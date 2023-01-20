Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Victim dead, shooting suspect at large following Scottsdale shooting, police say
A person is dead and the suspect responsible for their death is at large, says the Scottsdale Police Department Saturday night. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and that's where a victim was found.
AZFamily
Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale
Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival. The Asian community in the Valley reacts to a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours...
fox10phoenix.com
Teen dies after being shot in Buckeye; suspect sought
Brendan Valenzuela, 15, was found with a gunshot wound near Crown King Road and 257th Drive just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 22. He was hospitalized in life-threatening condition where he later died.
fox10phoenix.com
3 suspects sought in armed robbery near ASU Tempe campus
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for three suspects after a person was robbed at gunpoint near Arizona State University in Tempe. ASU Police say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 near University Towers, located near 5th Street and Forest Avenue. Three black males wearing masks...
AZFamily
Teen hospitalized after early morning shooting in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A search for a suspect is underway after a shooting that left a teenage boy in the hospital Sunday morning in Buckeye. Buckeye police say they got a call about a shooting around 3 a.m. from a home near Crown King Road and 257th Drive. When officers arrived, they found a teenager with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is still in critical condition.
fox10phoenix.com
Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside
Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen suspect in deadly Scottsdale shooting arrested in Pinal County
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An hours-long manhunt for the suspect responsible for killing an 18-year-old man in Scottsdale has come to an end - in Pinal County. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and found Terrivonni Santana Williams severely injured.
fox10phoenix.com
Driver wanted in Phoenix hit-and-run crash that killed a woman
A woman died two days after she was hit by a car near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix early in the morning on Jan. 19. She's been identified.
Police: Fight in south Phoenix ends with man shot
PHOENIX — A fight between "several people" in south Phoenix ended in gunfire with one man in the hospital early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Alta Vista Road around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim, a currently unidentified man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Scottsdale police investigating incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane, residents urged to stay inside
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police in Scottsdale are on scene at an incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale. According to authorities, the scene is active with a large police presence. Police are urging those in the area to remain indoors. According to authorities, the public information officer...
Phoenix police seeking help identifying suspect in west Phoenix armed robbery
Phoenix police are asking the public for help in identifying an unknown suspect who is allegedly linked to an armed robbery in west Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting leaves Coolidge family in shock
The drive-by shooting took the life of a 14-year-old girl as she was sleeping, and the death has left the teen's family shocked and speechless. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Man shows up at children's hospital with gunshot wound, says he was burned
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Sunday night and told hospital staff he had been burned, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police were called out to the hospital, located near 20th Street and Thomas Road, before 7:30...
fox10phoenix.com
9 people, including child, hurt in El Mirage crash along US 60
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Nine people, including a child, were hurt after a rollover crash involving four vehicles in El Mirage, police said Sunday. Grand Avenue/US 60 was closed in both directions on Thompson Road for the investigation. Police told FOX 10 that a car driving down Grand Avenue hit...
Phoenix police arrest 2 New Year’s Day murder suspects
PHOENIX –Two men accused in the murder of a 19-year-old man on New Year’s Day were arrested on Thursday, Phoenix police said. Gary Green, 35, and Randale Thomas, 30, were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on first-degree murder and other felony charges in connection with the shooting death of Leon Greer and a non-life-threatening gunshot wound of another man, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Pursuit ends in deadly shooting, Goodyear Police officials say
According to police, officers were trying to capture a robbery suspect when the suspect fled, which led to a pursuit and ended in a police shooting. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
12news.com
Mesa crash claims life of 94-year-old woman
MESA, Ariz. — A woman has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department. Police said the two vehicle crash happened on Sunday, near 40th Street and Brown Road. A 94-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to an area hospital...
fox10phoenix.com
Child fighting for their life, teen badly hurt in I-10 crash in Phoenix
A child and teen were badly injured in a crash on I-10 and 43rd Avenue Saturday night, authorities say on Jan. 21. There's no word on what caused the crash.
fox10phoenix.com
Driver possibly impaired in deadly Phoenix pedestrian crash, police say
PHOENIX - Impairment is believed to be a factor in a Phoenix crash that killed a pedestrian late Thursday night, police said. Barry Casias, 38, was in the roadway when he was hit by a car near 27th Street and Thomas at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. The male driver...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police releases bodycam video of Jan. 7 shooting
The video shows the moments police shot Kenneth Hearne on Jan. 7 in Tempe. Hearne was wanted in connection with a shooting on Jan. 6 that left a Scottsdale police sergeant injured. (Viewer Discretion Advised)
