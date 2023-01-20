Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cleveland19.com
FBI offering $10,000 reward for information about Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI Cleveland and Atlanta seek the public’s help about the recent vandalism at Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary. The FBI says they are also seeking information about a group of 10 people captured on video vandalizing outside of the Sanctuary. The FBI says on July...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
cleveland19.com
Macedonia police officer shoots suspect, Ohio BCI investigating
MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations (Ohio BCI) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Macedonia that occurred on Sunday. Officials said the Jan. 22 incident happened late in the afternoon at the Burlington store, located at 500 Aurora Rd. Macedonia Mayor Nick...
cleveland19.com
‘Dandy Daddy’ was inmate on the plane that crash landed in Geauga County last week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -We now know the name of the inmate who was on the plane that crash landed in Geauga County on Wednesday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSP) initial report, 67 year-old Carl Jasperse was listed as one of the passengers on the plane. Jasperse,...
cleveland19.com
Jury finds man not guilty for machete attack on Lakewood store employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found Chawn Cloyd not guilty on all charges for attacking a Lakewood store employee with a machete style knife last February. Cloyd’s jury trial began Jan. 17 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese. The 43-year-old Akron man...
cleveland19.com
Solon police warn residents about a new scam
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a new scam is targeting people on social media and there have already been two victims in Solon. According to police, the scammer contacts you on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. and offer to pay for your photos, likeness, or anything they see posted. Once...
cleveland19.com
Thief wanted for 2 armed robberies in Canton
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said the same man is wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around 7:45 a.m.,...
cleveland19.com
Medina County man sentenced for attempted murder of family member
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted murder on a family member. The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 1, 2021 after 33-year-old Gene Chicoine attacked a family member with a knife, according to a Facebook post from Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. Chicoine caused “serious physical harm” to the victim during the attack, the post said.
cleveland19.com
Missing ‘endangered’ Cleveland teen found safe, police confirm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have asked for the community’s help to locate a missing and endangered teenager on Sunday. The teen, 16-year-old Jaden Otis, was last seen in the 7900 block of Neville Avenue in Cleveland. Police said Jaden is classified as endangered due to medical issues.
cleveland19.com
Man accused of killing a Bedford dad, son found competent to stand trial
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death in August 2022, has been found competent to stand trial. Roger Herring, 37, of Cleveland, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Bedford...
cleveland19.com
1 victim stabbed, 1 victim hit by vehicle in Lakewood bar shooting
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police say one victim was stabbed and another victim was hit by a vehicle after gunshots were fired at East End Pub early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the East End Pub at 11922 Madison Avenue on a report of people fighting. As...
cleveland19.com
Lakewood shooting at Corky’s Place bar, 2 injured, police say
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Lakewood Police Department, two people were injured during a shooting at Corky’s Place early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at 13302 Detriot Avenue around 12:50 a.m. to find a person who had a gunshot wound to his right thigh, and another person who had been punched in the face by the same suspect.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman were arrested after a residential search warrant on Tuesday, according to a Cleveland Police First District Facebook post. Police say a substantial amount of narcotics, currency, and a firearm was confiscated.
cleveland19.com
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspect wanted for stealing items from backyard of Cleveland home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is wanted by police for breaking into a home and stealing items from a backyard, including a grill, on Tuesday. The thief entered a fenced backyard in the 2400 block of West 18th Street at 4 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to a department Facebook post.
cleveland19.com
‘I don’t know how I survived it’: Local woman remembers the day she was shot
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a woman and her dog were shot in an attempted murder-suicide on Saturday, January 7. Investigators say the gunman turned the gun on himself. “I don’t enjoy going out in public, like how I used to and just being around so many people,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for man suspected in wallet, vehicle theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in the theft of a vehicle and a wallet on Jan. 13. Police say the suspect then drove to Walmart to use the victim’s credit card, spending over $300. The suspect then...
cleveland19.com
Local man laid to rest after plane crash in New York
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Dozens gathered at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights Sunday to remember Boruch Taub. Taub and Ben Chafetz were killed in a crash Thursday evening, when their plane went down in Westchester County, New York. They were returning to Cleveland after attending a funeral when they crashed.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police find missing 10-year-old boy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 10-year-old boy who went missing early Monday was found safe. Jo’el Hardy left his home in the 1100 block of E. 169th Street on foot and was found at hiding at his grandmother’s house several hours later. Metroparks police offices...
