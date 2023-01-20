Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Related
Robert Horry Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has No Obligation To Attend Game LeBron James Break Scoring Record
The seven-time NBA champion doesn't have a problem if Abdul-Jabbar skips the game LeBron passes him
Lakers News: NBA Confirms Russell Westbrook Should Have Been Called for Late Game Violation
The Last Two-Minute Report shows the Grizzlies could have potentially tied up the game.
"We agreed on the deal" - Joe Dumars revealed how Kobe Bryant was almost traded to the Detroit Pistons
Joe Dumars could only imagine how many more titles would the Pistons have won had they landed Kobe Bryant in 2007.
3 Warriors reactions to ugly collapse vs. Kyrie Irving, Nets
The Golden State Warriors fell apart on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, crunch-time once again proving the difference in a 120-116 loss. Here are three key reactions from another major missed opportunity for the defending champions, just a few days after collapsing late to the Boston Celtics. Awful crunch-time collapse The Warriors led the Nets […] The post 3 Warriors reactions to ugly collapse vs. Kyrie Irving, Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
“He didn't touch a ball all summer, I'm not saying he didn't love it, but he was so gifted” - Dahntay Jones speaks on Allen Iverson’s incredible natural ability
NBA champion Dahntay Jones recently told a story about Allen Iverson's natural greatness
Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards
Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard’s trade status gets obvious update
The Los Angeles Clippers’ trade outlook has grown uncertain amid their mediocre 2022-2023 season. With that being said, LA is reportedly “not considering” a Kawhi Leonard trade, per The Athletic’s Law Murray. The Paul George-Kawhi Leonard star-studded duo hasn’t led to the results Los Angeles was originally looking for. But injuries have obviously played a […] The post RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard’s trade status gets obvious update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Con man’: Damian Lillard fires back at Patrick Beverley after Lakers-Blazers clash
A Damian Lillard-Patrick Beverley beef is brewing. Beverly mocked Lillard during the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Beverley later called out a certain narrative around Lillard after the game, per Ballislife.com on Twitter. “If he would have cooked me you would have said...
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star Player
Since the beginning of January, NBA star center Serge Ibaka has been away from his Milwaukee Bucks team for what has been labeled as "personal reasons," and now the saga has taken a whole new turn.
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings
Daryl Morey tweeted a photo talking about himself and the Sacramento Kings GM having a meeting leading to some trade speculation.
Phoenix Suns reportedly shift approach before NBA trade deadline: 3 possible targets
With Matt and Justin Ishbia now the top decision-makers in the Phoenix Suns organization, the team has reportedly changed its
Raptors’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
This has been a disastrous season for the Toronto Raptors. Pegged as a would-be playoff contender this season, the team has fallen apart from the get-go. Pascal Siakam is having one hell of a season, and that hasn’t mattered at all. They sit 1.5 games behind a Play-In spot, and that frankly seems meaningless now. […] The post Raptors’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ savage 5-word Shannon Sharpe warning after altercation with Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Shannon Sharpe stole the show on Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena. Sharpe was in attendance to watch the high-profile game, and at one point, the outspoken broadcaster and former NFL star got into it with Ja Morant and some other Grizzlies players over a LeBron […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ savage 5-word Shannon Sharpe warning after altercation with Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Clippers’ surprising trade deadline outlook amid rocky season
The Los Angeles Clippers are still in contention for a playoff spot right now, as their 25-24 record is good for sixth place in the Western Conference, but it’s safe to say they haven’t managed to meet expectations this season. As a result, many folks are expecting the Clippers to try to pull off some […] The post RUMOR: Clippers’ surprising trade deadline outlook amid rocky season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs
Imagine saving up to watch just one game this season only to be heartbroken after realizing that you won’t be seeing your favorite players take the court for that contest. This will be the case for a ton of Cleveland Cavaliers fans who purchased tickets to watch Friday’s matchup against the defending champions Golden State […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors’ trade pursuit of Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl hits a wall
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the main teams to watch at the NBA trade deadline. Since they have one of the more coveted players that could be available for trade, center Jakob Poeltl, every team that wants an upgrade at center will be calling San Antonio about him. The Golden State Warriors are […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ trade pursuit of Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl hits a wall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Rockets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) visit the Houston Rockets (10-36) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Rockets prediction, pick, and how to watch. Minnesota has won two in a row but still sits in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves covered […] The post NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Rockets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0