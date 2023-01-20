Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
DCS beginning school bus safety monitoring program
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Starting this spring, drivers in Dothan who illegally pass school buses will be more likely to get caught. According to Dothan City Schools, in March, the school system will begin using AngelTrax’s Child Safety Program, a safety camera system that monitors and detects drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.
wtvy.com
Deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns that have no police force if a plan county commissioners will vote on Monday receives final approval. “We need a law put in place before we can entertain the idea and see if we can move forward...
wdhn.com
House of Legendz Fitness to host fit circuit training
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The House of Legends Fitness is looking to give back to the community through its fitness event next week. House of Fitness is a new business in Dothan and they are looking to bridge the gap between age and diversity in the community. They will...
wtvy.com
Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a proclamation made by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on January 20, 2023, a reward is being offered for information regarding an Ariton murder. In October of 2022, Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead inside her home. Since then, no arrests have been made in connection to her death.
wtvy.com
P.E.I.R. creates “Angels of Hope” wall to remember and provide healing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - More than 932,000 people have died from drug overdose since 1999, according to the CDC. That’s why People Engaged In Recovery (P.E.I.R.) is on a mission to provide outreach to those who suffer from substance use disorder. The nonprofit offers assistance to those who are in or are seeking recovery by providing a safe place.
Andalusia Star News
Opp native receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Award
In addition to the human resources role she has performed for the U.S. Army Prime Power School here over the years, Susan Marshall has been doing quite a lot in the background for the local community. From helping out at area nursing homes, to housing the homeless and feeding hungry children throughout Pulaski County, Marshall has given more than 10,000 hours of her time to helping people in need.
wdhn.com
New service offered for Dothan rentals
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city commission approved rules regulating locations for short-term rental housing units (STRs) and established support services to help enforce the ordinance. On October 4, 2022, the city approved the regulation of STRs locations that also require a business license and remit lodging taxes. All...
wtvy.com
Search for missing Geneva County woman
Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University (NAIA) as their fifth head coach in the program’s modern history. Health experts are urging parents to be sure their children are up to date with their childhood vaccinations. ACT Award named in honor of Matt Rodgers.
wtvy.com
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police arrested a Dothan television meteorologist this weekend on stalking charges. WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10...
wtvy.com
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
elba-clipper.com
Woodham takes office as Coffee County Coroner
Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham accepted the oath of office Sunday, Jan. 15, during a swearing-in ceremony held at Dalrymple Farms in Enterprise, Ala. Also taking the oath of office during this ceremony were Mark Kelley and Patrick Alford. Woodham said Kelley would be his chief deputy coroner while Alford would serve as deputy coroner for the county.
wdhn.com
Reward offered for any information in an October Coffee County murder
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly 4 months, a murder in Coffee County has gone unsolved, and now a reward of $5,000 is being offered for any information that can lead to a possible arrest and conviction of a suspect. Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead with gunshot...
WJHG-TV
Crash in Jackson County leaves young child with critical injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A crash in Jackson County left a 5-year-old with critical injuries according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials with FHP report a woman from Marianna was traveling south on State Road 71 when she lost control of her car and veered off of the road. Troopers...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer line work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — No through traffic will be allowed on five streets in Dothan while sewer work is occurring. City contractor, L&K Contracting, anticipates working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals during the week of January 23 through January 27 on the following streets:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola...
wdhn.com
Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his for 20 years.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure for emergency repair
WEBB, Ala (WDHN) — Beginning on Monday, January 23, Webb Road will be closed from Ross Clark Circle to Dellwood Avenue for an emergency water line repair. The road closure will be in effect until the repairs have been completed. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in...
Shooting at Chipley Walmart
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was shot at the Chipley Walmart Wednesday afternoon during an altercation with Chipley police officers. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson told News 13 that the investigation is ongoing and officials are still trying to determine several details of the incident. No one else was injured during the altercation. A […]
elba-clipper.com
Elba native Dr. Henry Terry honored at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event held Sunday in Enterprise
The Community Awareness Organization of Enterprise, Alabama hosted its 2023 celebration Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and special recognition was given to an Elba native during the program. Dr. Henry H. Terry received a surprise recognition during the program when a special tribute...
Aviation International News
CAE Wins Follow-on U.S. Army Flight-training Contract
CAE Defense & Security this week received a competitive recompete award valued at up to $250 million to provide fixed-wing flight training to the U.S. Army. The contract includes an initial base period and seven single-year options through 2032. CAE—which won the first Fixed-Wing Fight Training Program contract in 2016—will...
wtvy.com
Harvest Church makes first public statement during Methodist dispute
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Harvest Church of Dothan voted this week whether to secede from the United Methodist Church and results should be shared with its membership soon. “If our congregation votes to leave the United Methodist Church denomination, then we intend to honor the congregation’s will,” Harvest Executive Pastor Keith Frith said in a statement.
