q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest man for firing shots while chasing someone who stole his truck
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots while chasing someone driving his stolen truck on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4:45 p.m., a man spotted his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while he was driving in his Toyota Camry. Authorities say he followed the suspect until they stopped. When the man approached the thief, they sped off.
KOMO News
Murder charges expected against man arrested for downtown Seattle hammer attack
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is expected to file murder charges against a 34-year-old man arrested for allegedly attacking another man with a hammer in downtown Seattle. The attack happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Pike Street on Jan. 13....
q13fox.com
Family of man killed in Federal Way hit-and-run pleading for driver to turn themselves in
FEDERAL WAY - A man's family is desperate for answers after they say their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run in Federal Way. Police say they were called out to Harbor Freight Tools on Pacific Highway South Monday, January 16 around 9:26 p.m. after someone reported seeing a person lying in the lot.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Homicide in Chehalis Allegedly Gave Victim Pills He Found in a Parking Lot
The boyfriend of a woman who died of an overdose in Chehalis early Thursday morning was formally charged with controlled substance homicide in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday. The defendant, Ronnie Paul Wilson, 36, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail at 5:45 a.m. on...
KOMO News
2 armed robberies reported at King County stores within hours
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating two armed robberies that happened within less than five hours of each other in Covington. The first armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street in Covington. KCSO Sergeant Corbett Ford said two men wearing masks entered the store with a gun and robbed the business.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Woman accused of pretending to be customer, then stealing Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot
The owner of a car dealership in Puyallup says a brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot on Friday. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests domestic violence suspect after 5-hour standoff in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Police arrested a domestic violence suspect after a five-hour standoff near Sunset Beach Friday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sent out an alert on Twitter that they had responded to a residence on E. Olympic Palisades Dr. for reports of a domestic violence assault.
KOMO News
Homicide investigation underway after man shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot and killed in Tacoma early Sunday. According to the Tacoma Police Department, a 911 call reporting a shooting on the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue came in at 1:44 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
KOMO News
3 suspects arrested for string of violent, armed King County robberies
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three people were arrested and charged for a string of violent, armed robberies throughout King County over the past few months. Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval and Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez face several charges from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office. The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said all three...
Man dies after hit in head with hammer during robbery in Washington
SEATTLE — A man has died after he was reportedly attacked and hit on the head with a hammer in Seattle, Washington, last Friday during a robbery. Seattle Police Department said, according to KIRO, that on Jan. 13 just around 2 p.m., Christopher Martin, 34, allegedly went up to the victim near Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him on the head with a hammer, and proceeded to steal his backpack.
Tri-City Herald
Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say
A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
KIRO 7 Seattle
Tacoma police looking for man who allegedly caused a destructive fire while stealing gas
Tacoma police are trying to find the man allegedly responsible for causing an explosive fire while stealing gas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown, curly, hair (pictured right). He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, tan boots, and might have facial burns, according to the report.
q13fox.com
Teens arrested for stealing car, 47 KIAs stolen in Pierce County
Two teenagers were arrested in Parkland - accused of stealing an SUV from the parking lot of Washington High School. New information from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows that 47 KIAs have been stolen in the last year. They say it's because of a viral video that shows just how easy it is to break into that specific model of car.
KOMO News
2 men shot in Tacoma high school parking lot Sunday night
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are being treated for injuries after they were shot in the parking lot of Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma Sunday night. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), two men with gunshot wounds showed up at St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The men told Lakewood police they were in the parking lot of Mount Tahoma High School when they were confronted by two people and shot.
Chronicle
Suspicious Vehicle Eludes Tenino Police, Driver Is Later Arrested for Multiple Felony Charges
A suspect who eluded Tenino law enforcement Thursday afternoon was arrested later that day on multiple felony charges, the Tenino Police Department stated in a news release. The series of incidents began at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 19 when a Tenino police officer received a report of a suspicious vehicle apparently casing Black Bear Espresso in the 740 block of Sixth Avenue West before parking on city property near the public works building, according to the Tenino Police Department. A Tenino city employee had requested the driver of the vehicle be trespassed from the location.
KOMO News
Relatives identify Thurston County house fire victims
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County family is picking up the pieces a day after their relatives reportedly died in a house fire. Investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze officials say killed a husband, wife and three of their children. It’s an incredibly heartbreaking time...
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
KING-5
Suspect in deadly downtown Seattle hammer attack was awaiting trial on felony robbery charge
The victim of the attack died from his injuries on Jan. 19. The case has been turned over to Seattle homicide detectives.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man arrested for drive-by shooting after firing shots while chasing stolen truck in South Seattle
Seattle police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he allegedly fired several shots from his car while chasing a driver in his stolen truck around South Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, the man saw his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mount Baker neighborhood around 4:45 p.m. while he was driving his Toyota Camry.
shorelineareanews.com
Police standoff in Lake Forest Park nets robber wanted in Snohomish county
Just after 3:20pm on Friday, January 20, 2023, a Lake Forest Park Police Department patrol sergeant identified a known subject he recognized to be a wanted person for robbery and multiple arrest warrants out of Snohomish County. The subject ran from the sergeant when contacted and a foot pursuit ensued....
