NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Where to use the bathroom at Gasparilla 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Picture this: You're eating, drinking and being merry during the Gasparilla Pirate Festival when suddenly, it hits you — you need to use the little pirates' room. But finding a bathroom during the festivities to "let loose the cannon" could have you wishing you had...
Children's Gasparilla Parade returns as little pirates invade Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla season is in full swing in Tampa as the children's parade made its return along Bayshore Boulevard. Thousands of families celebrated to watch this year's parade as the littlest pirates invaded the local area. For this invasion, it was all about finding the prized treasure...
Coast Guard warns of illegal boat charters ahead of Gasparilla
Gasparilla festivities are around the corner in Tampa Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard will be monitoring the waters during the boat parade.
how to spend safari vacation in Florida
A safari vacation in Florida may not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a trip, but the state is home to a variety of unique and exciting wildlife experiences. Here are a few ways to make the most of a safari vacation in Florida:
'Doing what he loved': Family remembers 19-year-old rider who died at Tampa Bay Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — The 19-year-old killed in a "training accident" this weekend at Tampa Bay Downs is being remembered for his heart and passion for the sport. Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider from Venezuela, was galloping a horse Saturday morning before the accident, according to the riding facility. Investigators are still working to find out exactly what happened.
Red tide levels in Tampa Bay area drop in latest report
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As people along the west coast of Florida struggled with respiratory issues and the sights and smells of dead fish, relief could be on the way as red tide levels in the Tampa Bay area have dwindled in the latest report. The red tide organism,...
See the route map for the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates
TAMPA, Fla. — The Gasparilla Parade of Pirates route stretches along one of the more iconic places in America: Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard. That's no exaggeration! It's considered the "Boulevard of Dreams," known for its famous balustrades paralleling one of the longest continuous sidewalks in the U.S. But for a couple of Saturdays in January — especially when adults have their day — Bayshore Boulevard becomes a haven for swashbucklers.
The Daily South
20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida
There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an undiscovered bookstore. The feeling of walking down a quaint, tree-lined downtown street and spotting a historic bookshop, or perhaps the anticipation of a famed author’s visit to a new book seller in town. Or maybe it’s a favorite stop on your Southern vacation each year: the cozy nook where you eagerly devour beach reads and spend hours immersed in the aisles, poring over titles.
19-year-old killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs
A 19-year-old man died in an incident at the Tampa Bay Downs Saturday morning, according to authorities.
CMA mourns death of Hemingway the Dolphin
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced the death of one of its beloved rescue dolphins Monday morning after noticing a change in behavior last week. According to the aquarium, Hemingway the Dolphin died at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, surrounded by his animal care and veterinary teams. "Our team...
westorlandonews.com
Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach
Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!
There have been many times we aren't quite sure what to do with our weekend downtime, however, Saturday, January 28, 2023 is not one of those days. If you have lived in Florida your whole life or recently moved here, there is one special event in Tampa that you will not want to miss, the Gasparilla Pirate Fest!
WESH
'A big day for Florida': United Launch Alliance rolls out new Vulcan rocket in Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance unloaded their new Vulcan rocket Sunday at Cape Canaveral. The Vulcan is designed to take larger satellites and payloads to outer orbits around the Earth. WESH 2 learned how this new competitor on the Space Coast may be a win for all...
Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28th
Every year in January, the little town of Dade City hosts one of the region's biggest festivals. The Kumquat Festival is put on to celebrate the annual kumquat crop. Dade City, and the surrounding area, are considered the kumquat capital of the world. A vast majority of the United States's kumquats are produced in this region. Kumquats are small tart citrus fruits that are eaten whole. They can also be turned into a variety of delicious treats, including jams, marmalades, beer, wine, sauces, and pies.
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
Rescued manatee transported to ZooTampa
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A manatee will be undergoing rehabilitation at ZooTampa after being rescued Thursday off the shores of St. Petersburg. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a call about a distressed manatee in Bayboro Harbor. Once FWC staff arrived, they determined it was a cold stressed juvenile male.
Destin Log
Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us
These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
CMA helps guide dolphin out of creek to open waters
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A team of 28 biologists formed a human chain to successfully guide a dolphin to open waters after it became stuck in a residential creek in Clearwater. Clearwater Marine Aquarium worked with NOAA-National Marine Fisheries Service and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help the dolphin to safety this week, CMA said in a news release.
Stretch of East Palm Avenue in Tampa closed due to gas line rupture
TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters are asking people to shelter in place along a stretch of East Palm Avenue following a gas line rupture. Tampa Fire Rescue responded Monday morning to the area and shut down the road from Jefferson Street to Florida Avenue. "Out of an abundance of caution,...
newstalkflorida.com
How Common Are Road Traffic Accidents in Tampa, Florida (And What Are Some Key Causes?)
Florida, alongside Texas and California, tops the list of states with the highest number of reported car crashes each year. However, after being immensely successful in Europe, the Vision Zero approach is now gaining popularity in US cities, thus making road mobility and systems safer for everyone. Tampa, although not...
