Wefunder has distributed a Tweet noting that it led the pack in regard to Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) funding during 2022. Reg CF is a securities exemption that allows an issuer (company) to raise up to $5 million in an online investment offering. Both accredited and non-accredited investors may participate in the private securities offering. An issuer using Reg CF must list the offering on either a Funding Portal or Broker-Dealer. Wefunder is one of the first Funding Portals offering capital-raising services.

2 DAYS AGO