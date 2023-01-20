ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to police, several officers were shot at when investigating car break-ins Saturday night at the City Foundry. St. Louis police officers were on the scene of the break-ins in the south lot of the City Foundry when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the same lot and saw a white Honda Accord driving away. According to police, the passenger of the Honda leaned over the roof and began firing several rounds from a rifle toward the officers and three juveniles that were at the scene.

