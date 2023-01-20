Read full article on original website
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Stephen Curry Not Impressed With Malcolm Brogdon After Celtics Win?
Stephen Curry saw zero reason to dish out any credit following Thursday night’s 121-118 Boston Celtics overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors. More specifically, the Warriors star didn’t feel the need to praise Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon, who didn’t partake in last season’s deep Celtics playoff...
Jayson Tatum's Tweet About Anthony Edwards Is Going Viral
Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
NESN Airing Boston Pride Games ‘Incredible Opportunity’ For Team
The Boston Pride sit atop the Premier Hockey Federation standings, and now you can watch them dominate the league on NESN. And if you don’t know who they are, you’re about to find out. The Pride sit at 11-2 heading into their game Sunday afternoon against the Montreal...
Danilo Galinari gives an update on his rehabilitation, travelling with the Boston Celtics
Injured Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari spoke with Gianluca Bortolomai of the Italian basketball blog Around The Game on the day of Boston’s recent win over the Toronto Raptors, and shared some thoughts on where he is in his rehabilitative process. On the latter, Gallo notes (translated from Italian)...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Raiders Players Explain What Led To Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels Rift
All signs point to Derek Carr’s departure from the Las Vegas Raiders being imminent, despite it coming a mere one year into Josh McDaniels’ coaching tenure. And it seems Carr’s feelings of McDaniels are a major reason why. Hondo S. Carpenter Sr., a Raiders reporter for Sports...
Kevin Youkilis will be NESN’s primary color analyst for Red Sox games in 2023, Lou Merloni set to join
Will Middlebrooks will also join NESN's booth for Red Sox games in 2023 following the retirement of longtime color analyst Dennis Eckersley in October. Like the Red Sox themselves, NESN had to fill some significant holes in its lineup this offseason. But unlike the Red Sox, whose roster-building approach sometimes...
Watch Damar Hamlin Arrive For Bills-Bengals AFC Playoff Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium on Sunday less than three weeks after suffering from cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Attending the AFC divisional-round game against the Cincinnati Bengals marked the first contest Hamlin attended since his injury and remarkable recovery. The...
Former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher tweets he’s joining Red Sox
Former Tampa Bay Rays reliever Ryan Sherriff says he’s joined the Red Sox organization. While the team has yet to confirm anything, he tweeted from his verified account @KingSherriff:. “Glad to be apart of the @RedSox org! Lets get it.”. While his last name is likely to spark a...
Bills-Bengals Wager Presents Most Lopsided Bet On NFL Playoff Slate
The betting public seems to be torn in a variety of ways entering Sunday’s NFL playoff slate. Will the Cincinnati Bengals cover their six-point spread on the road against the Buffalo Bills? Can the Dallas Cowboys pull off an upset straight up against the 49ers in San Francisco? The questions clearly are weighing heavily on the minds of bettors.
Randy Moss Makes Funny Offer To Cowboys Before 49ers Game
Randy Moss is ready and willing to provide his services to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Moss expressed as much on the latest episode of ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown,” but he wasn’t talking about catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott at Levi’s Stadium. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was offering a skill set Dallas might be in need of in the wake of the wild-card round.
Aaron Rodgers To Patriots? NFL Insider Floats ‘Belichickian’ Move
Could the New England Patriots replace Mac Jones with an aging future Hall of Famer this offseason?. No, not Tom Brady. The other one. In his latest ‘Football Morning in America column, NBC Sports’ Peter King floated a different quarterback possibility for the Patriots: Aaron Rodgers. After ESPN’s...
Chris Paul Returns to the Lineup as Suns Host Grizzlies
It’s been a long few weeks for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have dropped four of their past seven, with a -56 point differential, while dealing with injuries to several key starters. However, according to Kellan Olson, Phoenix will have its starting point guard, Chris Paul, back in the...
Patriots Rumors: Latest On Bill O’Brien, Offensive Coordinator Timeline
The New England Patriots could have a new offensive coordinator within the next few days. But they’ve yet to finalize anything with their reported “primary target.”. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Monday reported Bill O’Brien is “the leader in the clubhouse” for New England’s OC position and said he “wouldn’t be surprised if (O’Brien) lands it early this week.”
Bruins Recall Mass. Native Marc McLaughlin From Providence
The Boston Bruins announced Monday the team has recalled Massachusetts native Marc McLaughlin from Providence ahead of a five-game road trip. It marks the first time McLaughlin has been recalled to Boston during the 2022-23 campaign. It comes after McLaughlin impressed head coach Jim Montgomery and Boston’s brass during the preseason.
Jim Montgomery Provides Encouraging Injury Update On Jake DeBrusk
Sunday proved to be a great day for Boston Bruins fans. Thanks in large part to exceptional play on both ends of the ice from B’s defensemen, the Black and Gold secured a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. And after Boston’s fifth consecutive victory, Bruins supporters received very promising news on injured left wing Jake DeBrusk.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Helped Off Floor, Ruled Out Alongside Robert Williams
The Boston Celtics entered their Saturday matchup with the Toronto Raptors without Jayson Tatum, and it looks as though they’ll leave it without Marcus Smart, too. Smart left the game with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter, rolling his ankle taking a handoff pass from Al Horford. After hitting the ground, Smart immediately signaled to the Celtics bench for help before being assisted to the locker room by Boston’s training staff.
Bruins Honor Make-A-Wish Recipients During Game Vs. Sharks
The Boston Bruins have had a magical start to their season, and they’re sharing the experience during Sunday night’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks. While Boston looks to extend its league-best record of 36-5-4, the organization will host 14-year-old Phoenix, 10-year-old Tanner and 18-year-old Maddie as part of its “Make-A-Wish Night” at TD Garden.
How Sean McDermott Felt About Stefon Diggs’ Tantrum, Early Exit
Frustration boiled over for Stefon Diggs as the Bills watched their 2022 season come to a close Sunday. Shortly before the Cincinnati Bengals cemented their spot in the AFC Championship Game, Diggs was spotted on the sideline having a spat of sorts with quarterback Josh Allen. And after the game clock showed all zeroes, Diggs reportedly gathered his belongings and left the Buffalo locker room before some coaches even exited the Highmark Stadium field.
