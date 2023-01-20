Read full article on original website
Manny Saints
3d ago
really don't think ANY business losing thousands of dollars is fair... I've known a few who work hard day and night to achieve what they earn... and for someone to come along and take stuff as they please for free is truly not fair.. what gives the right to anyone in any position to make a decision where some criminal can get away with stealing 950 worth of anything without being punished or suffering some consequences...... SUCH BIG BS!!!!!!
Reply(5)
3
Susan Watkins
3d ago
should have put one item back Didn't have Gascon say if its only 999 they wouldn't be prosecute?
Reply(2)
4
Related
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near Glendale
Authorities are continuing to search for an armed duo who targeted and robbed nearly a dozen vacuums from a Costco near Glendale Saturday evening. It all broke out when LAPD Northeast officer's responded to reports of a man who committed an armed robbery at Costco on the 2900 blk of Loz Feliz blvd in the Atwater neighborhood of Los Angeles around 6:08pm.
foxla.com
LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
NBC Los Angeles
Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM
An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. Saturday's robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service. Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and an...
KTLA.com
Officers search Hemet home of Monterey Park gunman
Law enforcement on Sunday night swarmed the Hemet home of 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, the man authorities believe to be responsible for shooting and killing 10 people and wounding 10 others Saturday night in Monterey Park. Authorities also said Tran tried but failed to target another dance hall later in...
Fontana Herald News
Juvenile is injured after man's vehicle crashes into gas station in San Bernardino; suspect is arrested
A man was arrested on charges of DUI and felony hit and run after his vehicle crashed into a gas station in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Jan. 21 at about 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron gas station...
Caught on camera: Thieves steal ATM machine from Huntington Beach barbershop
Three men were caught on video breaking into a Huntington Beach barbershop to steal an ATM machine.
Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Sheriff’s Department
Altadena, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a fatal shooting of a male around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the intersection of Woodbury Road and El Sereno Avenue in the unincorporated area of Altadena. The male was determined deceased at the...
Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront
Phelan, San Bernardino County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a convenience store smashing through the storefront and injuring a child inside the location late Saturday night. San… Read more "Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront"
Police search for two men stealing ATMs around Inland Empire
A two-man crew has been targeting small businesses all across the Inland Empire and stealing ATMs, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.Surveillance video shows the men hook up some heavy-duty tie straps to the machine and use a car to pull the ATM out of the business. It has happened to more than seven small businesses in the area since the beginning of December, including a Perris tattoo shop and Papa Joe's Sports Bar in Moreno Valley. "Let's be real," said Lana Mack, general manager. "it wasn't like it had $10,000 or something in it. We're not Vegas."But Mack said she is more concerned about the destruction the heist caused to the business. "My employees come here every single day to support their families," said Anthony Romo, owner of Uppercuts. "I come here to support my daughter."The two suspects have worn masks and gloves and covered their license plate during all the crimes. But the victims hope someone will be able to identify them by their truck -- a white extended cab Ford Ranger with body and paint damage all along the passenger side.If you know anything, call the San Bernardino Police Department or the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
Man found dead on South Gate road, police investigating
Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a South Gate street on Saturday. The victim is a Hispanic man, but his identity has not been released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the intersection of State Street and Illinois Avenue on reports of gunshots heard in the area […]
Police Arrest Man on Narcotics Gun Charges in Pomona
A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday.
KRON4
Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt
(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
Bicycle riders arrested after police find guns, lots of drugs
During traffic stops this week, police in Pomona and Santa Monica arrested two bicycle riders after finding handguns and large amounts of illegal drugs. A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police...
Deputies searching for suspects in break-in, robbery at Calabasas restaurant
It happened around 5:30 a.m. at Pedalers Fork on Monday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the three suspects tried to break into a safe but were interrupted by an employee who arrived for their work shift.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Release Photo of Homicide Suspect That Was Involved in Shooting and Killing of Ten People in Monterey Park
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report the shooter is dead. The man responsible for the deadly shooting identified as 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. January 22, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured...
Three Detained After Officer-involved shooting in Arleta
Three people were detained after an officer opened fired during a stolen vehicle investigation in Arleta early Saturday morning. It all happened when LAPD officer's were searching for a stolen vehicle in the area of the 14000 blk of Hoyt St around 3am. The subjects fled the scene prior to officers arrival, which led them to check around the area.
5 arrested in connection to theft of fire hydrants across city, police say
The arrests come after a months-long investigation by burglary detectives who identified two vehicles that were each separately involved in several incidents, police said. The post 5 arrested in connection to theft of fire hydrants across city, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Riverside County man accused of robbing mail carriers
A Riverside County man has been arrested for allegedly robbing at least two mail carriers, officials said. Nicholas Green was indicted earlier this month for his alleged involvement in two robberies of USPS letter carriers and procession of postal keys and stolen mail, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Between March 16 and Nov. […]
Comments / 12