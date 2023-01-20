ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Public Schools announce Region 6 Superintendent of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public school has announced that their own, Superinted White has been selected as the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. According to reports, White was selected by her fellow Western Virginian superintendents, and will now join other regional winners for a chance to be recognized as the Virginia Superintendent of the Year.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Public Schools Announce Teachers of the Year

Each year, Danville Public Schools (DPS) allows teachers at every building to vote and recognize their peers for outstanding work in the classroom and in the school community. The 2023 Teachers of the Year have been selected and will be honored at a ceremony in April. The division’s Teachers of...
DANVILLE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County teen found safe

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The teen has been found safe, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a runaway teen who may be “in danger.”. About 3:15 p.m. January 21,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews battle fire for hours on Lovers Lane in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department reported responding to a call of a fire around 3:24 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. They say units arrived at the 2300 block of Lovers Lane, where several buildings that were used for storage and several vehicles, including a retired school bus, were on fire.
BEDFORD, VA
Augusta Free Press

Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center

A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Public Schools reviews the progress of new safety measures

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools recently received funding from the state along with the school board to improve safety. WDBJ7 checked in with school officials to see where they are in the process of completing safety measures. Just last week, RCPS tested its new panic button. It...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

WATCH: Smoke billows from buildings on fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Billowing smoke rose over a structure fire on Lovers Lane early Monday morning when the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m. BFD said they arrived to where reports had come regarding the fire. Several storage buildings were on fire, which BFD attacked and worked to extinguish.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a female was recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road Saturday, January 21, with other “items of evidentiary value.”. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co....
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Public Schools has new cell phone policy

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board has adopted a cellphone guideline for students. Elementary and middle school students must have their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode the entire day. High school students must have their cellphones turned off or on airplane mode during classes only.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Building in Salem deemed total loss after early morning fire

SALEM, Va. – Crews are currently at the scene of a fire at a former business in Salem located at 729 South Broad Street, not far from GW Carver Elementary School. The fire is at the corner of 7th and Broad Street, and the chief told 10 News that the building is a total loss.
SALEM, VA
Mount Airy News

Patrick charges local-area residents

STUART, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges against and/or arrests of residents from the greater Mount Airy area recently, including:. • Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, who is accused of attempted second-degree murder, a felony;. • Elvis Xavier Santiago Rivera,...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville

Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
DANVILLE, VA

