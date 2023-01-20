Read full article on original website
KIRO 7 Seattle
Police: Building damaged in drive-by shooting in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a building was damaged by gunfire in a drive-by shooting in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Sunday. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers received several calls around 4:50 a.m. reporting gunfire near Fifth Avenue and Bell Street. When officers arrived, they found...
q13fox.com
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Puyallup police arrest 2 teens with guns at South Hill Mall
Puyallup police arrested two teenagers with guns at the South Hill Mall on Sunday afternoon, the department announced. According to police, officers were called to the mall around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two males wearing full masks carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the mall’s movie theater.
Tri-City Herald
Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say
A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Bystanders don't react as man is beaten with hammer in broad daylight in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man who was hit in the head with a hammer during a robbery in downtown Seattle last week has died from his injuries. On Jan. 13, witnesses told officers they saw a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was trying to cut off a bike lock near Pike Street and Fourth Avenue, according to court documents.
KOMO News
Homicide investigation underway after man shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot and killed in Tacoma early Sunday. According to the Tacoma Police Department, a 911 call reporting a shooting on the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue came in at 1:44 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
KOMO News
2 armed robberies reported at King County stores within hours
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating two armed robberies that happened within less than five hours of each other in Covington. The first armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street in Covington. KCSO Sergeant Corbett Ford said two men wearing masks entered the store with a gun and robbed the business.
q13fox.com
Victim of downtown Seattle hammer attack dies
According to court documents, the suspect hit the victim on the head with a hammer in broad daylight. Investigators say this appears to be a random attack.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest man for firing shots while chasing someone who stole his truck
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots while chasing someone driving his stolen truck on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4:45 p.m., a man spotted his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while he was driving in his Toyota Camry. Authorities say he followed the suspect until they stopped. When the man approached the thief, they sped off.
KOMO News
Relatives identify Thurston County house fire victims
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County family is picking up the pieces a day after their relatives reportedly died in a house fire. Investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze officials say killed a husband, wife and three of their children. It’s an incredibly heartbreaking time...
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
q13fox.com
2 men shot, killed in South Seattle, feet away from terrified residents of encampment
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood early this morning. Two men were shot in a car just after midnight near a homeless encampment at Fifth and S Michigan St. Some camp residents were just feet away from the victims and said they heard around seven shots.
KOMO News
Man arrested in connection to multiple drive-by shootings in south Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a man after he fired multiple shots from his car while chasing his stolen truck around south Seattle on Friday afternoon, according to police. Around 4:45 p.m., a man noticed his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while he was driving....
KIRO 7 Seattle
Woman accused of pretending to be customer, then stealing Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot
The owner of a car dealership in Puyallup says a brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot on Friday. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
5 killed, 1 survivor in Capitol Forest house fire, investigation underway
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Five people died and one survived after a Saturday morning house fire in Capitol Forest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said fire crews were called to the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Way at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man arrested for drive-by shooting after firing shots while chasing stolen truck in South Seattle
Seattle police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he allegedly fired several shots from his car while chasing a driver in his stolen truck around South Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, the man saw his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mount Baker neighborhood around 4:45 p.m. while he was driving his Toyota Camry.
Woman helping friend in wheelchair sees man steal her car in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood
SEATTLE — On Thursday morning, Tam O'Donnell went over to her friend's house in the Ravenna neighborhood to drive her friend, who is in a wheelchair, to the hospital. O'Donnell left her car running while she went inside to help her friend get to the car. While the two...
KOMO News
2 men shot and killed near homeless encampment in south Seattle
SEATTLE — Two men were shot and killed in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street around 12:10 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a person shot. When officers...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Tacoma police looking for man who allegedly caused a destructive fire while stealing gas
Tacoma police are trying to find the man allegedly responsible for causing an explosive fire while stealing gas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown, curly, hair (pictured right). He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, tan boots, and might have facial burns, according to the report.
KING-5
Suspect in deadly downtown Seattle hammer attack was awaiting trial on felony robbery charge
The victim of the attack died from his injuries on Jan. 19. The case has been turned over to Seattle homicide detectives.
