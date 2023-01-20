Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 20, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Felony Shoplifter Stealing MoreThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Related
Arrests made in Birmingham shooting of 9-year-old girl
The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting Friday night that injured a man and a 9-year-old girl.
wbrc.com
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
wvtm13.com
Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
2 charged in shooting at Birmingham’s Sun Inn motel that injured 9-year-old girl and her father
Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a west Birmingham motel that injured a 9-year-old girl and her father. Police Sunday night announced the arrests of Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22. Both are from Birmingham. Fletcher is charged with two counts of attempted murder...
wbrc.com
One injured after shooting outside Birmingham Fire station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early-morning shooting in the vicinity of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Station 24 left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones said the shooting happened early Saturday at around 12:06 a.m. “Crews had to shelter in place inside the station until the...
ABC 33/40 News
Two men arrested after 9-year-old, father shot at motel
Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a 9-year-old girl and her father at a Birmingham motel. 21-year-old Jonathan Ellington, and 22-year-old Honijah Fletcher, both of Birmingham, Alabama face attempted murder charges, while Fletcher is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
wbrc.com
Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
Birmingham Police investigating shooting of 9-year-old girl
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday night in which a 9-year-old girl was shot.
12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found Anterrius Hill, 12, who was suffering from a life-threatening […]
wvtm13.com
Fatal shooting at Birmingham apartment complex ruled justifiable
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A deadly shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex has been ruled as justifiable. Jayvonne Banks was shot and killed on Jan. 11 at the Adona Apartments on Aspen Run. When police arrived, they found a man with a gun, and they saw a firearm near Banks,...
Jacksonville Police Department Seeking Public’s Assistance Locating Bethany Anne Pettus
Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bethany Anne Pettus. Bethany is 24 years old, 5’7” and 275 lbs., blue eyes and auburn hair. Bethany left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not yet returned home. Bethany was last known to be wearing black leggings with white snowflakes on them and a pink Carhartt sweatshirt. Bethany may be in the Anniston, AL area.
Coroner: 34 people have died from suspected drug overdoses so far in 2023 in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With January coming to a close, there have already been nearly three dozen deaths across Jefferson County that have been suspected to have been caused by drugs, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. On Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates released a new report about deaths his office has investigated that […]
Calera man ID’d as pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A Shelby County man has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 65 in Hoover. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. Friday reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had...
What it will take to stop violent crime in Birmingham, from Crime Stoppers director
In 1976 police in Albuquerque, New Mexico had no leads and no information to help them catch the person responsible for a fatal gas station shooting. A detective working the case partnered with local television stations and set up an anonymous telephone line where people could leave tips. Local businesses pooled money to fund a cash reward for anyone who called with information about the killer.
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
wvtm13.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-459 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — Police in Hoover are investigating a pedestrian death. According to the department, this happened Friday night on I-65 north near mile marker 249. Officers say someone was driving a truck when they hit the man, killing him. Hoover Police and Fire-medics responded to the scene and...
wvtm13.com
Anniston father charged in death of his 6-year-old child
ANNISTON, Ala. — A 29-year-old father has been charged with capital murder in relation to the death of his 6-year-old child. The Anniston Police Department reported Joshua Clark is currently in the Calhoun County Jail with no bond. Lt. Tim Suits of the APD says officers were called to...
Man accused of shooting Double Springs police officer dies in jail, cause of death unreleased
A man jailed after being charged in the shooting of a Double Springs police officer earlier this week has died. Jeffrey Lee Adair, 48, died Friday morning at the Winston County Jail, the coroner’s office confirmed. Authorities have not said how Adair died. Efforts to reach the Winston County...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in shoplifting case in Chelsea
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities want to question a man suspected of shoplifting in the Chelsea area. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the man is suspected of taking a large quantity of perfumes and colognes from stores without paying. Police said the man was seen wearing a long...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
Comments / 5