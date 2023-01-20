ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One injured after shooting outside Birmingham Fire station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early-morning shooting in the vicinity of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Station 24 left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones said the shooting happened early Saturday at around 12:06 a.m. “Crews had to shelter in place inside the station until the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two men arrested after 9-year-old, father shot at motel

Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a 9-year-old girl and her father at a Birmingham motel. 21-year-old Jonathan Ellington, and 22-year-old Honijah Fletcher, both of Birmingham, Alabama face attempted murder charges, while Fletcher is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found Anterrius Hill, 12, who was suffering from a life-threatening […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Department Seeking Public’s Assistance Locating Bethany Anne Pettus

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bethany Anne Pettus. Bethany is 24 years old, 5’7” and 275 lbs., blue eyes and auburn hair. Bethany left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not yet returned home. Bethany was last known to be wearing black leggings with white snowflakes on them and a pink Carhartt sweatshirt. Bethany may be in the Anniston, AL area.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

What it will take to stop violent crime in Birmingham, from Crime Stoppers director

In 1976 police in Albuquerque, New Mexico had no leads and no information to help them catch the person responsible for a fatal gas station shooting. A detective working the case partnered with local television stations and set up an anonymous telephone line where people could leave tips. Local businesses pooled money to fund a cash reward for anyone who called with information about the killer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers

Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-459 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — Police in Hoover are investigating a pedestrian death. According to the department, this happened Friday night on I-65 north near mile marker 249. Officers say someone was driving a truck when they hit the man, killing him. Hoover Police and Fire-medics responded to the scene and...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Anniston father charged in death of his 6-year-old child

ANNISTON, Ala. — A 29-year-old father has been charged with capital murder in relation to the death of his 6-year-old child. The Anniston Police Department reported Joshua Clark is currently in the Calhoun County Jail with no bond. Lt. Tim Suits of the APD says officers were called to...
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy