Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The Lions reason Patriots could part ways with Matt Patricia amid Bill O’Brien rumors
The New England Patriots offense was a complete mess in 2022, and unsurprisingly, changes are going to be coming for the unit. In an unprecedented press release earlier this offseason, it was announced that the Patriots would be moving on from Matt Patricia as their offensive play caller, and that they would begin to search […] The post RUMOR: The Lions reason Patriots could part ways with Matt Patricia amid Bill O’Brien rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys’ season ends in defeat to the San Francisco 49ers for the second consecutive year. How painful is that, eh? The final score of 19-12 was enough to send the Cowboys home, wondering again how things went so wrong so fast. Here we’ll discuss the Cowboys most to blame for their NFL Divisional […] The post 4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the AFC Championship in what is a repeat of last year’s exciting showdown. After the Bengals thwarted the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Patrick Mahomes tweeted out a single emoji in anticipation of the Chiefs’ rematch against the Bengals. Mahomes wasted no time […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans
Throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Joe Burrow heard the talk about a potential game with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on a neutral site. On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Bengals were having none of that talk, […] The post Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Schoen gets honest on Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley contract extensions
The New York Giants’ encouraging 2022 campaign came to a screeching halt in the Divisional Round against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now, they will be entering an offseason in which they have a lot of questions to answer. Everyone wants to know what will happen with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley’s contract extensions, and general […] The post Joe Schoen gets honest on Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley contract extensions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Schoen’s Odell Beckham Jr update bodes well for Giants offseason reunion
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen opened up Monday on what went down with Odell Beckham Jr. amid the reports that a reunion in New York was potentially on the cards in 2022. While nothing materialized this season, Schoen revealed he’s met with Beckham as recently as a few weeks ago and that the opportunity […] The post Joe Schoen’s Odell Beckham Jr update bodes well for Giants offseason reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shocking Ezekiel Elliott stat suggests Cowboys should consider moving on
There has been a lot of blame circulating around the Dallas Cowboys after their narrow NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and starting running back Ezekiel Elliott has not escaped criticism. Zeke averaged just 2.60 yards per carry in the final six games of the season, culminating in 83 carries […] The post Shocking Ezekiel Elliott stat suggests Cowboys should consider moving on appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star
Some wounds take a long time to heal. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashad Mendenhall took to Twitter Sunday night to call out his former teammate, retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “If {Roethlisberger} is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t he taken credit for the fall,” Mendenhall tweeted. We win it’s him, lose it’s me… […] The post Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move
Although the Cleveland Browns are coming off a losing season, Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb were given some good news Tuesday when the team officially brought back a key part of the offense for next season. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan extended his contract with the Browns, despite drawing interest from the New York Jets […] The post Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Von Miller reacts to ‘depressing’ playoff loss vs. Bengals
Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills could not overcome a determined Cincinnati Bengals team in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday, losing 27-10 on home field to end their season in devastating fashion. The Bengals were the better team from start to finish in Buffalo, with Joe Burrow outplaying Josh Allen and the Bengals offense […] The post Bills’ Von Miller reacts to ‘depressing’ playoff loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why the Cowboys must move on from Ezekiel Elliott in 2023
It has now been seven full seasons since Ezekiel Elliott became the face of the Dallas Cowboys after being selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft. Elliott’s early years in silver and blue were some of the most productive ever by a Cowboys running back, but his production has slowed to a […] The post Why the Cowboys must move on from Ezekiel Elliott in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury sparks unfair backlash on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson
When Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury during Saturday’s divisional round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson caught some stray bullets and went viral. Jackson was on the receiving end of some backlash as NFL fans couldn’t help but compare him to Mahomes. To recall, Jackson decided […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury sparks unfair backlash on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement
Sometimes the relief of not losing is greater than the joy of winning. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already completed a college football portfolio that would have him among the greatest coaches of all time. Yet, he is apparently far too unsatisfied with how things ended this past season to put away his headset […] The post ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0