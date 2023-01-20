ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Optimism permeates Saint Vincent men's volleyball program

Kate McCauley is in her second season as the Saint Vincent men’s volleyball coach. In a way, however, it seems a lot like Year 1. Hired in October 2021 to take over the third-year program, McCauley was thrown into the fire right before the start of preseason workouts. On top of it, she wasn’t left with much time for recruiting.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ligonier Valley’s James Pleskovich

Sometimes it helps to look past the record when evaluating a team and its leadership. That’s the case for Ligonier Valley’s boys basketball team, which is 3-11. The Rams have a young team after the graduation of eight seniors from last year’s team. This year’s roster includes just two seniors: 6-foot-4 forwards James Pleskovich and Haden Sierocky.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford hockey slumping after loss to Franklin Regional

It’s been a tough couple weeks for the Penn-Trafford hockey team. The Warriors (8-5) have dropped three of their last four games, falling Jan. 17 to rival Franklin Regional, 6-1. The Warriors won the previous meeting 5-3, on Dec. 12. Matt Knizner scored four goals for the Panthers (7-7).
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After strong start, Chartiers Valley boys eye continued improvement

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 boys basketball season, fifth-year coach Brandon Sensor and his Chartiers Valley program set high expectations. The team, according to Sensor, was farther ahead on offense and defense than they were at the end of an 8-15 season in 2021-22 that saw them make the playoffs after going 5-5 in Section 2-5A play before losing in the WPIAL first round to Penn Hills.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Junior Spotlight: Jeannette’s Venicia Vignoli

Venicia Vignoli won’t forget the first win of her high school basketball career any time soon. Because it snapped Jeannette’s 51-game losing streak, a streak that had stretched back to 2020 when she was a freshman. The junior guard has become a go-to scorer for the Jayhawks. A...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seton Hill to host high school basketball showcase

A 14-team, seven-game basketball showcase event will take place this weekend at Seton Hill in Greensburg. For the first time, the “Shootout at Seton Hill” will be played over two days at the Griffins’ McKenna Center. There will be two games Saturday and five Sunday. The schedule...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 all-stars have Quaker Valley hockey firing on all cylinders

Five members of the Quaker Valley hockey team have been chosen to participate in the PIHL all-star showcase this year. It’s a testimonial to the youth of the QV team and the success the Quakers have experienced so far this season. Two forwards, seniors Ben Carlson and Braedan Steffey,...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum wrestlers win team title at Allegheny County championships

It’s been quite a season for the Plum wrestling program. Earlier this week, the Mustangs captured their first section title in more than 30 years. On Saturday, Plum captured its first Allegheny County wrestling championship team title. Its highest finish in the 21 years of the tournament was second in 2002. It placed third in 2007 and last season.
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum's Decheck brothers want to put Gannon men's swimming on the map

Being only a year apart, brothers Justin and Joey Decheck have done a lot together. Mostly, they have competed in swimming together: through youth ranks, at Plum High School and now at Gannon. Throughout their time at Plum, they teamed on countless relays, but they never were able to set...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notebook: GCC’s Mack catches Maine’s eye

Amari Mack caught the attention of college coaches when he received a scholarship offer to play at Sacred Heart as a sophomore. Schools are still plenty interested in the senior from Greensburg Central Catholic. Mack, a 6-foot, 180-pound running back, wide receiver and defensive back, has a preferred walk-on offer...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kiski School to host weekend prep basketball showcase

The Kiski School will host an impressive lineup of teams and players for a boys prep basketball showcase this weekend. The Great Atlantic Conference Showcase will be Saturday and Sunday in Saltsburg. Admission is free. The schedule is as follows:. Saturday — Westtown (14-8) vs. Scotland Campus (10-6), 1:15 p.m.;...
SALTSBURG, PA

