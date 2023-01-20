BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A search for a suspect is underway after a shooting that left a teenage boy in the hospital Sunday morning in Buckeye. Buckeye police say they got a call about a shooting around 3 a.m. from a home near Crown King Road and 257th Drive. When officers arrived, they found a teenager with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is still in critical condition.

