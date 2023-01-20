Read full article on original website
How the Top 5 of Wyoming High School Basketball Fared in Week 7
It’s time to take a look at the results of the top five girls’ and boys’ teams from Week 7 of the season. It might give fans, players, and coaches a simpler look at each week’s results for just the ranked teams in the WyoPreps Coaches and Media Basketball Polls.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Let Hunters Use Night Vison To Kill Coyotes On Public Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing hunters with night vision scopes to kill coyotes and other predators on public land would bring Wyoming policy in line with other states that allow the practice, said proponents of a bill supporting the rule. However, detractors said opening public...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Winter Rodeos: Big Skijoring Events Taking Place In Sheridan, Saratoga, Pinedale, Sundance
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saddle up a horse with a trusted rider. Grab a pair of skis or a snowboard and strap them on a second person. Now hold onto that rope that’s – hopefully – tied tightly to the horse. Welcome...
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Jan. 22, 2023
Sheridan 8-3, 2-0 Thunder Basin 5-7, 1-1 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 8-2, 2-0 Evanston 4-9, 1-0 Star Valley 6-6, 0-1 Green River 2-9, 0-2 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed...
wrrnetwork.com
Snow ending Monday, but returning later
Any snow showers will end early today. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with diminishing wind. A weak system will cross the area tonight with some snow showers. Additional snow is likely this week, especially in northern Wyoming. Today’s high temperatures should reach 30 in Dubois and Worland, 28 in Thermopolis, the low 20s for Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.
cowboystatedaily.com
Yes, Chicken Roping In Wyoming Is A Real Thing, Moorcroft Holding 9th Annual Event In February
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A lot of people didn’t until Senate President Ogden Driskill brought it up at a legislative hearing this past Tuesday when discussing the controversial topic of liquor licenses. The licenses are hard to get in towns and cities in Wyoming...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Snow On The Way, Cold Continues
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Against ‘Astronomical Odds,’ Aladdin Man Hunts All Four Of Wyoming’s Legal ‘Big 5’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joe Feeley of Aladdin had an exceptional year hunting in 2012. He’d drawn tags for both Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and Rocky Mountain goats in the remote and rugged Sunlight Basin/Crandall Creek region of northwest Wyoming. Drawing even one of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Supporters Say Bill Will Help Wyoming Lead The Nation In Digital Asset Registration
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The idea that things existing only in a digital world can be worth real money remains a mysterious concept to many. But NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been sold for ridiculously high prices. Take, for example, the $69 million digital collage...
Wyoming Singer’s New Song Battles Substance Abuse & Addiction
Wyoming country singer has a new song that address the stigma surrounding substance abuse and addiction. Jared Rogerson: Jared's “Side of the Road” wants to reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse and addiction. I've always felt that there's sort of these prejudgments that people have. We have all...
How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?
Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Food Bank of Wyoming Looks Ahead to 2023
Wyoming, (Wyoming News Now) - We all hope the day will come when neighbors across Wyoming no longer experience food insecurity, until then Food Bank of Wyoming promises to always be a resource to help ensure our communities don’t face hunger. In 2023, Food Bank of Wyoming has optimistic goals for our programs, operations, and community engagement to amplify our efforts across the state. After a hard year for many Wyoming residents experiencing high inflation, Food Bank of Wyoming understands communities need nourishing meals more than ever with more than 10% of residents, including thousands of children, currently facing food insecurity. Executive Director, Rachel Bailey, recognizes the hard work both individuals and organizations do to help address this pressing issue. “In the seven months I have been Executive Director, I have witnessed communities coming together with strength and resilience to support neighbors in need during historic inflation and continued fallout from the pandemic,” says Bailey. Looking ahead to 2023, Food Bank of Wyoming will continue to rely on community partners and their dedicated staff to further their mission to end hunger in Wyoming. By coming up with innovative solutions to help our partners expand their capacity, grow a strong volunteer base, and improve financial resources, Food Bank of Wyoming can help our partners more equitably serve Wyoming communities and get food to anyone who needs it. Here’s what Food Bank of Wyoming has planned for 2023.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Prohibit Former Legislators From Immediately Becoming Lobbyists With 2-Year Wait Period
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a bill that would prevent former state lawmakers from serving as lobbyists within two years after leaving elected office. “It’s just bad optics to be legislating for a group immediately after representing the people,” said Rep....
kotatv.com
Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting tonight there is a chance for snow in northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hill. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy blustery conditions. Clouds will clear out as we head into Monday afternoon, where highs will climb into the upper 20s to upper 30s. The clear skies will not last as another round of snow will make its way into northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, this includes Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon in the extreme northwest regions of South Dakota. Next best chance for widespread snow will be on Wednesday where we will see highs in the 20s to 30s with windy conditions. Snow will remain a possibility throughout the week and into the weekend.
cowboystatedaily.com
Down To Her Last $35, Wyoming Woman Pays It Forward When Receiving $200 Gift From Stranger
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Maddie Delozier was having a tough day. The 22-year-old from Buffalo had recently moved to Los Angeles. She was living in a house with a number of roommates, working part time at a barbecue restaurant and expanding her skills as a photographer.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State’s Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
