Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion

The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to file divorce papers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Bucks have reached a mutual agreement with veteran big man Serge Ibaka to find a new team for him via trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka remains away from the Bucks at the moment, Charania adds. A three-time All-Defensive... The post Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Lakers Acquire Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn, Three Picks

Report: Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn, three picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The first domino of NBA trade season has fallen in Los Angeles. The Lakers are acquiring forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. In exchange, Los Angeles reportedly will send guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks to Washington.
She Said Oui! Chicago Bulls Player Derrick Jones Jr. Proposes to Girlfriend During Team Trip to Paris

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. was in Paris for a team trip and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to propose to his longtime girlfriend. Jones, 25, popped the big question to his girlfriend, Sherry, during the Bulls’ trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game, People reported. On Tuesday, the team shared the proposal on their Instagram page. “Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry [Shakara Pritchard], on their engagement!” the team captioned the post.
Nick Sirianni Makes Crazy Comparison Between Jalen Hurts, Michael Jordan

Eagles coach makes crazy comparison between Hurts, MJ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jalen Hurts did a phenomenal job leading the Eagles to the NFC Championship game as Philly dismantled the Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Lopsided scores like that aren’t common in the second weekend of the postseason, so coaches and pundits usually lean on hyperbole and superlatives to describe the best performances. Saturday’s game was such a dominant performance that it had Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talking crazy about his QB.
