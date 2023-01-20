Eagles coach makes crazy comparison between Hurts, MJ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jalen Hurts did a phenomenal job leading the Eagles to the NFC Championship game as Philly dismantled the Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Lopsided scores like that aren’t common in the second weekend of the postseason, so coaches and pundits usually lean on hyperbole and superlatives to describe the best performances. Saturday’s game was such a dominant performance that it had Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talking crazy about his QB.

21 HOURS AGO