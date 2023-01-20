ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Stephen Curry Not Impressed With Malcolm Brogdon After Celtics Win?

Stephen Curry saw zero reason to dish out any credit following Thursday night’s 121-118 Boston Celtics overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors. More specifically, the Warriors star didn’t feel the need to praise Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon, who didn’t partake in last season’s deep Celtics playoff...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Watch Damar Hamlin Arrive For Bills-Bengals AFC Playoff Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium on Sunday less than three weeks after suffering from cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Attending the AFC divisional-round game against the Cincinnati Bengals marked the first contest Hamlin attended since his injury and remarkable recovery. The...
Bills-Bengals Wager Presents Most Lopsided Bet On NFL Playoff Slate

The betting public seems to be torn in a variety of ways entering Sunday’s NFL playoff slate. Will the Cincinnati Bengals cover their six-point spread on the road against the Buffalo Bills? Can the Dallas Cowboys pull off an upset straight up against the 49ers in San Francisco? The questions clearly are weighing heavily on the minds of bettors.
Randy Moss Makes Funny Offer To Cowboys Before 49ers Game

Randy Moss is ready and willing to provide his services to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Moss expressed as much on the latest episode of ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown,” but he wasn’t talking about catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott at Levi’s Stadium. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was offering a skill set Dallas might be in need of in the wake of the wild-card round.
Chris Paul Returns to the Lineup as Suns Host Grizzlies

It’s been a long few weeks for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have dropped four of their past seven, with a -56 point differential, while dealing with injuries to several key starters. However, according to Kellan Olson, Phoenix will have its starting point guard, Chris Paul, back in the...
Patriots Rumors: Latest On Bill O’Brien, Offensive Coordinator Timeline

The New England Patriots could have a new offensive coordinator within the next few days. But they’ve yet to finalize anything with their reported “primary target.”. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Monday reported Bill O’Brien is “the leader in the clubhouse” for New England’s OC position and said he “wouldn’t be surprised if (O’Brien) lands it early this week.”
Bruins Recall Mass. Native Marc McLaughlin From Providence

The Boston Bruins announced Monday the team has recalled Massachusetts native Marc McLaughlin from Providence ahead of a five-game road trip. It marks the first time McLaughlin has been recalled to Boston during the 2022-23 campaign. It comes after McLaughlin impressed head coach Jim Montgomery and Boston’s brass during the preseason.
Jim Montgomery Provides Encouraging Injury Update On Jake DeBrusk

Sunday proved to be a great day for Boston Bruins fans. Thanks in large part to exceptional play on both ends of the ice from B’s defensemen, the Black and Gold secured a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. And after Boston’s fifth consecutive victory, Bruins supporters received very promising news on injured left wing Jake DeBrusk.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Helped Off Floor, Ruled Out Alongside Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics entered their Saturday matchup with the Toronto Raptors without Jayson Tatum, and it looks as though they’ll leave it without Marcus Smart, too. Smart left the game with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter, rolling his ankle taking a handoff pass from Al Horford. After hitting the ground, Smart immediately signaled to the Celtics bench for help before being assisted to the locker room by Boston’s training staff.
Bruins Honor Make-A-Wish Recipients During Game Vs. Sharks

The Boston Bruins have had a magical start to their season, and they’re sharing the experience during Sunday night’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks. While Boston looks to extend its league-best record of 36-5-4, the organization will host 14-year-old Phoenix, 10-year-old Tanner and 18-year-old Maddie as part of its “Make-A-Wish Night” at TD Garden.
How Sean McDermott Felt About Stefon Diggs’ Tantrum, Early Exit

Frustration boiled over for Stefon Diggs as the Bills watched their 2022 season come to a close Sunday. Shortly before the Cincinnati Bengals cemented their spot in the AFC Championship Game, Diggs was spotted on the sideline having a spat of sorts with quarterback Josh Allen. And after the game clock showed all zeroes, Diggs reportedly gathered his belongings and left the Buffalo locker room before some coaches even exited the Highmark Stadium field.
