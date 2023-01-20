A two-man crew has been targeting small businesses all across the Inland Empire and stealing ATMs, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.Surveillance video shows the men hook up some heavy-duty tie straps to the machine and use a car to pull the ATM out of the business. It has happened to more than seven small businesses in the area since the beginning of December, including a Perris tattoo shop and Papa Joe's Sports Bar in Moreno Valley. "Let's be real," said Lana Mack, general manager. "it wasn't like it had $10,000 or something in it. We're not Vegas."But Mack said she is more concerned about the destruction the heist caused to the business. "My employees come here every single day to support their families," said Anthony Romo, owner of Uppercuts. "I come here to support my daughter."The two suspects have worn masks and gloves and covered their license plate during all the crimes. But the victims hope someone will be able to identify them by their truck -- a white extended cab Ford Ranger with body and paint damage all along the passenger side.If you know anything, call the San Bernardino Police Department or the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO