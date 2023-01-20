Read full article on original website
Grasshopper, Ramp to Provide SMB Customers with Access to Financial Automation Software
Grasshopper, the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, and Ramp, the first finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, announce a partnership “to provide Grasshopper’s clients with access to Ramp’s platform, including its virtual and physical corporate cards, on a referral basis.”
Zelle Creators Look to Create Digital Wallet as Payments and Cash Become More Digital: Report
In a move that should come as no surprise – except for the delay in moving forward on the strategy – the big banks that helped to found Zelle are creating their own digital wall, according to a report. The seven banks, including Citi, Bank of America, and...
Identity Verification Firm AU10TIX Appoints Dan Yerushalmi as CEO
AU10TIX, which claims to be the global technology leader in identity verification and identity management automation, announced the appointment of Dan Yerushalmi as its new CEO. Yerushalmi’s record “with global technology enterprises and experience in the security, e-banking and telecommunications industries underlines AU10TIX’s intention to help customers counter increasingly sophisticated...
Bond Investment Platform IndiaBonds Appoints Vishal Goenka as CEO
IndiaBonds announces the appointment of a new CEO to drive strategic growth and innovation and is set to welcome its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Mr. Vishal Goenka. Prior to joining IndiaBonds, Vishal was “a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Singapore, Global Markets, for many years and held various leadership roles across Sales and Trading.”
Sentinels Transaction Monitoring Platform Creates Effective Response to Financial Crime Across Europe
Sentinels, a Fenergo company and Europe’s intelligent transaction monitoring and client risk management specialist, announces the launch of its new platform solution for transaction monitoring. The SaaS platform is designed “to help financial institutions detect and eliminate financial criminality with greater speed and accuracy than ever before.”. In...
Digital Assets: Huobi Announces Cooperation with Fireblocks
On 20 January 2023, Huobi announced that it is currently cooperating with Fireblocks on institutional crypto custody and payments, and Off-Exchange services “to better serve clients who want greater security, control and capital efficiency on their assets.”. Fireblocks is the digital asset infrastructure “for thousands of leading trading desks,...
Ingenico, Fujitsu Frontech North America Introduce Solution For Secure In-Store Commerce
Ingenico, which claims to be the global leader in payments acceptance solutions, and Fujitsu Frontech North America, through its subsidiary Fulcrum Biometrics, Inc., unveiled (what they claim to be) the world’s “most secure, accurate and seamless biometric payment solution based on palm vein identification.”. This innovation “enables merchants...
Onfido, Access Group, Amiqus to Provide Identity Verification for Screening Checks
Onfido, the global automated identity verification provider, announced it has achieved certification for high confidence profile H1A under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (the trust framework). The certification serves use cases “where a higher confidence level in digital identity verification is required.”. The trust framework is...
PopID, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Deliver Biometric Enabled PoS Systems
PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership “to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform.”. PopPay enables consumers “to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty...
Gemini Cuts Workforce: Report
Gemini, a crypto firm regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), is cutting its employee headcount once again, according to a report. Like many other crypto trading platforms, the drop in digital asset valuations, along with crypto contagion, has impacted Gemini’s operations. Gemini has had to halt its “Earn” program, which was powered by Genesis – a digital asset firm that filed for bankruptcy last week. At the same time, Gemini was recently hit with an enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its Earn program (along with Genesis).
Insurtech wefox Appoints Rene Besenbäck to Accelerate Business Growth in Austria
Wefox, which claims to be one of the world’s leading Insurtechs, has appointed Rene Besenbäck as Head of Sales in Austria, with immediate effect. Rene Besenbäck will be “responsible for delivering sales for wefox Austria and working closely with the Head of Country, Rainer Vogelmann, in building the business to become the number one insurtech in Austria.”
Marqeta Announces Web Push Provisioning Product, Expanding Payment Card Tokenization Capabilities
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, announced its new web push provisioning product. With web push provisioning, Marqeta customers can “reduce friction at the point-of-sale and enable their users to pay directly from their mobile wallets without requiring them to download a mobile application.”. This capability...
Clik2pay Announces Bank Payments for Shopify Stores
Payment service provider Clik2pay announced it has developed an “industry-changing” application that allows any Shopify store to seamlessly “offer a direct-from-account payment option to customers.”. The first business to use the new app on Shopify is popular eyewear company Ollie Quinn, which successfully “went live with Clik2pay...
UK’s Fractional Property Investment Platform Property Partner Rebrands as London House Exchange
Property Partner, which claims to be he UK’s leading fractional property investment platform, is rebranding as London House Exchange. The rebrand reportedly :follows an additional £2.4m of investment from US digital homeownership company, Better.”. With the rebrand, London House Exchange (LHX) “reprises its original legal name since its...
Ethereum L2 Blockchain Scaling Solutions: PARSIQ Launches Tsunami API on Arbitrum One
PARSIQ has launched its “blazing” fast Tsunami API on Arbitrum One. The Layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution has already “attracted a strong community of users and developers — with Tsunami API, builders can access instant real-time and historical data providing advanced querying functionality and vital monitoring solutions across the ecosystem.”
CfPA Adds New Board Members, Updates Strategic Plan
The Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) has announced that Rebecca Kacaba, Etan Butler, and Andrew Savikas have agreed to join its board of directors. At the same time, the CfPA has revealed an updated strategic plan focused on the growth of the industry. Kacaba is the Chief Executive Officer of DealMaker...
Earned Wage Access Fintech Instant Financial Announces Key Updates
Instant Financial, the pioneer of fee-free, responsible earned wage access (EWA) solutions, unveiled its new website, brand positioning and card design to reflect the company’s leadership in on-demand pay. Since its founding in 2015, Instant has “built the most comprehensive, fee–free earned wage access platform to date.”
London’s Channel Capital Appoints Bhoomika Kesaria as Head of Investor Relations
Channel Capital has appointed Bhoomika Kesaria as Head of Investor Relations. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) “specializing in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments.”. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has “deployed more than $9 billion of assets across fintech lending and working capital financing,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Larger Crypto Market on Track to Grow Despite FTX Collapse, Global Recession Fears
Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, has fallen from a high of nearly $70,000, which it reached in late 2022, to just over $20,000 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto-asset by market cap and the largest smart contract platform, has fallen from a high of around $4,000 to about $1,300. Overall, the digital asset market has shed trillions of dollars in market cap due to socio-economic uncertainty resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, unprecedented levels of inflation, and the post-COVID social and economic issues.
Dollar General Extends Financial Services with Ibotta Partnership
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced a partnership with Ibotta, which will extend Dollar General’s financial services and “offer cash back options to all consumers.”. Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said:. “We are excited to provide an additional innovative option for our...
