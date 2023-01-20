ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

Swansea man gets 10 years for possessing child porn

By Allison Shinskey
 3 days ago

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A Swansea man convicted for possessing child pornography will spend the next decade behind bars, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins.

Todd Miozza, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. Rollins said Miozza had previously been convicted of the same offense in 2002.

Prosecutors said Miozza traded child pornography via an online messaging platform.

Roughly 411 videos and 331 images containing child pornography were found between his phone and laptop, according to Rollins.

Miozza was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

