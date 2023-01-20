ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Feds aim to curb ‘crisis’ of wildfires; Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter; AP Top 25 Movies revealed | Hot off the Wire podcast

Channel 3000
 3 days ago
Channel 3000

No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost ‘high ground’ in criticism over classified documents

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the “high ground” in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden’s situation and that of former President Donald Trump‘s handling of classified documents.
WILMINGTON, DE
Channel 3000

FBI searches Biden’s Wilmington home and finds more classified materials

FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said in a statement that during the search, which took place over nearly 13 hours Friday, “DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.”
WILMINGTON, DE
Channel 3000

AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden’s term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter. Biden’s current top aide, Ron Klain, is...
FLORIDA STATE
Channel 3000

Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden’s top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain’s plans. Klain’s expected departure comes not...
IOWA STATE
OK! Magazine

Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing

The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
FLORIDA STATE
Channel 3000

Opinion: Hypocrisy to the max on debt ceiling

So here we go again. Another dramatic, high-stakes debt ceiling debate is about to unfold. Not lost on the American people during these hypertension-inducing episodes is the stunning political hypocrisy revealed through debt ceiling kerfuffles. This cannot be overstated. Republican debt ceiling purists, who swore a blood oath never to...
Channel 3000

Supreme Court justices have yet to decide any cases

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has never been so slow. For the first time, the justices have gone more than three months without resolving any cases in which they heard arguments, since their term began in early October. By this point, they always had decided at least one case,...
Channel 3000

Opinion: ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketches aside, George Santos is no joke

“Saturday Night Live” returned with its first new episode of 2023 featuring Aubrey Plaza as the guest host, but US Rep. George Santos was the real star. The late-night show served up a double helping of comedy at Santos’ expense. Cast member Bowen Yang appeared as the embattled Republican congressman in both the cold open — first in a tie and then in drag — and later reprised his role on the “Weekend Update” segment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Channel 3000

US citizens get chance to play role in resettling refugees

WASHINGTON — A new government program is giving American citizens the chance to play a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year in the United States. During the first year of the Welcome Corps, the State Department aims to line up 10,000 Americans who can...
Channel 3000

Why are South Koreans losing faith in America’s nuclear umbrella?

They have them, so we need them. That is the fundamental argument for South Koreans who want their country to develop its own nuclear weapons. It’s about the need to protect themselves from an aggressive northern neighbor that is already a nuclear power in all but name and whose leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “exponential increase” in his arsenal.
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 3000

WATCH: News 3 Now at Ten – January 23, 2022

Watch News 3 Now at Ten from January 23, 2022. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

