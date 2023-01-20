Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Nearly 300 people searching near San Miguel for missing boy, photos
A massive search is underway today near San Miguel for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. Nearly 300 people from 10 counties in California are involved in the search, along with the California Office of Emergency Services and Cal Fire. Searchers include divers, search and rescue personnel, and canines.
KSBW.com
3.7 magnitude earthquake hits near San Martin
SAN MARTIN, Calif. — An early morning earthquake struck Santa Clara County on Monday. According to the USGS, the quake struck seven miles north of Gilroy and 5 miles east of San Martin at 5:58 a.m. The quake registered as a 3.7 magnitude quake and could be felt by...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin
OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
KTVU FOX 2
Crews to bring in 200 boulders, fabric to shore up West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Work is getting underway Monday or a portion of road in Santa Cruz hat has started falling into the ocean after the recent storms. The city is beginning construction on West Cliff Drive, the scenic street along the waterfront. Crews are going to bring 200 tons...
kion546.com
Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts
A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. to Moderate. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
One-way traffic between Santa Cruz and Felton on Highway 9 set for a few months
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans announced that a slope repair project would close a lane in two parts of Highway 9 for a few months. The two locations are between Felton and Santa Cruz. The first location is just north of Camp Sycamore Road, and the second is just north of Sidehill Viaduct Bridge. The post One-way traffic between Santa Cruz and Felton on Highway 9 set for a few months appeared first on KION546.
See aerial video of detached docks, other debris in storm-filled Nacimiento Lake
Lake Nacimiento has risen to 88% of capacity. It was at only 32% at the beginning of the year.
Pedestrian killed in collision along Highway 1 in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Cruz on Friday morning, police said.Officers and emergency personnel responded at 6:15 a.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of state Highway 1 and River Street. A vehicle traveling north struck a 44-year-old male pedestrian from Santa Cruz County who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family members.
Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Monterey County officials announced are looking for community feedback on adequate housing projects for all income levels in unincorporated areas of the county. County officials said they will use the feedback to develop the Sixth Cycle Housing Element Update document. Officials said that the document will feature housing The post Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects appeared first on KION546.
Missing SLO County boy ‘in our prayers,’ Biden says in California visit as search continues
“We won’t give up until we find Kyle,” Gov. Gavin Newsom added during the president’s stop in Aptos.
montereycountyweekly.com
While Chualar’s wastewater treatment plant is out of commission, Soledad is treating its wastewater.
During the recent winter storms, Monterey County’s wastewater treatment plant in the unincorporated South County community of Chualar was under water as the Salinas River flooded, and sewage was released into the river, according to a memo prepared by Soledad’s interim city manager J. Edward Tewes for Soledad City Council.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
montereycountyweekly.com
Inside a transformative justice initiative at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad.
Agata Popęda here to share perhaps the most important story I’ve written for the Weekly so far. Over the last few months, I devoted my Thursday afternoons to weekly trips to the Correctional Training Facility, a state prison located 5 miles north of Soledad. This all-male prison holds 5,000 inmates, some sentenced for life.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police arrest man form Watsonville wanted for attempted murder
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Police in Santa Cruz have located a wanted suspect Wednesday that stemmed from a stabbing investigation that left a victim in critical condition back on Jan. 10. According to detectives, they identified Danis Valle Miranda, 28, as the suspect and put out a warrant out...
Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from and vandalizing a local swap meet. According to the department, the suspect entered the swap meet during business hours, found a place to hide, and stayed there until closing. On security footage, he can be seen The post Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages appeared first on KION546.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms
CAPITOLA, Calif. — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard California beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide. Biden...
Salinas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting three girls under 14
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 27-year-old man was sentenced to prison for three counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old on Friday, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. Raymond Leon must register as a sex offender for life as these are considered violent felonies, said Pacioni. Jane Doe 1 The post Salinas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting three girls under 14 appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Preparing for Biden’s Santa Cruz County arrival
An armed man keeps watch over the U.S. Presidential helicopter at Watsonville Municipal Airport Wednesday during a practice run for the arrival of President Joe Biden set for Thursday. Two massive U.S. Marine V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor airplanes arrived in concert with two helicopters at 1:30pm, fueled up and then departed in a thunderous roar in front of a crowd of about 200 people.
