Fully-automatic gun found after St. Louis drive-by shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police found a handgun with an illegal modification that was turned into a fully-automatic weapon Sunday. The teens caught with the firearms are accused of breaking into vehicles at The Foundry in Midtown, St. Louis. A drive-by shooting happened while police were investigating the break-ins, and multiple vehicles were damaged. St. Louis […]
Three people injured in separate shootings Sunday
On Sunday, January 23, there was more gun violence in St. Louis City. Three people were injured in separate shootings.
KMOV
Teens released to parents after shots fired at St. Louis officers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to police, several officers were shot at when investigating car break-ins Saturday night at the City Foundry. St. Louis police officers were on the scene of the break-ins in the south lot of the City Foundry when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the same lot and saw a white Honda Accord driving away. According to police, the passenger of the Honda leaned over the roof and began firing several rounds from a rifle toward the officers and three juveniles that were at the scene.
St. Louis police investigating 3 separate shootings Sunday night
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that left three different men injured Sunday night. The shootings happened from 4:50-10 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis police said. The first shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. at the Conoco gas station located at 3165...
St. Louis police investigate shooting death of Ferguson teen
A homicide investigation is underway after a Ferguson teenager died in a shooting Friday evening.
YAHOO!
Juveniles involved in alleged abduction at Chesterfield mall located; investigation continues
MIDLOTHIAN — Chesterfield Police say the three juveniles believed to be part of a reported abduction Saturday at Chesterfield Towne Center are all safe, but an investigation is continuing into the incident that triggered the reports. Police Captain Michael Breedan said in an email Sunday morning that the three...
Man sentenced for fatally stabbing Affton man, stealing his car in 2020
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man and stealing his car in 2020. Quentin Jackson, 40, entered blind guilty pleas last year to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and stealing a motor vehicle. He was sentenced in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Friday.
Grandfather charged in unintentional shooting of 3-year-old after leaving gun in dresser drawer
ST. LOUIS — A 48-year-old man is facing charges after police said his gun was used in the unintentional shooting of a 3-year-old boy by his brother. Markeith Mayo, 48, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon. According to St. Louis...
Teen driver involved in fatal crash Friday in south St. Louis
A man was killed in a three-car crash on Friday, January 20.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man sentenced to 12 years on felony drug charges
Scott Warren Hageman, 51, of Arnold has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for growing marijuana and manufacturing methamphetamine at a home on Pomme Road in Arnold. The home is near Lone Dell Elementary School, 2500 Tomahawk Drive, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Hageman pleaded guilty to...
Ferguson man fatally shot Friday night
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. Police responded to Barnes Jewish Hospital shortly before midnight where the ER received a victim suffering a gunshot wound to his neck. When officers arrived, they were advised the victim was deceased.
advantagenews.com
APD still interested in cold case info
The recent charges in a one-time cold case involving the death of an Alton women has the Big Z asking about several cold-cases that the Alton Police Department still wants to solve. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford says those cases are still open and will be until they can find some kind of closure for the family.
Truck, gun stolen before officers fatally shot suspect; woman charged
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – One man died, and one woman is behind bars after in an investigation that prompted officers to fire shots late Tuesday evening in St. Charles County. An officer fatally shot Sonny J. Vincent, 36, after he reportedly pointed a gun in the direction of officers following a police chase. Police arrested one woman, Amber Smith, 37, connected to the case.
KMOV
Man sentenced to 16 years for murder, vehicle theft
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Division 14 of St. Louis County Circuit Court after entering blind guilty pleas to Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action and Stealing a Motor Vehicle on February 25, 2022. Quentin Jackson, 40, admitted that on...
KMOV
Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
Armed robber steals cash, video games and more from St. Louis GameStop
An armed robber took off with a haul of cash, video games and video game consoles Friday afternoon from a St. Louis GameStop shortly before police arrested him.
Frustration mounts after spree of overnight car break-ins at The Grove
A spree of car break-ins overnight in The Grove neighborhood leaves many cars damaged and many drivers frustrated.
KMOV
Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in...
Video released from deadly police shooting outside Maryland Heights Dave & Busters
Video and audio has been released from an encounter last month that ended with police fatally shooting a wanted suspect outside of Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights.
Man dies, three others hurt in crash near St. Louis casino; driver at fault stole car
One person has died, and three others are hurt after a crash Friday afternoon near the River City Casino in south St. Louis.
