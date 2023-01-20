A 73-year-old man was killed during a hit and run in the streets of Boston on Friday night, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. The office stated that at around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, a 73-year-old man was walking and pushing a wheelchair at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or what’s locally known as the “Mass and Cass” area of Boston, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, the city’s site stated.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO