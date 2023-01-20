ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Warriors reactions to ugly collapse vs. Kyrie Irving, Nets

The Golden State Warriors fell apart on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, crunch-time once again proving the difference in a 120-116 loss. Here are three key reactions from another major missed opportunity for the defending champions, just a few days after collapsing late to the Boston Celtics. Awful crunch-time collapse The Warriors led the Nets […] The post 3 Warriors reactions to ugly collapse vs. Kyrie Irving, Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JORDAN, NY
Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards

Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard’s trade status gets obvious update

The Los Angeles Clippers’ trade outlook has grown uncertain amid their mediocre 2022-2023 season. With that being said, LA is reportedly “not considering” a Kawhi Leonard trade, per The Athletic’s Law Murray. The Paul George-Kawhi Leonard star-studded duo hasn’t led to the results Los Angeles was originally looking for. But injuries have obviously played a […] The post RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard’s trade status gets obvious update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Raptors’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

This has been a disastrous season for the Toronto Raptors. Pegged as a would-be playoff contender this season, the team has fallen apart from the get-go. Pascal Siakam is having one hell of a season, and that hasn’t mattered at all. They sit 1.5 games behind a Play-In spot, and that frankly seems meaningless now. […] The post Raptors’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ savage 5-word Shannon Sharpe warning after altercation with Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Shannon Sharpe stole the show on Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena. Sharpe was in attendance to watch the high-profile game, and at one point, the outspoken broadcaster and former NFL star got into it with Ja Morant and some other Grizzlies players over a LeBron […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ savage 5-word Shannon Sharpe warning after altercation with Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RUMOR: Clippers’ surprising trade deadline outlook amid rocky season

The Los Angeles Clippers are still in contention for a playoff spot right now, as their 25-24 record is good for sixth place in the Western Conference, but it’s safe to say they haven’t managed to meet expectations this season. As a result, many folks are expecting the Clippers to try to pull off some […] The post RUMOR: Clippers’ surprising trade deadline outlook amid rocky season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs

Imagine saving up to watch just one game this season only to be heartbroken after realizing that you won’t be seeing your favorite players take the court for that contest. This will be the case for a ton of Cleveland Cavaliers fans who purchased tickets to watch Friday’s matchup against the defending champions Golden State […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RUMOR: Warriors’ trade pursuit of Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl hits a wall

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the main teams to watch at the NBA trade deadline. Since they have one of the more coveted players that could be available for trade, center Jakob Poeltl, every team that wants an upgrade at center will be calling San Antonio about him. The Golden State Warriors are […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ trade pursuit of Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl hits a wall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Rockets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) visit the Houston Rockets (10-36) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Rockets prediction, pick, and how to watch. Minnesota has won two in a row but still sits in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves covered […] The post NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Rockets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
