ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

Comments / 2

Related
tbinewsroom.com

McMinn Co. Man Indicted in TBI Drug Overdose Investigation

MCMINN COUNTY – A McMinn County man faces a felony charge following a TBI investigation into a 2021 drug-related death. Authorities began investigating the incident in late April 2021, shortly after law enforcement officers in McMinn County found 20-year-old Jacob Aaron Crisp unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose. Despite medical treatment, Crisp died three days later, from what an autopsy revealed to be a methamphetamine-related overdose. During the investigation, agents determined Koby Alexander Wyatt (DOB 9-26-2000) facilitated Crisp’s drug usage and transported him to obtain the substances that caused his death.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBERLAND CO FAIR AWARDED HIGHEST STATE HONOR

This was a big weekend at the Tennessee Association of Fairs convention in Murfreesboro. The Cumberland County Fair was selected as the Champion of Champions for 2022. This is the highest honor awarded a fair in the State,. Fair Board members all expressed “We would like to once again thank...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
waynecountynews.net

Woman Arrested for Operating Drone Over Prison, Attempting to Drop Contraband

Julie Alissa Brown, age 52, of Athens, TN, was arrested on Friday, January 13, on multiple charges following an incident at South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton. According to the reports filed by Inv. Jaggar Thompson of the Clifton Police Department and TDOC Special Agent Randall Jones, Brown was allegedly discovered operating a drone in the airspace over the prison. The drone was allegedly being used to drop contraband including tobacco, cell phones, and phone chargers onto the prison property. A search of Brown also allegedly revealed a glasses case containing 5.2 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Brown was arrested on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, operating a prohibited drone over a correctional facility, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of schedule II meth, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $135,500.00 bond.
ATHENS, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN STRIKES WOMAN IN FACE ADDITIONAL TIMES WHILE TRYING TO HIT MAN WHO TRIES TO STOP HIM

In reference to a possible assault that had occurred outside of the apartment complex. It was stated that the male subject was still located outside wearing a gray shirt, black sweat pants, and had dark hair. Upon arrival, an officer observed a man pointing towards a male subject standing on the side walk near a white van. The officer made contact with the male subject identified by his TN identification as lan Morin. The officer observed that Mr. Morin had a strong alcoholic odor about his person, very red watery eyes, and was unsteady on his feet. Mr. Morin started to become very aggressive in manner and attempted to kick the white van belonging to the victim. Mr. Morin made statements that did not pertain to the investigation and never stated anything about an occurred assault. For the safety of the general public, and Mr. Morin while intoxicated by a mind altering substance, the officer placed him into custody of his patrol unit.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies will not be charged, DA says

MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies over a bridge will not face criminal charges, according to Morgan County District Attorney General Russell Johnson. The Morgan County Grand Jury met to hear testimony from several cases on Wednesday, including the case involving Tyler Underwood and...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
WDEF

Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Another Student Arrested with Gun Charges at Cleveland Middle School

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A stolen firearm was recovered from the home of a Cleveland Middle School student, according to the Cleveland Police Department. This information comes just one day after another Cleveland Middle School student was arrested for bringing a firearm onto school property. Both students were arrested...
CLEVELAND, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy