Vote Now: Who is the top boys basketball player in Central Florida?

High school basketball season is in full gear and district tournaments anre right around the corner and will be played around the state from Pensacola down to Miami. No matter where you turn, basketball is now what’s dominating the high school sports circuit.

Especially in the Central Florida Region as the region has plenty of great high school talent all across the board. Teams like Olympia, Orlando Christian, Wekiva, Oak Ridge, and Windermere are off to solid starts and have some good players to boot.

That’s when we mention top players on every team around the area. When it comes down to scoring the most points, pulling down the most rebounds or dishing out the most assists. The top all around player on the floor plays a crucial role in making your team go. We put together a poll on who you think is the best overall player is in Central Florida is?

Take a look at our list below and give us your vote on who you think is tops around the Central Florida areas. We’d also love to hear your feedback as well if you feel like we missed someone.

Jizzle James, Olympia: This list couldn’t and wouldn’t go without mentioning the superb skills of James. Just recently, James scored 45 points in a 58-43 win over Apopka. The Cincinnati signee is averaging 24.4 points per game this season.

Sean Stewart, Montverde Academy: Now if we are going by rankings, Stewart is a can’t miss prospect in Central Florida. Stewart is a Duke commitment and is averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

Isaiah Brown, Orlando Christian Prep: The Warriors have been one of the area’s top teams all 2022-2023 season and Brown spearheads Orlando Christian’s scoring on a nightly basis. Brown is averaging 20 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Erik Taylor, Edgewater: Taylor can play either the point or shooting guards positions. As he’s done all season for the Eagles, he’s a great distributor of the ball along with scoring. Taylor is averaging 16.3 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Cameron Simpson, Oak Ridge: The 6-foot-6 junior shooting guard/forward is versatile and can guard multiple positions. Simpson, who is also a UCF commitment, is averaging 13.5 points along with 3.9 rebounds a game for the Pioneers.

Brandon Bass Jr., Windermere Prep: Though Bass is just a freshman, he’s been one of the top performing guards in Central Florida. Bass Jr. is averaging a team-high 17.5 points per game.

Lorenzo De Jesus, The First Academy: On a team that generally plays more balanced across the board, De Jesus has stood out. The junior shooting guard is scoring a 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Eduardo Placer, Central Florida Christian: Placer is committed to the University of South Carolina Upstate and he’s been having a stellar senior campaign. The 6-foot-6 wing is averaging well over 20 points per game this season.

Kwame Evans Jr., Montverde Academy: Already committed to Oregon, Evans Jr. is as good as they come at the power forward position. Evans Jr. stands 6-foot-9 and is averaging 9.8 points and 4.6 boards.

Marlon Bennett, Cypress Creek: Bennett has been the steady hand in multiple categories for the Bears. The senior guard/forward is averaging 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for Cypress Creek.

Ryan Blount, Oviedo: One of the top scorers and rebounders statistically in Central Florida resides over at Oveido High School. Blount is currently averaging team-highs in points (21.5) and rebounds (10.9).

Eric Vandendriessche, Lake Brantley: One of the top scorers in all of Central Florida is the Patriots’ senior. Vandendriessche is scoring an average of 19.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game.

Zion Mitchell, The Master’s Academy: With Mitchell’s ideal size at guard (6-foot-1, 183 pounds), the junior has been a threat all over the floor. The combo guard scored 17 points in a 67-59 win over Colonial recently.

Dylan Diaz, Lake Minneola: Whether it’s at point or shooting guard, Diaz makes it happen for the Hawks. The senior combo guard leads Lake Minneola in scoring at 16.9 points, 3.9 rebounds per game.

Darius Livingston, Wekiva: The sophomore sensation has proven throughout the course of the season he’s a nightly 3-point threat. Livingston scored 26 points in a 75-58 win over Edgewater.

Ta’Veon Jones, Windermere: When the Wolverines need someone to come up big in points and on the glass, Jones tends to be that guy. Jones notched a double-double against Edgewater, scoring 26 points.

Julian Anderson, The First Academy: Anderson has been on an absolute tear as of late for the Royals. The dual-sport athlete is averaging 23 points, 19.5 rebounds in his last two games played.

Princeton Gordon, Ocoee: The 6-foot-5 forward/center has come onto the Central Florida scene as a sophomore averaging a double-double in 2022-2023. Gordon is averaging 13.4 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Knights.

