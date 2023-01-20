ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

KLTV

Fire destroys old Comet School Supplies building in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A fire has severely damaged a furniture storage building. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Thursday at the old Comet School Supplies building in the 2000 block of Tile Factory Road. Palestine fire crews were still on-site putting out hot spots as of Friday afternoon.
PALESTINE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart

A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
DIBOLL, TX
KLTV

Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night to honor the memory of two Stephen F. Austin University students. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition. McAfoose was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville’s Sea Scouts

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through maritime skills. Jacksonville attorney John C. Box Junior set up a unit for local boys in 1936. They met at this location which has four buildings made of red ironstone.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two Stephen F. Austin University students were in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon, the school announced Saturday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in the wreck, which happened just north of Corrigan. Spring is in critical condition at Conroe Regional Medical Center. McAfoose died in...
CORRIGAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

11-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike in Tyler, police say

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department announced that an 11-year-old boy was riding his bike on Arlington Avenue around 4:49 p.m. Thursday when an oncoming vehicle hit him. Officials said the boy was crossing through the intersection at Arlington Avenue and Pollard Drive, “went through the stop sign,” and traveled in front of an […]
TYLER, TX

