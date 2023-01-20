ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Where to use the bathroom at Gasparilla 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Picture this: You're eating, drinking and being merry during the Gasparilla Pirate Festival when suddenly, it hits you — you need to use the little pirates' room. But finding a bathroom during the festivities to "let loose the cannon" could have you wishing you had...
TAMPA, FL
hard and smart

how to spend safari vacation in Florida

A safari vacation in Florida may not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a trip, but the state is home to a variety of unique and exciting wildlife experiences. Here are a few ways to make the most of a safari vacation in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

See the route map for the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

TAMPA, Fla. — The Gasparilla Parade of Pirates route stretches along one of the more iconic places in America: Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard. That's no exaggeration! It's considered the "Boulevard of Dreams," known for its famous balustrades paralleling one of the longest continuous sidewalks in the U.S. But for a couple of Saturdays in January — especially when adults have their day — Bayshore Boulevard becomes a haven for swashbucklers.
TAMPA, FL
The Daily South

20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an undiscovered bookstore. The feeling of walking down a quaint, tree-lined downtown street and spotting a historic bookshop, or perhaps the anticipation of a famed author’s visit to a new book seller in town. Or maybe it’s a favorite stop on your Southern vacation each year: the cozy nook where you eagerly devour beach reads and spend hours immersed in the aisles, poring over titles.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

CMA mourns death of Hemingway the Dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced the death of one of its beloved rescue dolphins Monday morning after noticing a change in behavior last week. According to the aquarium, Hemingway the Dolphin died at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, surrounded by his animal care and veterinary teams. "Our team...
CLEARWATER, FL
westorlandonews.com

Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach

Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
CLEARWATER, FL
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!

There have been many times we aren't quite sure what to do with our weekend downtime, however, Saturday, January 28, 2023 is not one of those days. If you have lived in Florida your whole life or recently moved here, there is one special event in Tampa that you will not want to miss, the Gasparilla Pirate Fest!
TAMPA, FL
Grant Piper News

Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28th

Every year in January, the little town of Dade City hosts one of the region's biggest festivals. The Kumquat Festival is put on to celebrate the annual kumquat crop. Dade City, and the surrounding area, are considered the kumquat capital of the world. A vast majority of the United States's kumquats are produced in this region. Kumquats are small tart citrus fruits that are eaten whole. They can also be turned into a variety of delicious treats, including jams, marmalades, beer, wine, sauces, and pies.
DADE CITY, FL
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Rescued manatee transported to ZooTampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A manatee will be undergoing rehabilitation at ZooTampa after being rescued Thursday off the shores of St. Petersburg. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a call about a distressed manatee in Bayboro Harbor. Once FWC staff arrived, they determined it was a cold stressed juvenile male.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Destin Log

Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us

These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

CMA helps guide dolphin out of creek to open waters

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A team of 28 biologists formed a human chain to successfully guide a dolphin to open waters after it became stuck in a residential creek in Clearwater. Clearwater Marine Aquarium worked with NOAA-National Marine Fisheries Service and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help the dolphin to safety this week, CMA said in a news release.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

