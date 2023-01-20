Read full article on original website
Orrick, Buckley Combine to Establish Financial Services, Fintech Law Firm
Orrick and Buckley jointly announced the strategic combination, which “responds to growing demand from the most innovative companies and financial institutions for forward-looking regulatory and enforcement advice.”. It also responds “to demand from Fintech innovators, tech companies and their financial sponsors for holistic solutions to opportunities and risks created...
Onfido, Access Group, Amiqus to Provide Identity Verification for Screening Checks
Onfido, the global automated identity verification provider, announced it has achieved certification for high confidence profile H1A under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (the trust framework). The certification serves use cases “where a higher confidence level in digital identity verification is required.”. The trust framework is...
Identity Verification Firm AU10TIX Appoints Dan Yerushalmi as CEO
AU10TIX, which claims to be the global technology leader in identity verification and identity management automation, announced the appointment of Dan Yerushalmi as its new CEO. Yerushalmi’s record “with global technology enterprises and experience in the security, e-banking and telecommunications industries underlines AU10TIX’s intention to help customers counter increasingly sophisticated...
Ingenico, Fujitsu Frontech North America Introduce Solution For Secure In-Store Commerce
Ingenico, which claims to be the global leader in payments acceptance solutions, and Fujitsu Frontech North America, through its subsidiary Fulcrum Biometrics, Inc., unveiled (what they claim to be) the world’s “most secure, accurate and seamless biometric payment solution based on palm vein identification.”. This innovation “enables merchants...
Digital Assets: Huobi Announces Cooperation with Fireblocks
On 20 January 2023, Huobi announced that it is currently cooperating with Fireblocks on institutional crypto custody and payments, and Off-Exchange services “to better serve clients who want greater security, control and capital efficiency on their assets.”. Fireblocks is the digital asset infrastructure “for thousands of leading trading desks,...
Earned Wage Access Fintech Instant Financial Announces Key Updates
Instant Financial, the pioneer of fee-free, responsible earned wage access (EWA) solutions, unveiled its new website, brand positioning and card design to reflect the company’s leadership in on-demand pay. Since its founding in 2015, Instant has “built the most comprehensive, fee–free earned wage access platform to date.”
BNPL: UK’s Playter, the B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later Fintech, Introduces New Product
Playter, the UK’s provider of B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later for SMEs, is once again shaking things up in the world of alternative lending, with its newest credit offering, “Paid”. Playter’s mission “to help SMEs release cash flow for growth and investment by offering flexible financing, continues apace with the...
PopID, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Deliver Biometric Enabled PoS Systems
PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership “to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform.”. PopPay enables consumers “to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty...
South Korean NFT Project Doge Sound Club, Uppsala Security to Enhance Web3 Security
Doge Sound Club, which claims to be the first South Korean NFT project, and Uppsala Security, a company specializing in blockchain and virtual asset regulation technology (Reg-tech), announced the signing of a partnership on the 10th of January “with the goal of improving Web3 security.”. The two companies announced...
Clik2pay Announces Bank Payments for Shopify Stores
Payment service provider Clik2pay announced it has developed an “industry-changing” application that allows any Shopify store to seamlessly “offer a direct-from-account payment option to customers.”. The first business to use the new app on Shopify is popular eyewear company Ollie Quinn, which successfully “went live with Clik2pay...
Pine Labs Enters UAE to Enable Fintech Platform for Banks, Merchants
Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced that it has entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. Pine Labs will partner local banks and financial institutions in the region “to help them serve their merchant partners better.”. Banks in the UAE will “benefit from a simple and easy-to-use technology...
Zelle Creators Look to Create Digital Wallet as Payments and Cash Become More Digital: Report
In a move that should come as no surprise – except for the delay in moving forward on the strategy – the big banks that helped to found Zelle are creating their own digital wall, according to a report. The seven banks, including Citi, Bank of America, and...
CfPA Adds New Board Members, Updates Strategic Plan
The Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) has announced that Rebecca Kacaba, Etan Butler, and Andrew Savikas have agreed to join its board of directors. At the same time, the CfPA has revealed an updated strategic plan focused on the growth of the industry. Kacaba is the Chief Executive Officer of DealMaker...
Wefunder Takes Lion’s Share of Reg CF Funding in 2022
Wefunder has distributed a Tweet noting that it led the pack in regard to Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) funding during 2022. Reg CF is a securities exemption that allows an issuer (company) to raise up to $5 million in an online investment offering. Both accredited and non-accredited investors may participate in the private securities offering. An issuer using Reg CF must list the offering on either a Funding Portal or Broker-Dealer. Wefunder is one of the first Funding Portals offering capital-raising services.
London’s Channel Capital Appoints Bhoomika Kesaria as Head of Investor Relations
Channel Capital has appointed Bhoomika Kesaria as Head of Investor Relations. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) “specializing in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments.”. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has “deployed more than $9 billion of assets across fintech lending and working capital financing,...
Ethereum L2 Blockchain Scaling Solutions: PARSIQ Launches Tsunami API on Arbitrum One
PARSIQ has launched its “blazing” fast Tsunami API on Arbitrum One. The Layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution has already “attracted a strong community of users and developers — with Tsunami API, builders can access instant real-time and historical data providing advanced querying functionality and vital monitoring solutions across the ecosystem.”
Fintech Qolo Processed Over $1B in Total Payouts in Q4 2022
Qolo recently revealed that it processed more than $1 billion in total payouts in Q4 of 2022. As the world’s “first” and “only” fully cloud-based payments and card issuing processor, Qolo powers various Fintechs and banks “with flexible, scalable payout solutions.”. Qolo delivers direct...
