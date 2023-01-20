SANTA CRUZ - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Cruz on Friday morning, police said.Officers and emergency personnel responded at 6:15 a.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of state Highway 1 and River Street. A vehicle traveling north struck a 44-year-old male pedestrian from Santa Cruz County who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family members.

