OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - New details have been released in an over-decade long investigation on an unidentified Jane Doe in Opelika. In an emotional press conference by the Opelika Police Department on January 19, 2023, the identity of the child, as well as her family, have been released. Officials say Jane Doe has been identified as Amore Jovaeh Wiggins.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO