James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, 62, of Brownwood
James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, age 62, of Brownwood, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Greater Faith Community Church. Jimmy was born on February 6, 1960 in...
Julie Gay Clark, 72, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Julie Gay Clark, 72 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
Jack Glenn Smith, 76, of Lake Brownwood
Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
Magnolia Faye Plumley of Brady
Magnolia Faye Plumley of Brady, Texas passed away January 16, 2023 in Brownwood. Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 24, at 11:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. Interment will be at Talpa Cemetery in western Coleman County. Survivors:. Parents – Dawnya and David Plumley.
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Shelly was born February 11, 1969 in Eastland, Texas to Connie McLaughlin. She attended Cisco Community...
Lillie M. Duncan, 89, of Talpa
Lillie M. Duncan, age 89, of Talpa, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Sagecrest Alzheimer’s Care Center in San Angelo. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood
Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood, Texas passed away on January 19,2023. Janet was born November 28,1960 to Willis and Henrietta (Higgins) Millican in Camden, Arkansas. She was married to Jimmy Stewart for over 30 years. Janet worked as a dietary worker. She was a hard worker that never passed up an opportunity to work. Janet loved to go fishing and lived life to the fullest. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Abilene Zoo prepares to say goodbye to lion pride before their trip home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The lions at the Abilene Zoo will return to their home habitat in Fort Worth. For the past couple years, Abilene has been a temporary home for Saba, Abagebe and Jabulani. The lions came to visit West Texas while the Fort Worth zoo underwent habitat renovations. Now that the construction is […]
Tina Jean Goble, 44, of Brownwood
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery.
Brown County Sports Calendar 1/24 – 1/28
Brownwood at Glen Rose, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Brock, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Bangs at Miles, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Cherokee, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Rising Star, 6:30/8 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m. ***. Wednesday, January 25.
‘I feel like I can breathe again’: Abilene veteran reunited with missing service dog
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – What began as a desperate plea from a retired marine searching for her missing service dog took a positive turn. Samantha Melchor has been reunited with her service dog of two years, Mars. He went missing when an insurance adjuster left the gate open at Melchor’s new home. Mars and Melchor’s […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene veteran’s service dog has been missing for days
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene veteran is asking the community for help locating her beloved service dog who has now been missing for days. UPDATE – Mars has been found Marine Corps veteran Samantha says her service dogs Mars and Molly got out after they moved to a new home off S 12th and […]
Abilene’s Animal Shelter Closed Due To Outbreak
2023 for the first time in its history saw the Abilene Animal Shelter at 925 South 25th street being taken over by a nonprofit organization known as ALL KIND Animal Initiative. All Kind organizers have made it clear from the very get-go, that their goal is to build a new animal shelter in Abilene among other things.
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
3 Big Things to Know When Driving Clack and Danville Streets in Abilene
With a population of approximately 150,000 in Abilene, we have plenty of vehicles on the road here. Cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, you name it - Abilene is a city of hustle and bustle. As with many Abilenians, I drive on Clack and Danville streets every day. If it's not commuting to work and home, it's running to the store and other errands. In a nutshell, I drive them both a lot.
Abilene Independent School District bans TikTok use throughout district
ABILENE, Texas — TikTok is persona non grata—or no longer welcome for Abilene Independent School District students and staff. Last December, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order to ban state agencies from using the popular social media platform—TikTok. The ban blocks government issued computers and cell phones from access. Public universities are also under this order.
BROWN COUNTY LIVESTOCK/WILDLIFE PRODUCERS MEETING JANUARY 30TH
Monday January 30th is the date of the next meeting of the Brown County Livestock/Wildlife Producers Association. It will be held at the Brown County Extension Office located at 605 Fisk Avenue in Brownwood. The meeting will begin at 6:00pm. During the meeting there will be an update from wildlife...
Three local counties still rated at high COVID risk in latest CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a “COVID-19 Community Level” to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
BREAKING: Witnesses say APD shot an armed man who was carrying a toddler in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots have been fired in north Abilene according to witnesses and medical was requested in an officer involved shooting. Just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, APD was called to the 3500 block of North 9th Street for a vehicle that was parked in a vacant home’s driveway, according to […]
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning
The City of Brownwood City Council will meet Tuesday, January 24, at 9:00 am at City Hall in the Council Meeting Room. The agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
