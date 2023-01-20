Read full article on original website
Bruins Recall Mass. Native Marc McLaughlin From Providence
The Boston Bruins announced Monday the team has recalled Massachusetts native Marc McLaughlin from Providence ahead of a five-game road trip. It marks the first time McLaughlin has been recalled to Boston during the 2022-23 campaign. It comes after McLaughlin impressed head coach Jim Montgomery and Boston’s brass during the preseason.
NESN Airing Boston Pride Games ‘Incredible Opportunity’ For Team
The Boston Pride sit atop the Premier Hockey Federation standings, and now you can watch them dominate the league on NESN. And if you don’t know who they are, you’re about to find out. The Pride sit at 11-2 heading into their game Sunday afternoon against the Montreal...
NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Rangers Game Picks
Two of the hotter teams in the Eastern Conference are set to collide tonight, with the Florida Panthers visiting the New York Rangers. Florida Panthers (+118) vs. New York Rangers (-142) Total: 6.5 (O-114, U-106) Entering the regular season, the Panthers and Rangers were expected to be two of the...
Rangers Could be Sneaky Target to Win Eastern Conference
After making an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, is this the year that the New York Rangers make the jump to the Stanley Cup?. It’s not the exact same team that won two playoff rounds last year, but the core is still there, and they still boast the key components that should help them find success in the postseason.
Bruins Honor Make-A-Wish Recipients During Game Vs. Sharks
The Boston Bruins have had a magical start to their season, and they’re sharing the experience during Sunday night’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks. While Boston looks to extend its league-best record of 36-5-4, the organization will host 14-year-old Phoenix, 10-year-old Tanner and 18-year-old Maddie as part of its “Make-A-Wish Night” at TD Garden.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NHL Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game Picks
Two teams headed in opposite directions are set to collide tonight, with the Columbus Blue Jackets visiting the Calgary Flames. Columbus Blue Jackets (+290) vs. Calgary Flames (-375) Total: 6.5 (O-105, U-115) Even after making a big splash in free agency, the Columbus Blue Jackets have not seen that translate...
Brad Marchand Extends Point-Streak In Shutout Win Vs. Sharks
The Boston Bruins kept their winning momentum alive Sunday night with a 4-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and extended his point-streak to five games with an assist on the night. Marchand’s...
Why Grant Williams Compared Celtics To This NFL Playoff Team
NFL teams are set to embark on their divisional round playoff matchups this weekend, which prompted Grant Williams and members of the Boston Celtics to hold an interesting discussion. Before the Celtics took the floor against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, a few players in Boston’s locker room compared...
Bruins Wrap: Defense To Offense Fuels Boston Win Vs. Sharks
The Boston Bruins improved their winning streak to five games Sunday night, taking a 4-0 victory from their matchup with the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 37-5-4 with the win, while the Sharks dropped to 14-25-9. full box score here. ONE BIG...
Hurricanes Place Max Pacioretty on Injured Reserve
Max Pacioretty of the Carolina Hurricanes suffered a torn Achilles on Thursday, the Hurricanes’ official website reports. This is brutal, as Pacioretty had just returned on January 12 from the same injury. Pacioretty originally tore his Achilles during offseason workouts, missed about half the season, played five games scoring three goals, and is now lost again. The Canes have not announced a timeline, but it would seem that his regular season is certainly done, and unless they make a very deep playoff run, we likely won’t see Pacioretty until next season.
Bruins Notes: Boston Defense ‘Deflating’ Opponents In Win Streak
The Boston Bruins’ historic start to the season has been defined by multiple things. Linus Ullmark was the star of the show early on, helping Boston jump out to an 18-0 start on TD Garden ice and eventually arriving to a 24-2-1 record with a .937 save percentage, both of which top the NHL.
Why Elbow Injury Came As Surprise For Red Sox’s Trevor Story
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Trevor Story sure didn’t expect to start his second season with the Boston Red Sox on the injury shelf. Story was ramping up for the upcoming campaign in the offseason when he felt a “tingly feeling” in his right arm. That ended up being a bad sign for Story as he recently underwent an internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament, which is an alternative to Tommy John surgery. Story revealed he suffered only a partial tear of the ligament.
NESN Announces Booth Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season
NESN on Saturday announced the booth talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. NESN’s coverage of the 2023 season will include extensive game coverage plus hour-long pregame and postgame shows. Game recaps, highlights and exclusive content will also be available on the NESN 360 app. The broadcast...
Bruins Avoid Serious Injury With Brandon Carlo, Won’t Need To Test Defensive Depth
It appears the Bruins won’t need to test their defensive depth after all. Brandon Carlo blocked a shot that ultimately knocked him out of Boston’s 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. The blueliner was visibly in pain and head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have an update on Carlo afterward other than saying the Bruins were going to “be careful.”
Brandon Carlo Fires Up Bruins With Early Game Fight
Only 27 seconds into the Boston Bruins’ shutout victory over San Jose, Brandon Carlo dropped the mitts with Sharks right wing Timo Meier. The fight fired up both sides early in the game, but the Bruins ultimately sent the Sharks out of Boston with their 11th consecutive loss to the Black and Gold.
Cale Makar was out of the Lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar didn’t play Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. This was the second straight game that Makar has missed due to an undisclosed injury. The good news is that Makar wore a full-contact jersey during the morning skate Friday, which would seem to indicate that he was close to playing versus the Vancouver Canucks. The Avalanche are playing back-to-back games Friday and Saturday. Perhaps Avs’ management didn’t want him playing on consecutive days after coming back from injury, so instead, they will have him play Saturday in Seattle versus the Kraken. Makar is one of the best, if not the best, offensive defensemen in the NHL. He is a highlight reel waiting to happen.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win 11th Straight Game Against Sharks
The Bruins shut out the Sharks on Sunday night at TD Garden to earn their 11th straight win vs. San Jose. Boston, which sits atop the NHL standings, will be back in action on Tuesday night when it travels across the border to take on the Montreal Canadiens. For more...
Patrice Bergeron’s Toughness Continues To Inspire Bruins
Patrice Bergeron once again proved that his toughness is unmatched. In the Boston Bruins’ road win over the New York Islanders, Bergeron took a puck to the face and still made it back to the bench to finish out the game Wednesday night. The Black and Gold look to...
Bruins Announce Update On Tomas Nosek; Forward Out At Least Four Weeks
The Bruins will be shorthanded on the forward lines for at least the next four weeks. Boston on Saturday announced Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his foot and will be re-evaluated in about four weeks. Nosek has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that prevented him from performing...
