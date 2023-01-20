ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol how long before McCarthy is considered a ‘squatter’ in the speaker’s office

Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote to the head of the federal agency responsible for operations at the US Capitol on Tuesday and asked how long before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) “is considered a squatter” in the speaker of the House’s office.  “What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote in his letter to Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Tuesday.  McCarthy and his staff...
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
White House poking into McCarthy House speaker deal

The White House is asking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to divulge the details of the deals with right-wing lawmakers that allowed him to secure his leadership position after 15 rounds of voting. McCarthy spent the weeks leading up to the speakership election making concessions with members of Congress to...
Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership

A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
A California Democrat May Become The Oldest Person Ever Elected to Senate

A common complaint about American politics is the age of those who run and get elected to represent us and our fellow citizens in communities across this country. Our current president, Joe Biden, is the oldest person ever elected, and the oldest person ever to serve, in the position of President of the United States at the age of 80. Top leaders in Congress from both parties, including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, have routinely been in their 70s and 80s, and the trend seems to be continuing.
McCarthy says Santos will be seated on committees

Santos has been at the center of a controversy on Capitol Hill following revelations that he fabricated portions of his resume and biography. The freshman congressman admitted to embellishing some details, but has said he has no plans to step down from Congress despite several calls for his resignation — including some from within the GOP.
Who could become the next California US senator after Feinstein? Some Democrats come forward

Although it's more than 600 days away, several California lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are mulling whether to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat. After Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter announced last week that she would run, multiple members of Congress at the time pointed to the series of storms as their main focus. Feinstein herself said she would make a decision on her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.
