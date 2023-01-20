Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Optimism permeates Saint Vincent men's volleyball program
Kate McCauley is in her second season as the Saint Vincent men’s volleyball coach. In a way, however, it seems a lot like Year 1. Hired in October 2021 to take over the third-year program, McCauley was thrown into the fire right before the start of preseason workouts. On top of it, she wasn’t left with much time for recruiting.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ligonier Valley’s James Pleskovich
Sometimes it helps to look past the record when evaluating a team and its leadership. That’s the case for Ligonier Valley’s boys basketball team, which is 3-11. The Rams have a young team after the graduation of eight seniors from last year’s team. This year’s roster includes just two seniors: 6-foot-4 forwards James Pleskovich and Haden Sierocky.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford hockey slumping after loss to Franklin Regional
It’s been a tough couple weeks for the Penn-Trafford hockey team. The Warriors (8-5) have dropped three of their last four games, falling Jan. 17 to rival Franklin Regional, 6-1. The Warriors won the previous meeting 5-3, on Dec. 12. Matt Knizner scored four goals for the Panthers (7-7).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After strong start, Chartiers Valley boys eye continued improvement
Prior to the start of the 2022-23 boys basketball season, fifth-year coach Brandon Sensor and his Chartiers Valley program set high expectations. The team, according to Sensor, was farther ahead on offense and defense than they were at the end of an 8-15 season in 2021-22 that saw them make the playoffs after going 5-5 in Section 2-5A play before losing in the WPIAL first round to Penn Hills.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Behind Division I recruits, young wrestlers ready to make impact for Chartiers Valley
It’s a young team on the mats at Chartiers Valley High School but a team longtime coach Bill Evans is watching develop in front of his eyes day after day. The Colts are led by two future NCAA Division I wrestlers in Pitt commit Dylan Evans and Davidson College recruit Brady Joling. Beyond that, the Colts rely on several underclassmen.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Junior Spotlight: Jeannette’s Venicia Vignoli
Venicia Vignoli won’t forget the first win of her high school basketball career any time soon. Because it snapped Jeannette’s 51-game losing streak, a streak that had stretched back to 2020 when she was a freshman. The junior guard has become a go-to scorer for the Jayhawks. A...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Seton Hill's Jaylen McDuffie declares for NFL Draft
Jaylen McDuffie, the king of tackles of Seton Hill, is aiming big. One of the top linebackers in NCAA Division II, McDuffie announced he is declaring for the NFL Draft. McDuffie, a redshirt senior, collected a number of postseason honors. He was a Don Hansen Division II All-American, made the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill to host high school basketball showcase
A 14-team, seven-game basketball showcase event will take place this weekend at Seton Hill in Greensburg. For the first time, the “Shootout at Seton Hill” will be played over two days at the Griffins’ McKenna Center. There will be two games Saturday and five Sunday. The schedule...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Behind champion Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford earns 3rd-place finish at Mid-Winter Mayhem
Penn-Trafford senior heavyweight Joe Enick said he was just looking to have fun and do his best at the Mid-Winter Mayhem on Jan. 13-14. But Enick (23-4) ended up winning the title against some of the top heavyweights in the state. Enick defeated Brockway’s Gavin Thompson, 1-0, in the finals....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 all-stars have Quaker Valley hockey firing on all cylinders
Five members of the Quaker Valley hockey team have been chosen to participate in the PIHL all-star showcase this year. It’s a testimonial to the youth of the QV team and the success the Quakers have experienced so far this season. Two forwards, seniors Ben Carlson and Braedan Steffey,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum wrestlers win team title at Allegheny County championships
It’s been quite a season for the Plum wrestling program. Earlier this week, the Mustangs captured their first section title in more than 30 years. On Saturday, Plum captured its first Allegheny County wrestling championship team title. Its highest finish in the 21 years of the tournament was second in 2002. It placed third in 2007 and last season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum's Decheck brothers want to put Gannon men's swimming on the map
Being only a year apart, brothers Justin and Joey Decheck have done a lot together. Mostly, they have competed in swimming together: through youth ranks, at Plum High School and now at Gannon. Throughout their time at Plum, they teamed on countless relays, but they never were able to set...
WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 22, 2023
Out: Chartiers Valley (13-3, 5) Out: Neshannock (10-4, 4)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: GCC’s Mack catches Maine’s eye
Amari Mack caught the attention of college coaches when he received a scholarship offer to play at Sacred Heart as a sophomore. Schools are still plenty interested in the senior from Greensburg Central Catholic. Mack, a 6-foot, 180-pound running back, wide receiver and defensive back, has a preferred walk-on offer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 21, 2023: Highlands boys knock off North Hills
Bradyn Foster recorded a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead Highlands to a 69-52 boys basketball victory over North Hills at The Challenge at Allderdice on Saturday. Jimmy Kunst added 18 points and Cam Reigard scored 17 for the Golden Rams (13-2), who have won six in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 20, 2023: Cruce Brookins powers Steel Valley to key section win
Cruce Brookins scored 40 points to lead Steel Valley to a 73-65 victory over Seton LaSalle in a matchup of Section 2-3A boys basketball contenders Friday night. Makhai Valentine added 25 for the Ironmen (7-9, 5-2). Connor Spratt led the Rebels (4-9, 3-4) with 37 points. Allderdice 68, Obama Academy...
2024 Pennsylvania RB Julez Goff Picks Pitt
The Pitt Panthers landed a commitment from a junior running back.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Thomas Jefferson sophomore making noise at Allegheny County wrestling tournament
When the topic is Thomas Jefferson competitors at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championship, the name everyone brings up is sophomore Maddox Shaw. But opponents are quickly finding out that there is more to TJ than Shaw. Fellow sophomore Bode Marlow is quietly making a name for himself. Marlow (26-5) opened...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski School to host weekend prep basketball showcase
The Kiski School will host an impressive lineup of teams and players for a boys prep basketball showcase this weekend. The Great Atlantic Conference Showcase will be Saturday and Sunday in Saltsburg. Admission is free. The schedule is as follows:. Saturday — Westtown (14-8) vs. Scotland Campus (10-6), 1:15 p.m.;...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park notebook: Brian DeLallo gets coach of year award as parting gift
Bethel Park’s Brian DeLallo was named coach of the year in the Class 5A Allegheny Six football conference. Call it a going-away present for DeLallo. After coaching the Black Hawks for four seasons, DeLallo stepped down following the team’s final game in 2022. “I retired, or maybe more...
Comments / 0