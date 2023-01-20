Feds aim to curb ‘crisis’ of wildfires; Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter; AP Top 25 Movies revealed | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost ‘high ground’ in criticism over classified documents
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the “high ground” in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden’s situation and that of former President Donald Trump‘s handling of classified documents.
Investigation? Review? President Joe Biden faces a messaging problem over classified documents
WASHINGTON — When Hillary Clinton was running for president, her campaign wanted a gentler way to talk about the criminal investigation into her private email server, so they called it a “security review.”. Now President Joe Biden’s team is using similar language when talking about the discovery of...
FBI searches Biden’s Wilmington home and finds more classified materials
FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said in a statement that during the search, which took place over nearly 13 hours Friday, “DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.”
AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden’s term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter. Biden’s current top aide, Ron Klain, is...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden’s top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain’s plans. Klain’s expected departure comes not...
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
Opinion: Hypocrisy to the max on debt ceiling
So here we go again. Another dramatic, high-stakes debt ceiling debate is about to unfold. Not lost on the American people during these hypertension-inducing episodes is the stunning political hypocrisy revealed through debt ceiling kerfuffles. This cannot be overstated. Republican debt ceiling purists, who swore a blood oath never to...
Wagner Group faces more sanctions; NFL playoff predictions; Judge fines Trump for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. » Associated Press NFL writer Rob Maaddij offers his predictions for this weekend’s playoff games. »...
Supreme Court justices have yet to decide any cases
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has never been so slow. For the first time, the justices have gone more than three months without resolving any cases in which they heard arguments, since their term began in early October. By this point, they always had decided at least one case,...
Charges announced for those arrested in protests over controversial ‘Cop City’ and fatal police shooting of activist
Police have released the charges for the six people who were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta, authorities said, during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week. They each face four felony charges: domestic...
Opinion: ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketches aside, George Santos is no joke
“Saturday Night Live” returned with its first new episode of 2023 featuring Aubrey Plaza as the guest host, but US Rep. George Santos was the real star. The late-night show served up a double helping of comedy at Santos’ expense. Cast member Bowen Yang appeared as the embattled Republican congressman in both the cold open — first in a tie and then in drag — and later reprised his role on the “Weekend Update” segment.
US citizens get chance to play role in resettling refugees
WASHINGTON — A new government program is giving American citizens the chance to play a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year in the United States. During the first year of the Welcome Corps, the State Department aims to line up 10,000 Americans who can...
Idaho killings suspect followed 3 female victims on Instagram and ‘repeatedly’ messaged one, People reports
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, followed “all three of the female victims on Instagram,” but they didn’t follow him back, PEOPLE reported, citing an investigator familiar with the case and their own review of the now-deleted account. Kohberger faces...
Pompeo alleges Haley plotted with Kushner and Ivanka Trump to try to become vice president
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims in his upcoming memoir that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley plotted with former President Donald Trump‘s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to try to become Trump’s vice president, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by CNN. Pompeo,...
Santos doesn’t appear to contest authenticity of resurfaced drag photo: ‘I had fun at a festival’
Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos on Saturday didn’t challenge the accuracy of a recently surfaced photo that apparently shows him in drag, though he disputed claims that he was a “drag queen in Brazil.”. “No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and...
Why are South Koreans losing faith in America’s nuclear umbrella?
They have them, so we need them. That is the fundamental argument for South Koreans who want their country to develop its own nuclear weapons. It’s about the need to protect themselves from an aggressive northern neighbor that is already a nuclear power in all but name and whose leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “exponential increase” in his arsenal.
WATCH: News 3 Now at Ten – January 23, 2022
Watch News 3 Now at Ten from January 23, 2022. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
