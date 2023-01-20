ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Manny Saints
3d ago

really don't think ANY business losing thousands of dollars is fair... I've known a few who work hard day and night to achieve what they earn... and for someone to come along and take stuff as they please for free is truly not fair.. what gives the right to anyone in any position to make a decision where some criminal can get away with stealing 950 worth of anything without being punished or suffering some consequences...... SUCH BIG BS!!!!!!

Susan Watkins
3d ago

should have put one item back Didn't have Gascon say if its only 999 they wouldn't be prosecute?

Westmont Community News

Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near Glendale

Authorities are continuing to search for an armed duo who targeted and robbed nearly a dozen vacuums from a Costco near Glendale Saturday evening. It all broke out when LAPD Northeast officer's responded to reports of a man who committed an armed robbery at Costco on the 2900 blk of Loz Feliz blvd in the Atwater neighborhood of Los Angeles around 6:08pm.
GLENDALE, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM

An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. Saturday's robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service. Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and an...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Officers search Hemet home of Monterey Park gunman

Law enforcement on Sunday night swarmed the Hemet home of 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, the man authorities believe to be responsible for shooting and killing 10 people and wounding 10 others Saturday night in Monterey Park. Authorities also said Tran tried but failed to target another dance hall later in...
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

Police search for two men stealing ATMs around Inland Empire

A two-man crew has been targeting small businesses all across the Inland Empire and stealing ATMs, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.Surveillance video shows the men hook up some heavy-duty tie straps to the machine and use a car to pull the ATM out of the business.  It has happened to more than seven small businesses in the area since the beginning of December, including a Perris tattoo shop and Papa Joe's Sports Bar in Moreno Valley. "Let's be real," said Lana Mack, general manager. "it wasn't like it had $10,000 or something in it. We're not Vegas."But Mack said she is more concerned about the destruction the heist caused to the business. "My employees come here every single day to support their families," said Anthony Romo, owner of Uppercuts. "I come here to support my daughter."The two suspects have worn masks and gloves and covered their license plate during all the crimes. But the victims hope someone will be able to identify them by their truck -- a white extended cab Ford Ranger with body and paint damage all along the passenger side.If you know anything, call the San Bernardino Police Department or the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KTLA

Man found dead on South Gate road, police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a South Gate street on Saturday. The victim is a Hispanic man, but his identity has not been released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the intersection of State Street and Illinois Avenue on reports of gunshots heard in the area […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt

(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
HeySoCal

Bicycle riders arrested after police find guns, lots of drugs

During traffic stops this week, police in Pomona and Santa Monica arrested two bicycle riders after finding handguns and large amounts of illegal drugs. A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police...
POMONA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Release Photo of Homicide Suspect That Was Involved in Shooting and Killing of Ten People in Monterey Park

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report the shooter is dead. The man responsible for the deadly shooting identified as 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. January 22, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

Riverside County man accused of robbing mail carriers

A Riverside County man has been arrested for allegedly robbing at least two mail carriers, officials said. Nicholas Green was indicted earlier this month for his alleged involvement in two robberies of USPS letter carriers and procession of postal keys and stolen mail, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Between March 16 and Nov. […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

