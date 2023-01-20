Read full article on original website
1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
PHOTOS: Several fire departments fight Palestine school supply warehouse fire
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire on Thursday, Jan. 19. An automatic fire alarm call was sent to Palestine Police dispatch at 10:12 p.m. and Palestine Fire was dispatched to 2015 Tile Factory Road. According to officials, fire department members saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the […]
Fire destroys old Comet School Supplies building in Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A fire has severely damaged a furniture storage building. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Thursday at the old Comet School Supplies building in the 2000 block of Tile Factory Road. Palestine fire crews were still on-site putting out hot spots as of Friday afternoon.
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
Nacogdoches street back open contractor allegedly breaks water main
UPDATE – South Shawnee Street is back open and water has been restored, according to Nacogdoches. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The city of Nacogdoches has announced that South Shawnee Street is closed from East Main Street to Otis Street due to a water man break. According to a post from the Nacogdoches Facebook page, the […]
Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
Critters of all kinds on display at Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview this weekend
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Things that crawl, things that creep, things that slither, all on display this weekend for prospective East Texas pet owners. He ‘Herps’ reptile and exotics show is going on in Longview. A chance to look at or hold a slithering or crawling pet, had...
One Man’s Kindness at a Longview, TX Walmart Touched Her Heart Deeply
Running across a story like this one out of Longview, Texas gives you a sense of hope in the midst of the daily madness. An East Texas woman shared how the unexpected act of heartfelt kindness from a stranger at Walmart can mean more than he may ever know. I...
Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville’s Sea Scouts
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through maritime skills. Jacksonville attorney John C. Box Junior set up a unit for local boys in 1936. They met at this location which has four buildings made of red ironstone.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two Stephen F. Austin University students were in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon, the school announced Saturday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in the wreck, which happened just north of Corrigan. Spring is in critical condition at Conroe Regional Medical Center. McAfoose died in...
11-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike in Tyler, police say
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department announced that an 11-year-old boy was riding his bike on Arlington Avenue around 4:49 p.m. Thursday when an oncoming vehicle hit him. Officials said the boy was crossing through the intersection at Arlington Avenue and Pollard Drive, “went through the stop sign,” and traveled in front of an […]
