of options for fun things to do. Whether you’re a jazz fan, history buff, foodie, parade geek, or any combination of these, you’ll find something to love in the Big Easy. Below are some of my favorite things to see and do in New Orleans, plus where to eat and stay.
travelawaits.com
12 Enchanting Experiences At This Year’s Quebec Winter Carnival
Baby, it’s cold outside! But it’s not too cold to enjoy Quebec’s Winter Carnival (Carnaval de Quebec). This is the 69th year of Quebec’s Winter Carnival, and the event is one of the world’s largest. Thousands will visit to take in night parades, snow and ice sculptures, canoe races, and other iconic winter activities, food, and drink. This year’s theme is Énerve-toi l’pompon, which suggests that people celebrate with exuberance.
travelawaits.com
The Gorgeous Underrated Destination That Needs To Be On Your Australia Travel List
The Tweed is Australia’s best-kept tourist secret. The 500-mile square tapestry in Northern NSW is fringed by 23 miles of stunning coastline and dotted with hinterland villages, organic farms, and the World Heritage-listed Wollumbin National Park. The area borders Byron Shire (40 minutes below) but has retained the authenticity...
travelawaits.com
Why This Backpack Has Traveled All Around The World With Me
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you gear up for travel, I think most people would consider a backpack to be essential, and I’d have to agree.
travelawaits.com
Major Changes To The AMEX Centurion Lounges’ Guest Policy — Get Out Your Wallets
American Express is making changes to its Centurion Network, increasing certain fees for guest access to its airport lounges across the globe. The lounges will continue to offer complimentary access to a number of American Express card members, including those with platinum cards, business platinum, corporate platinum, and Centurion Cards, as well as DeltaSkyMiles reserve cards and reserve business cards.
