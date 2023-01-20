Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol how long before McCarthy is considered a ‘squatter’ in the speaker’s office
Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote to the head of the federal agency responsible for operations at the US Capitol on Tuesday and asked how long before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) “is considered a squatter” in the speaker of the House’s office. “What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote in his letter to Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Tuesday. McCarthy and his staff...
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
msn.com
McCarthy: Removing Schiff and Swalwell from committee is 'what we're supposed to do'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he hasn't changed his mind about his decision to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. The announcement comes shortly after he promised to also remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, removing the...
Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid
Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Matt Gaetz is accusing Kevin McCarthy of squatting in the speaker's office before he's even got the job
"Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today," Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday night.
Opinion: Democratic Senate, Joe Biden will stop GOP House overreach
New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and company passed this bill in the guise of protecting the middle class from a "weaponized" IRS.
msn.com
White House poking into McCarthy House speaker deal
The White House is asking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to divulge the details of the deals with right-wing lawmakers that allowed him to secure his leadership position after 15 rounds of voting. McCarthy spent the weeks leading up to the speakership election making concessions with members of Congress to...
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
McCarthy may be speaker, but Trump is the real leader of House Republicans
After Trump’s pick for speaker narrowly won, what sway will the former president hold over Congress’s Republican majority?
Washington Examiner
Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership
A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
A California Democrat May Become The Oldest Person Ever Elected to Senate
A common complaint about American politics is the age of those who run and get elected to represent us and our fellow citizens in communities across this country. Our current president, Joe Biden, is the oldest person ever elected, and the oldest person ever to serve, in the position of President of the United States at the age of 80. Top leaders in Congress from both parties, including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, have routinely been in their 70s and 80s, and the trend seems to be continuing.
Biden accepts GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy's State of the Union invitation on February 7
President Biden will deliver a State of the Union address before Congress on February 7th after accepting an invite from Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Democrats name Schiff and Swalwell to Intelligence panel despite McCarthy's threats
WASHINGTON — Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday tapped Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to continue serving on the House Intelligence Committee, teeing up a long-anticipated fight with Speaker Kevin McCarthy who has vowed to block the pair from keeping their seats on the powerful panel. The move...
GOP Freedom Caucus is reaping its reward for holding House speaker election ransom, with even holdout Boebert given plum committee role
Some Republicans have done very well after holding out on voting for McCarthy for House speaker, and turning the whole process into a spectacle.
McCarthy says Santos will be seated on committees
Santos has been at the center of a controversy on Capitol Hill following revelations that he fabricated portions of his resume and biography. The freshman congressman admitted to embellishing some details, but has said he has no plans to step down from Congress despite several calls for his resignation — including some from within the GOP.
KSBW.com
Who could become the next California US senator after Feinstein? Some Democrats come forward
Although it's more than 600 days away, several California lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are mulling whether to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat. After Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter announced last week that she would run, multiple members of Congress at the time pointed to the series of storms as their main focus. Feinstein herself said she would make a decision on her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
