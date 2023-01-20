Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Lamers Dairy celebrating 110 years!
Lamers Dairy is a family owned and operated dairy in Appleton. Since 1913, five generations of the Lamers family have taken pride in producing the highest quality milk and other dairy products. Lamers Dairy products are distributed under the Dairyland’s Best name and can be found at local grocery stores all over the area.
Fox11online.com
Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25th at noon. This...
Fox11online.com
Menominee, Michigan school to reopen 'soon' after multiple delays
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- While Menominee Area Public Schools Superintendent Richard Sarau says students will be in the classrooms "soon," he isn't willing to commit to a reopen date. Sarau announced Friday that the district is "much closer" to reopening its middle and high school building, after nearly half the...
Fox11online.com
Youngstown State Edges Out Green Bay, 63-60
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay women's basketball team returned to the Kress Center Friday night for the first time since New Year's Eve, but dropped a tight contest to the Youngstown State Penguins on Friday, 63-60. The loss snaps GB's 11-game win streak. The Phoenix (14-4, 7-2 HL)...
Fox11online.com
Robert Morris Dominates Second Half, Outpaces Phoenix 72-38
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay men's basketball team was back at the Resch Center Saturday night taking on the Robert Morris Colonials. It was a two point game at the half before the Colonials eventually took the contest 72-38. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix (2-19, 1-9 HL) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Clarence Cummings III and Jack Rose tallied six points apiece for GB.
Fox11online.com
'It definitely created fear:' Northeast Wisconsin organization reacts to LA mass shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting after a...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Oshkosh North, Kimberly, Hortonville and Neenah record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday in High School Game Time, Oshkosh North topped Oshkosh West 53-50 in boys basketball action, while Kimberly edged Hortonville 63-59. In girls basketball, Hortonville beat Kimberly 73-60, while Neenah ran away from Appleton East 82-57. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh celebrates '50 years of basketball' with crosstown rivalry game at Oshkosh Arena
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Regardless of who you were rooting for, there was a reason to celebrate in Oshkosh Friday night. The community celebrated 50 years of basketball with a rivalry, crosstown doubleheader at the Oshkosh Arena. Fans from Oshkosh West and North filled the arena with blue and green, respectively,...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay RV & Camping Expo Happening This Weekend
The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo is celebrating its 60th anniversary at the Resch Expo on January 26 through 29. The expo features exclusive show deals on campers and RVs. Also visit with some of the state's area campgrounds, resorts and tourist areas. Watch for more details!. Tickets are...
Fox11online.com
Gas prices keep rising nationwide and across Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 42.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fox11online.com
Year of the Rabbit: Chinese New Year celebration held at local college
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Technical College hosted a Chinese New Year event on Saturday with the new year officially beginning on Sunday. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association put on the "Hop to the Future Celebration" to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Guests enjoyed live performances, artwork, cultural...
Fox11online.com
Road America to host the 2024 and 2025 SCCA National Championship Runoffs
ELKHART LAKE (WLUK) -- Road America in Elkhart Lake announced on Saturday that The Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) will return to Road America in 2024 and 2025 for the 61st and 62nd running of the annual National Championship Runoffs. SCCA’s Road Racing Director Deanna Flanagan said the Runoffs...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim speaks out for first time at community fundraiser
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski spoke with FOX 11 for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
Fox11online.com
Remotely-operated warning lights may increase safety at Door County beaches
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) – Door County may install remotely-operated warning lights to update water conditions on five beaches. Door County has worked with UW-Oshkosh to test the water at 25 beaches for bacteria which could make swimmer sick. “When a beach tests positive, staff needs to update the signage...
Fox11online.com
Hortonville overcomes Peppler injury, beats Kimberly
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Hortonville entered Friday's contest with Kimberly looking to keep pace with Neenah in the Fox Valley Association, but early on the Polar Bears were dealt an unexpected blow when Kallie Peppler suffered a knee injury. All of a sudden the team's second-leading scorer was gone and Hortonville...
Fox11online.com
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
Fox11online.com
Undefeated Little Chute has its eyes on a conference title
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Little Chute is one of four undefeated boys basketball teams in Division 3, and while some may be surprised by this the Mustangs knew they would be a team to watch this season. Little Chute is a roster full of eight seniors, who as juniors a...
Fox11online.com
Brillion takes charge of conference race with win over New Holstein
BRILLION (WLUK) -- Brillion entered Thursday's game with a two-game lead over second-place New Holstein, so a Lions win would put them in the driver's seat in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference. However, a loss would tighten things up. That was never in the cards, though, as Brillion controlled the game...
Fox11online.com
61-year-old man charged after allegedly robbing Green Bay bank
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 61-year-old Green Bay man is being charged after he allegedly robbed a bank earlier this week. Mark Vogel has been charged with robbery of a financial institution for allegedly robbing a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue on Wednesday. Vogel was arrested...
Fox11online.com
5 fire departments join forces to extinguish blaze at Little Chute business
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Many hands were needed to put out a fire at a Little Chute business Thursday night. The Little Chute Fire Department says it needed help from four other fire departments to put out the blaze. Little Chute crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of E....
Comments / 1