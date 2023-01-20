Read full article on original website
Jeff Devore
3d ago
Prayers that electrical power has been restored to all areas affected by the storm. Thank you to all the power company crews for the jobs that are being, or have been done to restore power. 🙏
James Carroll
3d ago
put your record profits into proper maintenance and repairs. this shouldn't happen as often as it does if things were cleared and maintained properly.
1 route reopen, 1 still closed after 2 wrecks in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County 911 says two wrecks, including one involving a tractor-trailer, shut down two nearby routes in West Virginia on Sunday morning. According to dispatchers, U.S. Route 35 was shut down after a single-vehicle overturn crash involving a tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. The WV 511 map shows the wreck happened […]
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
WHIZ
Interstate 70 Lane Closure
The Ohio Department Of Transportation announces a lane closure for this week. Motorists can expect the passing lane of Interstate 70 eastbound to be closed Monday-Thursday from 7am-3pm for work on the 5th Street Bridge. This project is part of a larger project that will reconstruct I-70 through Zanesville and...
WTAP
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting monday, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. Wood county public schools say this closure will impact four local schools. Franklin Elementary Center, Parkersburg South High School, Wood County Technical Center, and Gihon Elementary School traffic will be impacted.
More slick commutes possible this week, starting Monday morning in WV, KY and OH
(WOWK) — After a Sunday morning filled with freezing rain and car wrecks, wintry weather is set to challenge area drivers a few more times as the week unfolds with an active weather pattern. Monday morning, there could be a light accumulation of snow in the lowlands on top of a refreeze of wet areas. […]
sciotopost.com
School Delays and Closings for 1/23/23
SOUTHERN OHIO – School delays and closings due to weather. Schools on a two-hour delay this morning, including, Circleville, New Hope, and Pickaway Ross. UPDATE – Westfall, Logan Elm, and Teays Valley are Closed today. Ross County. Zane Trace, Adena, Paint Valley, Ross County Christian, Huntington, and Scioto...
Fox 19
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
NBC4 Columbus
6 am Morning Forecast: January 22, 2023
Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio on January 22, 2023 during NBC4 Today. Evening Weather Forecast 1-22-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Hkctum. Child killed in ATV crash in Coshocton County. Child killed in ATV crash in Coshocton County. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3J7P68D. Bengals fans celebrate playoff win...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite shorter, warmer […]
400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
The West Virginia governors that spent time in prison
Bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice and fraud are just a few of the things these two former West Virginia governors were convicted of.
Winter weather latest: Parking bans, roads slick
Northeast Ohio is getting slammed with snow on Sunday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued until 1 p.m. on Monday.
West Virginia has one of the highest resignation rates
A recent study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia has one of the highest job resignation rates in the nation.
wfft.com
Snowflakes to round out the weekend
A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday.
Knox Pages
Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash
MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?
Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
West Virginia splits the difference between best and worst states to drive
A new study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia fits right in the middle of the worst and best states to drive in the nation.
