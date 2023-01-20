Read full article on original website
Digital Assets: Huobi Announces Cooperation with Fireblocks
On 20 January 2023, Huobi announced that it is currently cooperating with Fireblocks on institutional crypto custody and payments, and Off-Exchange services “to better serve clients who want greater security, control and capital efficiency on their assets.”. Fireblocks is the digital asset infrastructure “for thousands of leading trading desks,...
Latvia’s Eleving Group Repays All Outstanding Belarus Investments
Eleving Group has shared its operational and financial updates. Eleving Group continues “to reduce its portfolio exposure in Belarus.”. The portfolio “has substantially decreased during last year and continues to further amortize.”. The impact of the portfolio reduction “has been minimal on the Group’s financials. In 2022 the...
Orrick, Buckley Combine to Establish Financial Services, Fintech Law Firm
Orrick and Buckley jointly announced the strategic combination, which “responds to growing demand from the most innovative companies and financial institutions for forward-looking regulatory and enforcement advice.”. It also responds “to demand from Fintech innovators, tech companies and their financial sponsors for holistic solutions to opportunities and risks created...
Mastercard, Citizens Financial Group Announce Payments Partnership
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Citizens announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network “across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S.”. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are “united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and...
Ingenico, Fujitsu Frontech North America Introduce Solution For Secure In-Store Commerce
Ingenico, which claims to be the global leader in payments acceptance solutions, and Fujitsu Frontech North America, through its subsidiary Fulcrum Biometrics, Inc., unveiled (what they claim to be) the world’s “most secure, accurate and seamless biometric payment solution based on palm vein identification.”. This innovation “enables merchants...
Dollar General Extends Financial Services with Ibotta Partnership
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced a partnership with Ibotta, which will extend Dollar General’s financial services and “offer cash back options to all consumers.”. Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said:. “We are excited to provide an additional innovative option for our...
Insurtech wefox Appoints Rene Besenbäck to Accelerate Business Growth in Austria
Wefox, which claims to be one of the world’s leading Insurtechs, has appointed Rene Besenbäck as Head of Sales in Austria, with immediate effect. Rene Besenbäck will be “responsible for delivering sales for wefox Austria and working closely with the Head of Country, Rainer Vogelmann, in building the business to become the number one insurtech in Austria.”
Grasshopper, Ramp to Provide SMB Customers with Access to Financial Automation Software
Grasshopper, the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, and Ramp, the first finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, announce a partnership “to provide Grasshopper’s clients with access to Ramp’s platform, including its virtual and physical corporate cards, on a referral basis.”
Bond Investment Platform IndiaBonds Appoints Vishal Goenka as CEO
IndiaBonds announces the appointment of a new CEO to drive strategic growth and innovation and is set to welcome its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Mr. Vishal Goenka. Prior to joining IndiaBonds, Vishal was “a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Singapore, Global Markets, for many years and held various leadership roles across Sales and Trading.”
Sentinels Transaction Monitoring Platform Creates Effective Response to Financial Crime Across Europe
Sentinels, a Fenergo company and Europe’s intelligent transaction monitoring and client risk management specialist, announces the launch of its new platform solution for transaction monitoring. The SaaS platform is designed “to help financial institutions detect and eliminate financial criminality with greater speed and accuracy than ever before.”. In...
PopID, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Deliver Biometric Enabled PoS Systems
PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership “to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform.”. PopPay enables consumers “to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty...
CfPA Adds New Board Members, Updates Strategic Plan
The Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) has announced that Rebecca Kacaba, Etan Butler, and Andrew Savikas have agreed to join its board of directors. At the same time, the CfPA has revealed an updated strategic plan focused on the growth of the industry. Kacaba is the Chief Executive Officer of DealMaker...
London’s Channel Capital Appoints Bhoomika Kesaria as Head of Investor Relations
Channel Capital has appointed Bhoomika Kesaria as Head of Investor Relations. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) “specializing in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments.”. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has “deployed more than $9 billion of assets across fintech lending and working capital financing,...
Wefunder Takes Lion’s Share of Reg CF Funding in 2022
Wefunder has distributed a Tweet noting that it led the pack in regard to Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) funding during 2022. Reg CF is a securities exemption that allows an issuer (company) to raise up to $5 million in an online investment offering. Both accredited and non-accredited investors may participate in the private securities offering. An issuer using Reg CF must list the offering on either a Funding Portal or Broker-Dealer. Wefunder is one of the first Funding Portals offering capital-raising services.
BitMart to Offer Institutional Clients Off-Exchange Settlement with Copper’s ClearLoop Tech
The team at Copper is pleased to announce that they will be teaming up with BitMart and joining the ClearLoop network, subject to contracts and the completion of technical integration. The settlement solution will “offer BitMart’s institutional clients the ability to trade on the BitMart exchange whilst their funds remain...
Identity Verification Firm AU10TIX Appoints Dan Yerushalmi as CEO
AU10TIX, which claims to be the global technology leader in identity verification and identity management automation, announced the appointment of Dan Yerushalmi as its new CEO. Yerushalmi’s record “with global technology enterprises and experience in the security, e-banking and telecommunications industries underlines AU10TIX’s intention to help customers counter increasingly sophisticated...
Zelle Creators Look to Create Digital Wallet as Payments and Cash Become More Digital: Report
In a move that should come as no surprise – except for the delay in moving forward on the strategy – the big banks that helped to found Zelle are creating their own digital wall, according to a report. The seven banks, including Citi, Bank of America, and...
Fintech Qolo Processed Over $1B in Total Payouts in Q4 2022
Qolo recently revealed that it processed more than $1 billion in total payouts in Q4 of 2022. As the world’s “first” and “only” fully cloud-based payments and card issuing processor, Qolo powers various Fintechs and banks “with flexible, scalable payout solutions.”. Qolo delivers direct...
The global construction slowdown could be upon us: Construction in 7 out of 10 countries worldwide is expected to decline this year
Construction in countries worldwide is set to decline globally, but there may be light at the end of the tunnel for builders.
Russia and Singapore have spoken to western countries, exporting Russian petroleum to the world with a new technique
Since Russia's attack on Ukraine, western countries have imposed many types of sanctions on Russia. Important among them is the ban on the import of Russian oil. By banning the import of Russian petroleum, the Western countries wanted to break Russia's economic backbone, but Russia has removed that ban and has started exporting its petroleum products to countries around the world through a new trick.
