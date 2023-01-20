ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
FanSided

NBA Trade Grades: Lakers land Rui Hachimura for next to nothing

After months of rumors, the Lakers have finally made a trade to upgrade their roster. Here are our NBA Trade Grades for their deal to land Rui Hachimura. Just a few days after a candid postgame interview seemed to indicate Rui Hachimura was frustrated in Washington, the Wizards have found him a new home. Shams Charania has reported the Lakers are finalizing a deal to send Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Wizards in exchange for Hachimura.
FanSided

NBA G League roundup: Ranking the week’s best performances

Almost every team can find a necessary upgrade by sifting through NBA G League rosters. Ranking the best performances of the week is a good place to start. The level of talent in the NBA G League has increased exponentially over the past few years and more and more teams are using it intentionally to help develop their next generation of key contributors. On any given week, you’ll find diamonds in the rough, veterans on rehab assignments and rookies with star potential from loaded rosters who just need a few more developmental minutes.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
NBC Sports

Mazzulla shares positive update on Smart, Rob Williams injuries

The first half of Saturday's game in Toronto was a nightmare for the Boston Celtics. Marcus Smart went down with what initially appeared to be a serious ankle injury. The veteran C's guard couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the court. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
