Saint Louis, MO

Fully-automatic gun found after St. Louis drive-by shooting

ST. LOUIS — Police found a handgun with an illegal modification that was turned into a fully-automatic weapon Sunday. The teens caught with the firearms are accused of breaking into vehicles at The Foundry in Midtown, St. Louis. A drive-by shooting happened while police were investigating the break-ins, and multiple vehicles were damaged. St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Teens released to parents after shots fired at St. Louis officers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to police, several officers were shot at when investigating car break-ins Saturday night at the City Foundry. St. Louis police officers were on the scene of the break-ins in the south lot of the City Foundry when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the same lot and saw a white Honda Accord driving away. According to police, the passenger of the Honda leaned over the roof and began firing several rounds from a rifle toward the officers and three juveniles that were at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Arnold man sentenced to 12 years on felony drug charges

Scott Warren Hageman, 51, of Arnold has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for growing marijuana and manufacturing methamphetamine at a home on Pomme Road in Arnold. The home is near Lone Dell Elementary School, 2500 Tomahawk Drive, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Hageman pleaded guilty to...
ARNOLD, MO
Ferguson man fatally shot Friday night

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. Police responded to Barnes Jewish Hospital shortly before midnight where the ER received a victim suffering a gunshot wound to his neck. When officers arrived, they were advised the victim was deceased.
FERGUSON, MO
APD still interested in cold case info

The recent charges in a one-time cold case involving the death of an Alton women has the Big Z asking about several cold-cases that the Alton Police Department still wants to solve. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford says those cases are still open and will be until they can find some kind of closure for the family.
ALTON, IL
Man sentenced to 16 years for murder, vehicle theft

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Division 14 of St. Louis County Circuit Court after entering blind guilty pleas to Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action and Stealing a Motor Vehicle on February 25, 2022. Quentin Jackson, 40, admitted that on...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
