Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

DCS beginning school bus safety monitoring program

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Starting this spring, drivers in Dothan who illegally pass school buses will be more likely to get caught. According to Dothan City Schools, in March, the school system will begin using AngelTrax’s Child Safety Program, a safety camera system that monitors and detects drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns that have no police force if a plan county commissioners will vote on Monday receives final approval. “We need a law put in place before we can entertain the idea and see if we can move forward...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

House of Legendz Fitness to host fit circuit training

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The House of Legends Fitness is looking to give back to the community through its fitness event next week. House of Fitness is a new business in Dothan and they are looking to bridge the gap between age and diversity in the community. They will...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a proclamation made by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on January 20, 2023, a reward is being offered for information regarding an Ariton murder. In October of 2022, Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead inside her home. Since then, no arrests have been made in connection to her death.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

P.E.I.R. creates “Angels of Hope” wall to remember and provide healing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - More than 932,000 people have died from drug overdose since 1999, according to the CDC. That’s why People Engaged In Recovery (P.E.I.R.) is on a mission to provide outreach to those who suffer from substance use disorder. The nonprofit offers assistance to those who are in or are seeking recovery by providing a safe place.
DOTHAN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Opp native receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

In addition to the human resources role she has performed for the U.S. Army Prime Power School here over the years, Susan Marshall has been doing quite a lot in the background for the local community. From helping out at area nursing homes, to housing the homeless and feeding hungry children throughout Pulaski County, Marshall has given more than 10,000 hours of her time to helping people in need.
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

New service offered for Dothan rentals

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city commission approved rules regulating locations for short-term rental housing units (STRs) and established support services to help enforce the ordinance. On October 4, 2022, the city approved the regulation of STRs locations that also require a business license and remit lodging taxes. All...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Search for missing Geneva County woman

Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University (NAIA) as their fifth head coach in the program’s modern history. Health experts are urging parents to be sure their children are up to date with their childhood vaccinations. ACT Award named in honor of Matt Rodgers.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police arrested a Dothan television meteorologist this weekend on stalking charges. WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
GENEVA, AL
elba-clipper.com

Woodham takes office as Coffee County Coroner

Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham accepted the oath of office Sunday, Jan. 15, during a swearing-in ceremony held at Dalrymple Farms in Enterprise, Ala. Also taking the oath of office during this ceremony were Mark Kelley and Patrick Alford. Woodham said Kelley would be his chief deputy coroner while Alford would serve as deputy coroner for the county.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Crash in Jackson County leaves young child with critical injuries

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A crash in Jackson County left a 5-year-old with critical injuries according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials with FHP report a woman from Marianna was traveling south on State Road 71 when she lost control of her car and veered off of the road. Troopers...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer line work

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — No through traffic will be allowed on five streets in Dothan while sewer work is occurring. City contractor, L&K Contracting, anticipates working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals during the week of January 23 through January 27 on the following streets:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his for 20 years.
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure for emergency repair

WEBB, Ala (WDHN) — Beginning on Monday, January 23, Webb Road will be closed from Ross Clark Circle to Dellwood Avenue for an emergency water line repair. The road closure will be in effect until the repairs have been completed. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in...
WMBB

Shooting at Chipley Walmart

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was shot at the Chipley Walmart Wednesday afternoon during an altercation with Chipley police officers. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson told News 13 that the investigation is ongoing and officials are still trying to determine several details of the incident. No one else was injured during the altercation. A […]
CHIPLEY, FL
Aviation International News

CAE Wins Follow-on U.S. Army Flight-training Contract

CAE Defense & Security this week received a competitive recompete award valued at up to $250 million to provide fixed-wing flight training to the U.S. Army. The contract includes an initial base period and seven single-year options through 2032. CAE—which won the first Fixed-Wing Fight Training Program contract in 2016—will...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Harvest Church makes first public statement during Methodist dispute

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Harvest Church of Dothan voted this week whether to secede from the United Methodist Church and results should be shared with its membership soon. “If our congregation votes to leave the United Methodist Church denomination, then we intend to honor the congregation’s will,” Harvest Executive Pastor Keith Frith said in a statement.
