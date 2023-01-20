ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale

Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival. The Asian community in the Valley reacts to a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 suspects sought in armed robbery near ASU Tempe campus

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for three suspects after a person was robbed at gunpoint near Arizona State University in Tempe. ASU Police say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 near University Towers, located near 5th Street and Forest Avenue. Three black males wearing masks...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Teen hospitalized after early morning shooting in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A search for a suspect is underway after a shooting that left a teenage boy in the hospital Sunday morning in Buckeye. Buckeye police say they got a call about a shooting around 3 a.m. from a home near Crown King Road and 257th Drive. When officers arrived, they found a teenager with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is still in critical condition.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen suspect in deadly Scottsdale shooting arrested in Pinal County

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An hours-long manhunt for the suspect responsible for killing an 18-year-old man in Scottsdale has come to an end - in Pinal County. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and found Terrivonni Santana Williams severely injured.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Police: Fight in south Phoenix ends with man shot

PHOENIX — A fight between "several people" in south Phoenix ended in gunfire with one man in the hospital early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Alta Vista Road around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim, a currently unidentified man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

9 people, including child, hurt in El Mirage crash along US 60

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Nine people, including a child, were hurt after a rollover crash involving four vehicles in El Mirage, police said Sunday. Grand Avenue/US 60 was closed in both directions on Thompson Road for the investigation. Police told FOX 10 that a car driving down Grand Avenue hit...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KTAR News

Phoenix police arrest 2 New Year’s Day murder suspects

PHOENIX –Two men accused in the murder of a 19-year-old man on New Year’s Day were arrested on Thursday, Phoenix police said. Gary Green, 35, and Randale Thomas, 30, were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on first-degree murder and other felony charges in connection with the shooting death of Leon Greer and a non-life-threatening gunshot wound of another man, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Mesa crash claims life of 94-year-old woman

MESA, Ariz. — A woman has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department. Police said the two vehicle crash happened on Sunday, near 40th Street and Brown Road. A 94-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to an area hospital...
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy