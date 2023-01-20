Read full article on original website
Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's Dad Separated After Exchanging Words at Grizzlies-Lakers Game
Tempers flared during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies...but the incident primarily involved an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the player's father. Tee Morant, the father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, and Shannon Sharpe, a former NFL player turned Fox Sports television personality, exchanged...
Damian Lillard Calls Patrick Beverley ‘Con Man' After Lakers' Win Over Blazers
Damian Lillard calls Patrick Beverley 'con man' after Lakers' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago native Patrick Beverley has made plenty of enemies throughout his 11-year NBA career. After Sunday, you can add Damian Lillard to that list. Lillard's Trail Blazers surrendered a 25-point lead to Beverley's Lakers...
In Load Management Era, Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Set to Hit Milestone
Durable DeRozan set to play in 1,000th career game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The next time DeMar DeRozan takes the court---and it’s an extremely safe bet that’s for Monday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks---he will play his 1,000th career game. “Really?” DeRozan said. “Wow,...
Watch Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams Hit Insane Full-Court Shot
Watch Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams hit insane full-court shot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ziaire Wiliams hit a deep three...like nearly 80 feet deep. And an NBA basketball court is only 94 feet long, so you get the idea. The Memphis Grizzlies forward banked in a near full-court heave at...
Bulls Face Busy Schedule, Look to Avoid Post-Paris Hangover
Bulls face busy schedule, look to avoid trip hangover originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine has made no secret of his fondness for wine, a recent passion that is waking the budding sommelier inside him. So it’s no surprise that LaVine said his two favorite parts to the...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Records for Points, Goals, Assists in an NHL Game
Records for points, goals, assists in an NHL game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Scoring three goals in a hockey game is rare enough that it gets its own nickname. Anything beyond that, and you just have to tip your hat. From a seven-goal game to a 10-point performance,...
Nick Sirianni Makes Crazy Comparison Between Jalen Hurts, Michael Jordan
Eagles coach makes crazy comparison between Hurts, MJ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jalen Hurts did a phenomenal job leading the Eagles to the NFC Championship game as Philly dismantled the Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Lopsided scores like that aren’t common in the second weekend of the postseason, so coaches and pundits usually lean on hyperbole and superlatives to describe the best performances. Saturday’s game was such a dominant performance that it had Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talking crazy about his QB.
Deebo Samuel Arrives in Flashy Fit for 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium where they will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s divisional round showdown wearing a snazzy Gucci suit accompanied with a turtle neck, matching Gucci satchel and a pair of leather gloves to complete the look. Don't let...
George Kittle's One-Handed Juggled Catch Vs. Cowboys Stuns NFL Twitter
NFL Twitter stunned by Kittle's jaw-dropping catch vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. George Kittle played a big role in shifting the momentum in the 49ers' favor during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. With...
