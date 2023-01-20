Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Man charged in series of burglaries in the Highlands and NuLu appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man wanted in connection to a series of burglaries in the Highlands and NuLu pleads not guilty to the charges, despite video surveillance police say links him to the crimes. Investigators say Lester Terry, Jr. went on a crime spree this week breaking into ShopBar...
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed until further notice after they were vandalized on Saturday morning. Black Market closed until summer following break-in Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. The past month has been a rollercoaster for a West Louisville grocery...
AOL Corp
Could discovered human remains belong to missing Kentucky mother?
The sister of a missing mother says human remains found in a field in Boyle County Friday may belong to her loved one. The skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville around 7 p.m., Kentucky State Police said. The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Louisville police say missing 13-year-old girl found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Portland on Sunday evening. Alaya Craft was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Craft is 5-foot-2, 178 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair.
wdrb.com
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week. According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old. His death comes days after his...
953wiki.com
Female Found Passed Out Leads To Drug Arrest
On January 20, 2023, Jefferson County 911 received a call of a female in the parking lot of a business on North State Road 7. The female was passed out in her vehicle. EMS and Deputies were dispatched to the location. Deputies arrived before EMS. When they did they found the 35-year-old female awake and talking. As she stepped out of the vehicle a meth pipe was observed on the driver’s seat.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after gun found at Eastern High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a student at Eastern High School was found with a gun. The incident took place Monday afternoon at around lunchtime. According to Carolyn Callahan, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, a fight erupted between an unspecified number of students. During the fight, a weapon fell out of a backpack.
Operation Return Home cancelled for missing 13-year-old Louisville girl last seen in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police have cancelled an Operation Return Home for a 13-year-old Louisville girl they said was missing, she has since been found and is safe. Alaya Craft was last seen in the area of North 16th Street and Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday before she was located later.
Wave 3
Prosecutors argue no jail time for former LMPD officer charged in David McAtee death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Louisville Metro Police officer who was charged federally in connection to the death of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee may not serve prison time. A government sentencing memorandum was filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, arguing Katie Crews should...
WLKY.com
Family gathers to remember victim of deadly hit and run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was shot in the parking lot of...
k105.com
Special prosecutor from Hardin Co. appointed to assist in 3 Nelson Co. murder investigations
A special prosecutor from Hardin County has been appointed to assist three Nelson County murder investigations. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office appointed Hardin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shane Young to help in the investigations into the deaths of Crystal Rogers, her father, Tommy Ballard, and Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis.
WLKY.com
Investigators believe murder in St. Denis neighborhood tied to Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An LMPD detective reveals that a Louisville man’s murder is believed to be in retaliation for the shooting at Jefferson Mall back in December. Det. Joseph Dudzinski testified during a hearing for Tevin Smyzer, one of two people accused of killing Eric Williams. On Dec....
Wave 3
LMPD hopes surveillance video leads to arrest in deadly hir-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released video of a car and person who they want to talk to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened 3 a.m. January 15 at Jefferson and 3rd Streets. LMPD says an adult man was crossing Jefferson in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that left the scene. The car involved is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with damage to its left front end.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
Police: Suspect in New Year's Day shootout connected to Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the suspects arrested in connection to a shootout that happened New Year's Day is reportedly connected to the shooting that happened at the Jefferson Mall. Some of those charged for the New Year's Day shootout at a Hikes Point apartment complex has recently appeared...
wdrb.com
Family waiting for answers after Denny's sign crushes car, kills 72-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two family members who were inside a car that was crushed by a sign in Elizabethtown were released from the hospital, but they're far from okay. On Thursday afternoon, Lillian Curtis, 72, died after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of a Denny's. Lillian, her husband Lloyd and her daughter Mary Graham were all inside a car that was crushed by the sign on Mulberry Street.
wdrb.com
Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 13-year-old girl missing from Louisville has been found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: Alaya Craft has been found and is safe, according to the LMPD. Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police say 13-year-old Alaya Craft was last seen in on Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Her family fears for her safety because she...
wdrb.com
Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
