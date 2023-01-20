ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

calcoastnews.com

Nearly 300 people searching near San Miguel for missing boy, photos

A massive search is underway today near San Miguel for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. Nearly 300 people from 10 counties in California are involved in the search, along with the California Office of Emergency Services and Cal Fire. Searchers include divers, search and rescue personnel, and canines.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
KSBW.com

3.7 magnitude earthquake hits near San Martin

SAN MARTIN, Calif. — An early morning earthquake struck Santa Clara County on Monday. According to the USGS, the quake struck seven miles north of Gilroy and 5 miles east of San Martin at 5:58 a.m. The quake registered as a 3.7 magnitude quake and could be felt by...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin

OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
SAN MARTIN, CA
kion546.com

Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts

A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. to Moderate. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One-way traffic between Santa Cruz and Felton on Highway 9 set for a few months

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans announced that a slope repair project would close a lane in two parts of Highway 9 for a few months. The two locations are between Felton and Santa Cruz. The first location is just north of Camp Sycamore Road, and the second is just north of Sidehill Viaduct Bridge. The post One-way traffic between Santa Cruz and Felton on Highway 9 set for a few months appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian killed in collision along Highway 1 in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Cruz on Friday morning, police said.Officers and emergency personnel responded at 6:15 a.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of state Highway 1 and River Street. A vehicle traveling north struck a 44-year-old male pedestrian from Santa Cruz County who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family members.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Monterey County officials announced are looking for community feedback on adequate housing projects for all income levels  in unincorporated areas of the county. County officials said they will use the feedback to develop the Sixth Cycle Housing Element Update document. Officials said that the document will feature housing The post Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from and vandalizing a local swap meet. According to the department, the suspect entered the swap meet during business hours, found a place to hide, and stayed there until closing. On security footage, he can be seen The post Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting three girls under 14

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 27-year-old man was sentenced to prison for three counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old on Friday, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. Raymond Leon must register as a sex offender for life as these are considered violent felonies, said Pacioni. Jane Doe 1 The post Salinas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting three girls under 14 appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: Preparing for Biden’s Santa Cruz County arrival

An armed man keeps watch over the U.S. Presidential helicopter at Watsonville Municipal Airport Wednesday during a practice run for the arrival of President Joe Biden set for Thursday. Two massive U.S. Marine V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor airplanes arrived in concert with two helicopters at 1:30pm, fueled up and then departed in a thunderous roar in front of a crowd of about 200 people.
WATSONVILLE, CA

