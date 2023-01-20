ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in Opelika baby Jane Doe case

OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities said an arrest has been made in the 2012 baby Jane Doe found in Opelika. Investigators said the father and stepmother of the little girl now face charges in the death. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida, and are now...
Genealogist who found Opelika Jane Doe’s parents breaks down process

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is one that’s still touching the hearts of folks in the community. After the case went cold for nearly 11 years, Thursday, we finally learned her name -- Amore Wiggins and the name of the man accused of her murder, her father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - New details have been released in an over-decade long investigation on an unidentified Jane Doe in Opelika. In an emotional press conference by the Opelika Police Department on January 19, 2023, the identity of the child, as well as her family, have been released. Officials say Jane Doe has been identified as Amore Jovaeh Wiggins.
Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
Over 160 AEDs distributed throughout Russell County-owned buildings

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - All county-owned buildings in Russell County will now have AEDs - or an Automated External Defibrillator - which are electronic devices that help those in cardiac arrest. Russell County is expecting to distribute 167 AEDs to county buildings, facilities, volunteer fire departments, schools and sheriff’s...
31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride throughout Lee County. The non-profit hosted one of their monthly meetings this past weekend. Once a month, Pride on the Plains hosts a family fun day at Coffee...
Man killed in Coosa County shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
MPD: Suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of a Midtown woman

A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Midtown woman. Montgomery police say 18-year-old Jamorian Bell shot and killed 64-year-old Stephanie Stone Thursday in the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane. Gatsby Lane is located off Zelda Road. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said they...
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
Mardi Gras season in full swing in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I invite everyone to participate in Mardi Gras Columbus, Georgia, cause this is the time to let the good times roll,” says Fountain City Mardi Gras Association President, Dr. Rocky Marsh. Saturday morning, Mayor Skip Henderson officially declared January 21 through Saturday, March 11,...
Opelika Baby Jane Doe’s mother creates GoFundMe for child’s funeral expenses

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The mother of Opelika Baby Jane Doe, now identified as Amore Wiggins, asks for the public’s assistance with funeral arrangements for her daughter. Opelika investigators say Sherry Wiggins had not seen or heard from her daughter since a Virginia court awarded Amore’s biological father, Lamar Vickerstaff and his wife, Ruth, custody in 2009.
2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast announced to public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast was announced to the public on Saturday, January 21. 25 Columbus residents, both Star Dancers and Pro Dancers, will raise awareness, as well as funds, to help eliminate Alzheimer’s Disease by participating in the 13th in-person year of Dancing Stars of Columbus; this event pairs Star Dancers with Professional Dancers in a one-night fundraising gala dance competition for the Alzheimer’s Association.
