WPTV
South Florida lawmaker proposes changes to state NIL law
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would expand upon the state's name, image and likeness law for college student-athletes. The bill, filed earlier this month by Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, would permit a university or college to have more involvement in the process and remove the "cause compensation" language from the current law.
WPTV
FPL seeks rate increase to offset costs of 2 hurricanes last year
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power & Light has proposed another rate increase to offset the costs of two hurricanes last year. The proposal, which FPL filed Monday with the Florida Public Service Commission, seeks to balance unrecovered fuel and storm costs from 2022, as well as a recent decline in projected fuel costs in 2023.
