Gemini, a crypto firm regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), is cutting its employee headcount once again, according to a report. Like many other crypto trading platforms, the drop in digital asset valuations, along with crypto contagion, has impacted Gemini’s operations. Gemini has had to halt its “Earn” program, which was powered by Genesis – a digital asset firm that filed for bankruptcy last week. At the same time, Gemini was recently hit with an enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its Earn program (along with Genesis).

1 HOUR AGO