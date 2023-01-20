Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!Dianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Only In BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Arrested in Boston
Congresswoman Katherine Clark announced Sunday that her daughter Riley Dowell had been arrested the previous night in Boston. Clark, the House Minority Whip, released a statement, saying, "I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting." The Democratic representative went...
73-year-old killed in hit-and-run at ‘Mass and Cass’ Friday
A 73-year-old man was killed during a hit and run in the streets of Boston on Friday night, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. The office stated that at around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, a 73-year-old man was walking and pushing a wheelchair at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or what’s locally known as the “Mass and Cass” area of Boston, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, the city’s site stated.
Daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark facing charges of assaulting officer in Boston
BOSTON — The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and defacing a monument in the Boston Common Saturday night. Riley Dowell, who police identified as Jared Dowell, is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or...
Authorities release new photos of missing East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON — Police have released new photographs of an East Boston woman who has been missing since November 2022 in a renewed effort to locate her. 41-year-old Reina Morales Rojas was last seen entering a car on Bennington Street in East Boston and was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville on November 26, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Officials previously spelled her first name “Reyna,” which has since been corrected.
liveboston617.org
73-Year-Old Killed in Cold Blooded Hit-and-Run on Meth Mile Friday
At approximately 22:45 hours on Friday, January 20, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers from both C-6 and D-4 responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian was struck by a car on the corner of Cass Boulevard and Mass Avenue. The struck pedestrian who was either in or with a wheelchair according to sources on the scene.
One hospitalized in stabbing near Boston deli
BOSTON — One person was hospitalized Saturday night after they were stabbed near Archie’s New York Deli in Boston Saturday night. Police responded to the area of 101 Arch Street at 6:39 p.m., according to Boston Police. The stabbing victim was rushed to a local hospital to be...
Boston Police officer assaulted while arresting protestors who defaced monument
A Boston Police officer was assaulted while arresting a protestor who was defacing a monument. According to BPD, officers were called for a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located within the Boston Common around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, multiple officers observed Jared Dowell, 23 of Melrose defacing the monument...
nbcboston.com
Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
WCVB
AAPI community in Massachusetts reacts to 'horrific' California shooting at Lunar New Year fest
BOSTON — Celebrations in the Greater Boston area commemorated the start of the Lunar New Year, but Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Massachusetts are in shock about a deadly shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in California. While the Korean Cultural Society hosted performers and crafts for...
Ana Walshe murder: An in-depth look into where the case stands and what comes next
COHASSET, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe, has been charged with dismembering his wife with a hacksaw and disposing of her remains after using his son’s iPad to Google the best ways to get rid of a body, according to prosecutors. Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old...
nbcboston.com
Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester
One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
whdh.com
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck person in wheelchair at Mass. & Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass. Boulevard after a person in a wheelchair was fatally struck Friday night by a motorist who fled the scene. Police cruisers and crime scene tape could be seen at the intersection late Friday night and into...
nbcboston.com
Where Is Brittany Tee? Search Continues for Missing Brookfield Woman
Authorities continued their search for a missing woman in Brookfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, covering more than 250 acres. Massachusetts State Police said the search resumed for Brittany Tee in a large wooded area near her home and along Route 9 and Route 148. The 35-year-old has not been seen since Jan. 10.
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike
Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Roxbury
At about 12:45 PM, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), conducted an investigation in the area of Seaver Street and Harold Street, resulting in the warrant arrest of Jonathan Velasquez, 18, of Roxbury. The warrant was issued out of Dorchester District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime.
nbcboston.com
Slick Roads Cause Crashes Across Mass., NH
Several cars were involved in a rollover crash involving a box truck overnight on Interstate 95 north in Wakefield, Massachusetts. The crash occurred just before midnight, and only minor injuries were reported. The highway was shut down for a time but has since reopened. A serious crash with injury was...
nbcboston.com
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
Police investigating after 1 person shot outside apartment complex in Boston
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot outside of an apartment complex in Boston on Friday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 950 Canterbury Street in the city’s Roslindale section just after 1 p.m. learned a gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.
Comments / 0