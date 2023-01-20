Read full article on original website
Cumberland County could pay $160K in discrimination case
A complaint and proposed consent decree were filed to resolve allegations of the Cumberland County correctional officer being discriminated against due to a disability.
McMinn Co. Man Indicted in TBI Drug Overdose Investigation
MCMINN COUNTY – A McMinn County man faces a felony charge following a TBI investigation into a 2021 drug-related death. Authorities began investigating the incident in late April 2021, shortly after law enforcement officers in McMinn County found 20-year-old Jacob Aaron Crisp unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose. Despite medical treatment, Crisp died three days later, from what an autopsy revealed to be a methamphetamine-related overdose. During the investigation, agents determined Koby Alexander Wyatt (DOB 9-26-2000) facilitated Crisp’s drug usage and transported him to obtain the substances that caused his death.
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
One charged with criminal homicide after McMinnville shooting
A man is facing a homicide charge after being accused of shooting another man outside of a McMinnville home late Friday night.
CUMBERLAND CO FAIR AWARDED HIGHEST STATE HONOR
This was a big weekend at the Tennessee Association of Fairs convention in Murfreesboro. The Cumberland County Fair was selected as the Champion of Champions for 2022. This is the highest honor awarded a fair in the State,. Fair Board members all expressed “We would like to once again thank...
DA: Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Lenoir City man in 2019 shooting
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General said a man charged in the 2019 shooting death of a Lenoir City man was convicted of second-degree murder. They said Thursday that John Duwayne Dixon pled guilty to the second-degree murder of Christopher Watson. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
Woman Arrested for Operating Drone Over Prison, Attempting to Drop Contraband
Julie Alissa Brown, age 52, of Athens, TN, was arrested on Friday, January 13, on multiple charges following an incident at South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton. According to the reports filed by Inv. Jaggar Thompson of the Clifton Police Department and TDOC Special Agent Randall Jones, Brown was allegedly discovered operating a drone in the airspace over the prison. The drone was allegedly being used to drop contraband including tobacco, cell phones, and phone chargers onto the prison property. A search of Brown also allegedly revealed a glasses case containing 5.2 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Brown was arrested on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, operating a prohibited drone over a correctional facility, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of schedule II meth, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $135,500.00 bond.
Fentanyl and guns found in Dunlap home, Sequatchie County Sherriff's Office
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office arrested six people in a two-day drug bust operation. According to the sheriff's office, officers observed what they believed to be a drug transaction on Houston Street in Dunlap. They pulled the car over on Highway 111 and arrested three individuals.
CROSSVILLE MAN STRIKES WOMAN IN FACE ADDITIONAL TIMES WHILE TRYING TO HIT MAN WHO TRIES TO STOP HIM
In reference to a possible assault that had occurred outside of the apartment complex. It was stated that the male subject was still located outside wearing a gray shirt, black sweat pants, and had dark hair. Upon arrival, an officer observed a man pointing towards a male subject standing on the side walk near a white van. The officer made contact with the male subject identified by his TN identification as lan Morin. The officer observed that Mr. Morin had a strong alcoholic odor about his person, very red watery eyes, and was unsteady on his feet. Mr. Morin started to become very aggressive in manner and attempted to kick the white van belonging to the victim. Mr. Morin made statements that did not pertain to the investigation and never stated anything about an occurred assault. For the safety of the general public, and Mr. Morin while intoxicated by a mind altering substance, the officer placed him into custody of his patrol unit.
Man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies will not be charged, DA says
MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies over a bridge will not face criminal charges, according to Morgan County District Attorney General Russell Johnson. The Morgan County Grand Jury met to hear testimony from several cases on Wednesday, including the case involving Tyler Underwood and...
Loudon Co. man sentenced to 23 years for killing man during a confrontation
A Loudon County man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to killing another man during a confrontation, according to the 9th District Attorney Russell Johnson.
TBI: Campbell Co. woman charged with second-degree murder in husband's overdose death
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that a Campbell County woman was charged with second-degree murder in connection to her husband's overdose death. They said Sonya Kay Brotherton, 36, was one of the people responsible for giving drugs to Abraham Zenas Wallace, 43. They...
Bradley County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at home on Christian Drive
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a woman dead and a man assaulted at a home in Bradley County. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 11:21 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Christian Drive, according to a news release. Once deputies arrived on...
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
Choice Health Network warns funding cuts for HIV programs could be 'devastating' in rural TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Choice Health Network has its headquarters in Knoxville, where they work to provide a variety of health services across Tennessee. One of those services includes HIV prevention, and they warned that the program would soon lose funding. In a release, they said the state announced funding...
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
Another Student Arrested with Gun Charges at Cleveland Middle School
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A stolen firearm was recovered from the home of a Cleveland Middle School student, according to the Cleveland Police Department. This information comes just one day after another Cleveland Middle School student was arrested for bringing a firearm onto school property. Both students were arrested...
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
