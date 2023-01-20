Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
9News
14-day deadline to find alternative housing approaching for many migrants
Some who have been saying at city-run shelters have found other alternatives with host families. Others are still working to come up with a plan.
Comments / 0