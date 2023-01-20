ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Devore
3d ago

Prayers that electrical power has been restored to all areas affected by the storm. Thank you to all the power company crews for the jobs that are being, or have been done to restore power. 🙏

James Carroll
3d ago

put your record profits into proper maintenance and repairs. this shouldn't happen as often as it does if things were cleared and maintained properly.

WHIZ

Interstate 70 Lane Closure

The Ohio Department Of Transportation announces a lane closure for this week. Motorists can expect the passing lane of Interstate 70 eastbound to be closed Monday-Thursday from 7am-3pm for work on the 5th Street Bridge. This project is part of a larger project that will reconstruct I-70 through Zanesville and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting monday, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. Wood county public schools say this closure will impact four local schools. Franklin Elementary Center, Parkersburg South High School, Wood County Technical Center, and Gihon Elementary School traffic will be impacted.
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotopost.com

School Delays and Closings for 1/23/23

SOUTHERN OHIO – School delays and closings due to weather. Schools on a two-hour delay this morning, including, Circleville, New Hope, and Pickaway Ross. UPDATE – Westfall, Logan Elm, and Teays Valley are Closed today. Ross County. Zane Trace, Adena, Paint Valley, Ross County Christian, Huntington, and Scioto...
Fox 19

LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

6 am Morning Forecast: January 22, 2023

Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio on January 22, 2023 during NBC4 Today. Evening Weather Forecast 1-22-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Hkctum. Child killed in ATV crash in Coshocton County. Child killed in ATV crash in Coshocton County. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3J7P68D. Bengals fans celebrate playoff win...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite shorter, warmer […]
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wfft.com

Snowflakes to round out the weekend

A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday.
INDIANA STATE
Knox Pages

Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash

MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
NEWARK, OH
Lootpress

The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
PennLive.com

In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?

Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

