2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puyallup police arrest 2 teens with guns at South Hill Mall

Puyallup police arrested two teenagers with guns at the South Hill Mall on Sunday afternoon, the department announced. According to police, officers were called to the mall around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two males wearing full masks carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the mall’s movie theater.
PUYALLUP, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Homicide investigation underway after man shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot and killed in Tacoma early Sunday. According to the Tacoma Police Department, a 911 call reporting a shooting on the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue came in at 1:44 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

2 armed robberies reported at King County stores within hours

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating two armed robberies that happened within less than five hours of each other in Covington. The first armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street in Covington. KCSO Sergeant Corbett Ford said two men wearing masks entered the store with a gun and robbed the business.
COVINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest man for firing shots while chasing someone who stole his truck

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots while chasing someone driving his stolen truck on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4:45 p.m., a man spotted his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while he was driving in his Toyota Camry. Authorities say he followed the suspect until they stopped. When the man approached the thief, they sped off.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Relatives identify Thurston County house fire victims

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County family is picking up the pieces a day after their relatives reportedly died in a house fire. Investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze officials say killed a husband, wife and three of their children. It’s an incredibly heartbreaking time...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman accused of pretending to be customer, then stealing Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot

The owner of a car dealership in Puyallup says a brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot on Friday. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

2 men shot and killed near homeless encampment in south Seattle

SEATTLE — Two men were shot and killed in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street around 12:10 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a person shot. When officers...
SEATTLE, WA

