Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bethany Anne Pettus. Bethany is 24 years old, 5’7” and 275 lbs., blue eyes and auburn hair. Bethany left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not yet returned home. Bethany was last known to be wearing black leggings with white snowflakes on them and a pink Carhartt sweatshirt. Bethany may be in the Anniston, AL area.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO